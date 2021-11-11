GTA San Andreas Wanted Car Locations Guide

Importing and Exporting is a series of side missions in the GTA Franchise. The feature was previously used in GTA III and made its way to the State of San Andreas. These side missions are accessible after Customs Fast Track for Cesar Vialpando. In this guide, we have given all GTA San Andreas Wanted Car Locations.

GTA San Andreas Wanted Car Locations

GTA SA consists of a total of 212 Vehicles. Out of the 212 vehicles, there are 30 that belong to the Wanted list of vehicles required for the side mission of exporting.

Below we’ve given detailed information about how you can export vehicles in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas along with all 30 GTA San Andreas Wanted Car Locations as well as their rewards.

How to Export Cars in GTA San Andreas

To Export cars in GTA San Andreas, you must take a Wanted Vehicle to Easter Basin, San Fierro. There you’ll find a cargo ship where you’ll have to place the Wanted vehicle on the given marked location that lifts the vehicle by using a magnetic dockside crane.

Once the vehicle comes in contact with the marker, a message prompt appears on your screen, notifying you that the vehicle has successfully been exported.

Depending upon the state of your vehicle, you’ll get cash as a reward for exporting a wanted vehicle in GTA San Andreas.

Note: In order to entirely complete the side mission, you must successfully export all 30 Vehicles from the 3 Wanted lists.

What’s the Wanted List?

The Wanted List in San Andreas is divided into 3 parts. Each part consists of 10 individual vehicles whether it be a car or a motorbike. You’re given two choices, either to pick a vehicle that spawns normally or a vehicle that spawns at a certain point on the list.

Most of the time, each Wanted Vehicle spawned in GTA SA comes with a random and custom-made License Plate.

Below we’ve given all 3 Wanted lists in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition with all the vehicle locations along with their respective rewards.

Once you’ve completed the third list of Wanted Vehicles, you’ll get rewarded with an additional $200,000 which comes a long way in acquiring new safehouses.

Wanted Vehicles List #1

Below are all the Wanted vehicles in the first list.

Admiral

This Vehicle is found at Los Santos Conference Center in the Papercuts at the parking lot, at Doherty, San Fierro or Queens and also found in firefighter and vigilante missions.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $35,000.

Buffalo

This Vehicle is found at Catalina’s Hideout in Fern Ridge and the Xoomer gas station in Easter Basin.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $35,000.

Camper

This Vehicle is found at Mount Chiliad, Hashbury (vehicle storage) and in Juniper Hollow, San Fierro at the parking lot of the diner.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $26,000.

Feltzer

This Vehicle is found at Vank Hoff Hotel, San Fierro in Valet, in Downtown Los Santos, in the southeast region of Flint County, close to Back o’ Beyond and at the Santa Maria Freeway Extension at the parking lot area.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $35,000.

Infernus

This Vehicle is found in Richman, Los Santos; Paradiso, San Fierro and in Prickle Pine, Las Venturas.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $95,000.

Patriot

This Vehicle is found at Easter Basin Naval Base, Area 69 and at Easter Bay Chemicals.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $40,000.

Remington

This Vehicle is found at Unity Station in Los Santos, county road and in the Lowrider Challenge area.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $30,000.

Sanchez

This Vehicle is found in Hashbury (alleyway). Also found in the easter side of the San Fierro courier mission, or Hunter Quarry, at Easter Bay Chemicals and lastly, found behind a trashcan near No. 1 Desert Home Furnishings store in Angel Pine.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $10,000.

Sentinel

This Vehicle is found in Vinewood at the movie studio, behind the offices.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $35,000.

Stretch

This Vehicle is found in Vinewood, Richman, at the back of the Wang Cars showroom.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $40,000.

Once you’ve completed the first list of Wanted Vehicles, you’ll get rewarded with an additional $50,000.

Wanted Vehicles List #2

Below are all the Wanted vehicles in the second list.

Blista Compact

This Vehicle is found at Easter Bay Airport. You can find it near the entrance of the Airport in San Fierro.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $35,000.

Cheetah

This vehicle is found at the northwest region of the Prickle Pine Safehouse and in The Strip, Las Venturas.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $105,000.

Comet

This vehicle is found at Avispa Country Club in San Fierro (parking lot of the tennis court) and at Prickle Pine, Las Venturas.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $35,000.

FCR-900

This vehicle is found outside the Bike School (silver required in each lesson) and at the back of the Pizza Stack in Roca Escalante.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $10,000.

Rancher

This vehicle is found in Blueberry Acres, Red County at the Easter Board Farm and found east of Cluckin’ Bell in Bone County.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $40,000.

Sabre

This vehicle is found in multiple locations. It’s found at Jefferson and Little Mexico in Los Santos, Garcia, Doherty in San Fierro and near Zero RC at the parking lot.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $19,000.

Slamvan

This vehicle is found at the back of Nude & XXX Shop in El Corona, Los Santos and at

The Strip, Las Venturas.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $19,000.

Stafford

This vehicle is found at the Vank Hoff Hotel in Queens near the entrance.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $35,000.

Stallion

This vehicle is found in Juniper Hill (SupaSave), in Garcia, Doherty, King’s, and Paradiso, San Fierro.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $19,000.

Tanker

This vehicle is found east of the Boat School in Bayside, at RS Haul (Flint County) and in Easter Basin at the Xoomer garage.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $35,000.

Once you’ve completed the second list of Wanted Vehicles, you’ll get rewarded with an additional $100,000.

Wanted Vehicles List #3

Below are all the Wanted vehicles in the third and final list.

Banshee

This vehicle is found in Las Venturas, near Cobra Martial Arts Gym in San Fierro, and at the parking area of the Come-A-Lot casino.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $45,000.

BF Injection

This vehicle is found in San Fierro at the southern part of the beach, at Angel Pine on the southern part of the beach, on the southwest side of Verdant Meadows.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $15,000.

Blade

This vehicle is found close to Zero RC, in El Corona near Cesar’s house, and on the street from the El Corona Safehouse.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $19,000.

Euros

This vehicle is found at The Camel’s Toe in Las Venturas, below the sphinx statue.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $35,000.

Freeway

This vehicle is found in Whetstone, outside Bike School (all bronze required), at the Hippy Shopper in Queens, San Fierro and in Temple, Los Santos near a house.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $10,000.

Journey

This vehicle is found at the peak of Mount Chiliad, in the Vinewood Studios complex. For the last one, head north from the El Quebrados Safe House to a Sadler.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $22,000.

Huntley

This vehicle is found close to the Driving School where you’ll find a Hotknife parked as well.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $40,000.

Mesa

This vehicle is found in the Countryside. Also, found on the base of Mount Chiliad at the Chiliad Challenge’s finish line.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $25,000.

Super GT

This vehicle is found outside the Driving School (all bronze required), near the Easter Bay International Airport control tower, and eastern side of Auto Bahn car store in Royal Casino, Las Venturas.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $105,000.

ZR-350

This vehicle is found near the parking lot of the Las Venturas Airport, at LVA Freight Depot and at The Clown’s Pocket.

The max reward for obtaining this vehicle is $45,000.