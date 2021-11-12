Collectibles come with their own rewards in the GTA Trilogy. In this GTA San Andreas Tags Locations guide, we’ll help you locate all 100 tags in GTA Trilogy and help you unlock the rewards associated with them.

GTA San Andreas Tags Locations

GTA Trilogy features 100 tags that you’ll have to spray over to earn rewards. Once all 100 tags have been covered, all kinds of weapons will then be available at Carl’s place for pickup.

If Carl has good weaponry, so will the Groove Street family. They’ll start carrying Desert Eagle and MP5s instead of knives and pistols.

Your journey towards spraying over 100 tags across the map begins with the Tagging Up Turf mission. You’ll be spraying across 6 tags during the mission.

Three of these tags are located in Idlewood, and the remaining three tags are located in East Los Santos.

Tagging Up Turf

The mission begins when you and Sweet drive over to Idlewood, and you’re shown by Sweet how to use the spray can. Once all six of the tags have been sprayed over, the spray can would then become available at the safehouse.

Idlewood Locations

Idlewood Location #1

Sweet will drive you to this spot, and this first tag is located under a bridge.

Idlewood Location #2

The second tag in Idlewood is located on the front side of a green house. This house is opposite where Sweet stops the car during the Tagging Up Turf mission.

Idlewood Location #3

Behind the house from the second Idlewood location is an alley. The third tag is located on one of the walls of the alley.

Idlewood Location #4

This tag is located towards the end of the flood tunnel. You’ll find it on one of the walls that divide the tunnel. Given that the flood tunnel is quite a long look for the tag near the Idlewood/El Corona city limit, under the bridge.

Idlewood Location #5

This one is on the roof of a carwash in the region. It’s behind the board of the car wash, located on the roof. To get to the roof, park a card underneath the nearby shade. Use the car to climb up on the shade and then climb up on the roof.

Idlewood Location #6

This tag is located on the road opposite the pizza place. There’s a tattoo place and a paint shop nearby as well. It’s located on one of the windows of a building.

Idlewood Location #7

There’s a motel near the last tag location. Head into the motel’s parking, and you’ll find the tag on a wall nearby.

Idlewood Location #8

Head to the Alhambra building. The eighth tag in this region is located on one of its walls, near the entrance.

Idlewood Location #9

Head towards the northern end of Idlewood and look out for residential buildings in the area. The tag is on a wall of one of the buildings.

Idlewood Location #10

There’s a housing region near the highway. It features yellow-colored houses. The tag is located inside one of the courtyards.

East Los Santos Locations

East Los Santos location #1

There’s an orange/red building in the neighborhood with graffiti of a model in a bikini. A tag is located on one of the walls of the same building.

East Los Santos Location #2

There’s an alley around the corner, near the first East Los Santos location. There’s a tag on a wall in that alley. Look out for some Ballas roaming around the tag on this location.

East Los Santos Location #3

Follow the marker during the Tagging Up Turf mission to get to the last tag for this mission. The tag is located on the roof of a building where the marker leads you. There’s a dumpster nearby that you can use to climb up to the roof. After you’re done marking your territory here, the Tagging Up Turf mission will be over, and you’ll unlock the spray can.

East Los Santos Location #4

Head towards the top of the region until you reach the Los Flores and East Los Santos border. You’ll find the tag on one of the walls nearby.

East Los Santos Location #5 and 6

If you take a look at the map, you’ll find a grid of streets. If you’re coming from the beachside, take the third street and then enter the alley the opens in the middle of the street. There’re two tags in the alley right next to each other.

East Los Santos Location #7

Head up the street near the Cluckin Bell restaurant. The street would curve at the end to join another street. Before the street curves, there’s a tunnel. Enter the tunnel, and you’ll spot the tag on one of the walls.

East Los Santos Location #8

There’s a parking lot right next to the Cluckin Bell restaurant. The tag is on one of the walls there. There’s a fence running alongside the wall.

East Los Santos Location #9

Locate the alley near the parking garage. The tag is on one of the walls of the alley.

East Los Santos Location #10

Head to the underground parking garage in the west of the region. You’ll then find the tag on one of the walls.

Las Colinas Locations

Las Colinas Location #1

Near the highway running along the coast. This is the last building you’ll come across if you look towards the north of the map. The tag is located on one of the walls of the building. The building has a ramp leading up to it.

Las Colinas Location #2

There are a few orange-colored houses towards the northern end of the region. Make your way through them on foot to locate the second tag in the region.

