GTA V Cheats, Easy Money Farming, Easter Eggs, References



Rockstar Games have released the remastered version of their blockbuster open world action adventure title to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One today.

I am sure many of you have been waiting for this day, holding on tight to your new consoles from over a year so that you could play GTA V on them; and now is your time! While the game’s graphics and a lot of other features have changed massively, there still are aspects that remain the same.

For instance, the cheats that we have exploited on PS3 and Xbox 360, the ways in which you can earn faster and the intricately developed Easter Eggs!

Here we are with a rundown on a couple of guides that we have written for those who want to rake up the numbers quick.

GTA 5 Cheats For Weapons, Vehicles, Items, Player and World

Casual gamers have always benefited from cheats in the Grand Theft Auto series, and GTA V is no different.

Whether you are talking about the vehicles, weapons, players or the world itself; this game is full of surprises if you know what buttons to hit.

This guide will give you the cheats for both, the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

GTA 5 Easy Money – How To Make

Next up, we have the easy money guide. Of course, who doesn’t want to get rich quickly; and this game has a lot of ways in which you can do so.

We have listed over a dozen different ways in which you can earn extra money, especially how the stock market works.

GTA 5 Easter Eggs, References and Secrets

Lastly, we have a detailed guide that will explain to you around 40 Easter Eggs, secrets and pop culture references that the game has.

If you haven’t tried these before, let me tell you that there are going to be things related to movies, other games and even Jesus Christ himself.

Do check out the other guides that we have written for GTA V.