GTA Online Diamond Casino Vehicles Guide

The Diamond Casino & Resort update brings the full casino experience to the GTA Online with casino games, gambling, luxurious penthouse suites, and best of all; brand new GTA Online vehicles. So far, there have been six new vehicles revealed that players can purchase or win at the casino and this guide has their details listed.
GTA Online Diamond Casino Vehicles
There are a total of six vehicles that were introduced on the day of the update, while the other 16 were released later on in the game.
Below, you can see all of the vehicles that were added to the game with the Diamond Casino & Resort update.
8F Drafter
8F Drafter is a newly added vehicle to GTA Online in the Diamond Casino & Resort update. The looks of the cars resemble an Audi 2018 RS5 Coupe.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $718,000
Vapid Caracara 4×4
The new 4×4 pickup truck is part of the new update which takes it inspiration from the Ford F-150.
Location
- Southern San Andreas Super Autos
Price
- $875,000
Weeny Dynasty
A 4-door vehicle that looks like someone from the 1950s would drive this car.
Location
- Southern San Andreas Super Autos
Price
- $450,000
Progen Emerus
Progen Emerus is the new and improved T20 with more acceleration and top speed, but mediocre handling makes it difficult for new drivers.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $2,750,000
Gauntlet Classic
This new muscle vehicle is equipped with a V8 engine and a rear-wheel drive layout, which makes it easier to handle.
Location
- Southern San Andreas Super Autos
Price
- $615,000
- $461,250 (Complete the heist as the leader and use Gauntlet Classic as the gateway vehicle to get the discount)
Gauntlet Hellfire
The name “Hellfire” is taken as a resemblance from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, along with the design.
Location
- Southern San Andreas Super Autos
Price
- $745,000
Annis Hellion
The new off-road jeep hosts a V8 engine that gives it a huge performance boost.
Location
- Southern San Andreas Super Autos
Price
- $835,000
Weeny Issi Sport
This car resembles the previous Weeny Issi, but with newer and sportier looks, and better performance.
Location
- Southern San Andreas Super Autos
Price
- $897,000
Jugular
The Jugular was released in the Jugular Week event that was featured on October 10, 2019. It is a 4-door sports car that houses a V8 engine.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $1,225,000
- $918,750 (Complete the heist as the leader and use The Jugular as the gateway vehicle to get the discount)
Benefactor Krieger
A great overall car with one of the best accelerations in the game.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $2,875,000
Locust
The Locust houses a V8 engine but suffers from bad handling and traction. The car often seems to spin out when turned aggressively.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $1,625,000
Vulcar Nebula Turbo
Nebula Turbo is an old-school car with somewhat okay top speed and handling. It is featured in the Sports Classics vehicle class for some reason.
Location
- Southern San Andreas Super Autos
Price
- $797,000
Vysser Neo
The Neo is a sports car that goes neck-to-neck with Itali GTO performance-wise.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $1,875,000
Lampadati Novak
This new SUV class vehicle comes with a V6 engine and all-wheel drive layout.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $608,000
Enus Paragon R
The Paragon R looks like a hybrid between the Porsche 911 GT3 and the 2018 Bentley Continental GT.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $905,000
Enus Paragon R (Armored)
The armored version of Enus Paragon R houses the same engine with the same top speed and handling. It also comes with the option to install two machine guns.
Location
- You can only get this vehicle as a reward by completing all 6 Casino Missions as the host.
Vapid Peyote Gasser
This vehicle is the drag car variant of its predecessor, Peyote. It is also better in acceleration and braking than its standard variant.
Location
- Southern San Andreas Super Autos
Price
- $805,000
Rampant Rocket
The Rampant Rocket is a three-wheel vehicle, which is slower than many of the other motorcycles.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $925,000
Annis S80RR
This rear-wheel drive vehicle comes with a meaty V8 engine, combined with a 6-speed gearbox.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $2,575,000
Truffade Thrax
The Buggati Divo lookalike hypercar is the newest entry from the Diamond Casino & Resort update.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $2,325,000
Ubermacht Zion Classic
This vehicle is the counterpart to Sentinel Classic, with the same performance and design.
Location
- Southern San Andreas Super Autos
Price
- $812,000
Pegassi Zorrusso
The Zorrusso performs the same way as the Krieger, but with slightly increased acceleration.
Location
- Legendary Motorsport
Price
- $1,925,000