Las Colinas Location #3

This tag is located at the entrance of the train tunnel. The same tunnel from the legendary train mission: “all we had to do was follow the damn train CJ”.

Las Colinas Location #4

At the extreme west of the region, there’re a few houses lined up. The tag is located on the backside of one of the houses.

Las Colinas Location #5

Travel west on the road at the northern end of the region. Just before the road goes underneath a bridge, you’ll come across an alley on your left. The alley is paved using red bricks. Head into the alley, and the tag will be on your left.

East Beach Locations

East Beach Location #1

Head north, and just before the city ends, there’re two similar houses on the left. They have a parking space in between them. Make your way to the parking space, and the tag is located on a wall of the house on the left.

East Beach Location #2

Just before the first location in the region, there’s another house with two yellow garage doors. The tag is located on the roof of the house.

East Beach Location #3

There’s a house near the giant yellow bridge. The tag is on its backside. There’s also armor lying around near the location.

East Beach Location #4

Near the S-shaped road that takes you uphill. If you’ve come uphill from the road. Turn left, and you’ll find a grey building to your right. The tag is on that building.

East Beach Location #5

Travel uphill from the same road again and turn left. Then, take the next right, and you’ll come across a parking garage on your left. The tag is located near the entrance of the garage.

East Beach Location #6

There’s a pedestrians’ bridge that goes over the road. The bridge begins from a parking lot. The tag is nearby on one of the walls. The location is near the racing arena.

East Beach Location #7

In the middle of the “S” shaped road, there’s a dirty-looking building. The tag is on its wall facing the road.

East Beach Location #8

Go around the racing arena’s building to find the tag on a wall. The tag is facing the coastal highway.

Los Flores Locations

Los Flores Location #1

This tag is located in an alley towards the middle of the region. It’s near an S-shaped road amidst the residential buildings.

Los Flores Location #2

On the wall of a house, it can be spotted from the bridge. It’ll be on your right if you approach the bridge from the beachside.

Los Flores Location #3

Parallel to the road from the last location is another road. There’s a staircase on the side of that road. The tag is on the wall of the staircase.

Ganton Locations

Ganton Location #1

Head towards the beach from the gym and take the second left. The tag is on a wall under the bridge.

Ganton Location #2

This tag is in the alley right next to the gym and the clothes shop.

Willowfield Locations

Willowfield Location #1

In the drive through of the Cluckin Bell restaurant, near the gun shop.

Willowfield Location #2

Head towards the ammunition shop from the Cluckin Bell restaurant and take a left after crossing the shop. The tag is on the wall on the left.

Willowfield Location #3

Head towards the ammunition shop from the Cluckin Bell restaurant and take the first left. There’ll then be a parking lot on your right. The tag is on one of the walls there.

Willowfield Location #4

It is near the hair salon and could easily be seen from the road. You’ll see it on one of the walls as you drive or walk. It is near the racing arena.

Willowfield Location #5

There’re three grey buildings near the train track. It is on the back of one of the buildings, facing the fence.

Willowfield Location #6

On the wall in the flood tunnel.

Willowfield Location #7

There’s a parking lot near the paint shop. It’s located at the corner of the road. The tag is on the wall there.

Playa del Seville Locations

Playa del Seville Location #1

On a wall along the beach.

Playa del Seville Location #2

On a blue building across the Forum.

Playa del Seville Location #3

Along the highway there’re walls lined with rock. The tag is located on one of them.

Playa del Seville Location #4

Near the hair salon, there’re a few garages next to each other. The tag is on the wall there, facing the empty lot.

Ocean Docks Locations

Ocean Docks Location #1

On a wall opposite to the white tanks

Ocean Docks Location #2

In the flood tunnel near the repair shop. It’s located on a wall in the middle of the flood tunnel.

Ocean Docks Location #3

On a wall on the bridge.

Ocean Docks Location #4

On the wall of the giant blue building

Ocean Docks Location #5

On one of the containers by the sea.

El Corona Locations

El Corona Location #1

Near the tattoo shop is a Nude Shop. The tattoo is located on one of its walls.

El Corona Location #2

Near the highway, the tag is located on a fence along the road.

El Corona Location #3

At the edge of the road leading to a house that is put on sale is a yellow-colored house. The tag is located on its wall.

El Corona Location #4

On a wall opposite to the tattoo parlor.

El Corona Location #5

Head down the road opposite the tattoo parlor and take the first left. The road will soon end. Take a walk towards the fence and look towards your right to see the tag on one of the residential buildings.

