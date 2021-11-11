GTA San Andreas Snapshots Locations Guide

GTA: San Andreas is a mammoth of a game. Comprising of three vastly different regions you get to explore. There’s a lot you can miss in the last and smallest of the three main cities, San Fierro. In this guide, we’ll be showing you all GTA San Andreas Snapshots Locations.

GTA San Andreas Snapshots Locations

It’s tough finding all the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Snapshots Locations, so fear not as we’ve done it for you. Each photo you take nets you $100, for a total of $5000 for the whole set.

Also, you can’t get 100% completion in San Andreas if you haven’t completed this challenge. Additional rewards include 4 weapon spawns at the Doherty Garage and an additional 100,000 dollars.

King’s Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Near Doherty Garage in GTA San Andreas, you need to snap a shot of the large crane top beam.

Cranberry Station Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Take a shot that includes the middle support beam and the tracks of the train station in front of the Doherty Garage.

Ocean Flats Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

There is a unique white building west of the clothing store, include its top in your shot.

Snapshot # 2

Just on the opposing street of the white building, take a shot of the electric wires.

Snapshot # 3

Due North, there’s a building that stands above the Hippy Shopper in GTA San Andreas and you need to take a snapshot of its windows at this location.

Snapshot # 4

Take a snapshot including the rooftop of the ‘Wizards of Ass’ building.

Hashbury Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Take a shot of the Hashbury and Garcia banner.

Garcia Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

There is a construction site on the back of the Burger Shot. Find the billboard that says “FINAL BUILD CONSTRUCTION” and take its picture.

Snapshot # 2

Take a snapshot of the nearest home plate in the middle of the baseball field.

Avispa Country Club Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Take a snapshot of the Tennis Court.

Snapshot # 2

Snap a shot of the main tower of the Avispa Country Club.

City Hall Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

In the center of the city, find the snapshot opportunity to the west side.

Snapshot # 2

Take a snapshot of the circular dome of City Hall.

Missionary Hill Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

On the hill across the Avispa Country Club, take a snapshot of the station satellite dishes, towards the back of the building rooftop.

San Fierro Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Take a snapshot of the bridge that takes you out of San Fierro and towards Mount Chiliad.

Chinatown Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Take the snapshot of a pagoda tower, on top of a building, identifiable by the red outline and bluish tiles.

Snapshot # 2

Head on up the same street and take a snapshot of the entrance gate of Chinatown.

Juniper Hill Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Take the snapshot of a mini-mall west of Chinatown.

Palisades Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

In the same area, snap another shot of a Donut Shop.

Queens Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Next to a couple of slanted roads will be a large building with the middle part bigger than the right and left side of the building. This is your next snapshot.

Snapshot # 2

On the front of this large building, take a snapshot of its entrance up-close.

Snapshot # 3

There’s a red brick building, with a huge chimney, snapshot the chimney.

Gant Bridge Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Get as near as you can to the middle of the huge bridge and snapshot the huge structure holding the bridge together.

San Fierro Bay Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Down from the Gant bridge, you’ll need a boat to go to the Bay area and snapshot the communication tower.

Esplanade North Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Take a snapshot of the submarine in the docks.

Snapshot # 2

Take a snapshot of the entrance to Pier 69 due east of the submarine.

Snapshot # 3

There is a rock formation, which you might have come across on a mission for the blind leader of Chinatown. You need to snap a shot of the middle of this formation.

Financial Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

In this district of San Fierro, grab a snapshot of the middle of a building that has concrete slabs forming crosses all over it.

Snapshot # 2

Nearby there will be another building with a large parking sign, take the picture of that building including the sign.

Downtown Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

East of where you took the previous picture, there’s a law building with a slim tower in its middle, capture the building keeping the tower at the center.

Snapshot # 2

You can walk into a sort of courtyard in a building in Downtown, there is a beautiful spiraling art piece here, which you can take a picture of.

Snapshot # 3

Near the office park, there is a snapshot opportunity between two huge office buildings.

Snapshot # 4

Across the street there is another building with three pillars in front of it, take the snapshot.

Snapshot # 5

In the same area, there’s a building with a fancy rooftop design, that’s another snapshot opportunity.

Snapshot # 6

On the highway bridge going north, the first support structure for the bridge is your next snapshot.

Calton Heights Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Take the picture of the signature San Fierro Curving Road.

Snapshot # 2

Just around the area is a Baseball-man Statue, snap it.

Snapshot # 3

Near the tunnel, look above the light post.

Juniper Hollow Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

Take a picture of the Burger Shot of Juniper Hollow.

Easter Basin Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

There is a snapshot opportunity at the X mark sign of the gas station along Easter Basin.

Snapshot # 2

On the crooked dock, take a snap of the roof of the shed.

Snapshot # 3

In the same area, you need to take a snapshot of the military ship, be careful though. Getting too close will instantly raise your wanted level to 6 stars.

Garver Bridge Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

From underneath the bridge, capture the middle support structure of the bridge.

Doherty

Snapshot # 1

Beyond the tracks, there are a couple of containers in the factory district. Get to the back of them for another snapshot opportunity.

Foster Valley Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

The garage building as you enter Foster valley.

Snapshot # 2

Climb up the large hill, and take a snapshot of the second building’s rooftop.

Red County Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

The small (compared to all the others of San Fierro) old bridge between the outer rim of the Easter Bay Airport and Red County.

Easter Bay Airport Snapshots

Snapshot # 1

You need to take a picture of the control tower with the circular topmost floor.

Snapshot # 2

Take a snapshot, of the big entrance sign of the Airport, with the huge Airplane pasted on it.

Snapshot # 3

There are three large containers, to the right of the control tower.