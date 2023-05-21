GTA Online seems to be brimming with content more than ever. The new Cayo Perico update for GTA Online adds a number of new activities to the online sandbox, mostly centering around new music. In this GTA Online Keinemusik Missions guide, we’ll be showing you how to start the Keinemuski missions and get the BF Weevil car reward in GTA Online.

GTA Online Keinemusik Missions

The Keinemusik missions are among the newly added DJ missions that take place in the open world of GTA Online and include a total of four missions that the players can complete and consequently earn special rewards from their services.

Let’s not forget the sick new tracks that were added to the game. It really adds to an already great amount of songs present in Rockstar’s open-world sandbox.

How to start the Keinemusik Mission series

The new activities are automatically unlocked once English Dave gives you a call during free roam.

There are a few things that you will need to make sure you have done before you’re ready to get a call from Dave.

Register as a CEO/VIP in free roam.

Complete the Cay Perico heist.

Once you get a call from Dave, accept the offer and you’ll be ready to embark on the four Keinemusik quests.

Note: There is an 8-hour cooldown between each mission, so you won’t be able to do all of these in just one sitting.

Skateboard Merchandise

Your first mission assigns you to steal an entire skate merchandise van and bring it back to Cayo Perico. The van will be stationed in downtown Los Santos.

The location will be marked on your map. Simply gear up and make your way down to the marked van.

The area will be surrounded by enemies guarding the merchandise. Take everyone out, and steal the van.

Lose the cops by utilizing an alleyway nearby and continue on down to the marked drop-off location. Simply return to Los Santos and wait for English Dave to give you a second call.

Collect the Pizza

After you get a second call from Dave, you will be tasked for the second Keinemusik mission, i.e., ‘Collect the Pizza’ or, in other words, it’s pizza time.

The mission’s pretty straightforward; you have to hijack a delivery driver going about his day delivering some pizza and drive the scooter to LSIA. Just like real life.

Go to the marked restaurant, and track the delivery driver. Once you have control of the scooter, take it all the way to LSIA and deliver the pizza to Cayo Perico.

Collect Chakra Stones

The final mission of this series will have you going to the good ol’ country. You can find enemies at the marked location in the desert and these guys will drop the 5 Chakra Stones that you need.

Once you have all 5, shake the cops off and go back to LSIA. Deliver the stones at the marker and complete the final mission of Keinemusik.

BF Weevil Car Reward

After completing the Keinemusik series of missions, you will be rewarded with the alpha and the omega of cars. The OG, the sole representation of actual ‘style’ when it comes to rides; that’s right, the BF Weevil.

You won’t be able to get your hands on the car right away. Wait around after completing all of the missions and English Dave will call you to give you the good news. He’s giving you a BF Weevil, which is valued at 850,000 dollars if bought otherwise.

Simply collect the garage from the LSIA parking garage and put it in one of yours. Sweet!