El Corona Location #6

On the wall of a Liquor Mart.

Little Mexico Locations

Little Mexico Location #1

It’s located near the red awning building on a residential building.

Little Mexico Location #2

On the sidewall of a red awning building.

Little Mexico Location #3

It’s located on one of the walls of the giant yellow building.

Jefferson Locations

Jefferson Location #1

There’s a blue house near the hospital. The tag is located in its driveway.

Jefferson Location #2

It is located on one of the walls of the hospital, hidden behind a bush.

Jefferson Location #3

Near the rail tracks is a giant triangular building. The tag is located on one of the inside walls of the building. The building is near the giant cone monuments in the region, next to the train tracks.

Jefferson Location #4

Head towards the beach from the clothes shop, and you’ll come across an orange building on the left. The building has a staircase. The tag is located underneath the staircase.

Jefferson Location #5

Between the clothes shop and the house that is for sale is an alley. The tag is inside that alley on one of the walls.

Jefferson Location #6

This one is in the alley, behind the clothes shop.

Mulholland Intersection Locations

Mulholland Intersection Location #1

This tag is located under the freeway bridge, towards the northeastern side of the region.

Mulholland Intersection Location #2

On a wall at the western end of the intersection, near the clothes shop.

Glen Park Locations

Glen Park Location #1

Near the intersection is a housing society with yellow-colored houses. The tag is located inside the courtyard of one of the houses.

Glen Park Location #2

Under the bridge going over the park with an oval pond in the middle.

Glen Park Location #3

Head south on the bridge from the last location, and you’ll come across an alley. The tag is inside that alley.

Glen Park Location #4

On one of the walls inside the skateboard park. It’s more of a fence than a wall.

Downtown Los Santos Locations

Downtown Los Santos Location #1

Near the Homies Sharp billboard is a courtyard. There’re a few stairs leading up to it. The tag is located on the wall in the front.

Downtown Los Santos Location #2

Head back from the last location, and cross the billboard again. There’s a beige building on the left. The tag is located on one of its walls.

Downtown Los Santos Location #3

Near the clothes shop, on a building with grey stripes.

Temple Locations

Temple Location #1

Near the repair shop, on the yellow wall.

Vinewood Locations

Vinewood Location #1

Head west from the repair shop from the last location and take the first right. Take the next left, and the tag will be on the building on the left.

Market Locations

Market Location #1

On a wall on the corner, near the giant white circular building.

Market Location #2

Head east from the Clucking Bell restaurant, and take the first left. Then take the first right, and the tag will be on your right again. It’s on the first floor of a building, so you’ll have to climb up there first.

Market Location #3

There’s a building in the region with some modern architecture. There’re a few stairs leading down to it from the road. The tag is on one of its walls.

Market Location #4

On top of a building to the south of the Cluckin Bell restaurant. The building has grey tiles on its exterior.

Pershing Square Locations

Pershing Square Location #1

South of the intersection, on one of the residential buildings.

Commerce Locations

Commerce Location #1

Exact north of the starting point of the road leading to the Verdant Bluff. It is on one of the buildings, located one road away.

Commerce Location #2

Head west from the last location, and you’ll find the tag on your right.

Verona Beach Locations

Verona Beach Location #1

head further west from the last commerce location and turn right. You’ll come across a building on your left with a flight of stairs leading up to the first floor. Get to the first floor using the stairs, and you’ll find the tag on one of the walls.

Verona Beach Location #2

Near the curve of the coastal highway is a building. The tag is on the building.

Marina Locations

Marina Location #1

On the wall lined with stones, right next to the river.

Marina Location #2

On a white building, at the starting edge of the wooden path leading you into the sea.

Rodeo Locations

Rodeo Location #1

Under the RANCH billboard.

Rodeo Location #2

Keep heading north from the clothes shop, and you’ll find an orange building right in front of you at the T junction. The tag is on its wall.

Santa Maria Beach Locations

Santa Maria Beach Location #1

At the southernmost end of the road is a building. The tag is located behind that building.

Santa Maria Beach Location #2

Behind the paint shop on the wall of a building. The building is lined with bricks.

Verdant Bluffs Locations

Verdant Bluffs Location #1

On the roof of the building at the western end of the regions

Los Santos International Locations

Los Santos International Location #1

On the building opposite the entrance of the airport lobby.

Los Santos International Location #2

On the underpass at the southern end of the region. There’s a very small path at the edge of the road leading up to the tag.