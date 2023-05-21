GTA Online Diamond Casino Vehicles Guide

The Diamond Casino & Resort update brings the full casino experience to the GTA Online with casino games, gambling, luxurious penthouse suites, and best of all; brand new GTA Online vehicles. So far, there have been six new vehicles revealed that players can purchase or win at the casino and this guide has their details listed.

GTA Online Diamond Casino Vehicles

There are a total of six vehicles that were introduced on the day of the update, while the other 16 were released later on in the game.

Below, you can see all of the vehicles that were added to the game with the Diamond Casino & Resort update.

8F Drafter

8F Drafter is a newly added vehicle to GTA Online in the Diamond Casino & Resort update. The looks of the cars resemble an Audi 2018 RS5 Coupe.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price

$718,000

Vapid Caracara 4×4

The new 4×4 pickup truck is part of the new update which takes it inspiration from the Ford F-150.

Location

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Price

$875,000

Weeny Dynasty

A 4-door vehicle that looks like someone from the 1950s would drive this car.

Location

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Price

$450,000

Progen Emerus

Progen Emerus is the new and improved T20 with more acceleration and top speed, but mediocre handling makes it difficult for new drivers.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price

$2,750,000

Gauntlet Classic

This new muscle vehicle is equipped with a V8 engine and a rear-wheel drive layout, which makes it easier to handle.

Location

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Price

$615,000

$461,250 (Complete the heist as the leader and use Gauntlet Classic as the gateway vehicle to get the discount)

Gauntlet Hellfire

The name “Hellfire” is taken as a resemblance from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, along with the design.

Location

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Price

$745,000

Annis Hellion

The new off-road jeep hosts a V8 engine that gives it a huge performance boost.

Location

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Price

$835,000

Weeny Issi Sport

This car resembles the previous Weeny Issi, but with newer and sportier looks, and better performance.

Location

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Price

$897,000

Jugular

The Jugular was released in the Jugular Week event that was featured on October 10, 2019. It is a 4-door sports car that houses a V8 engine.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price

$1,225,000

$918,750 (Complete the heist as the leader and use The Jugular as the gateway vehicle to get the discount)

Benefactor Krieger

A great overall car with one of the best accelerations in the game.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price

$2,875,000

Locust

The Locust houses a V8 engine but suffers from bad handling and traction. The car often seems to spin out when turned aggressively.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price

$1,625,000

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Nebula Turbo is an old-school car with somewhat okay top speed and handling. It is featured in the Sports Classics vehicle class for some reason.

Location

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Price

$797,000

Vysser Neo

The Neo is a sports car that goes neck-to-neck with Itali GTO performance-wise.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price

$1,875,000

Lampadati Novak

This new SUV class vehicle comes with a V6 engine and all-wheel drive layout.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price

$608,000

Enus Paragon R

The Paragon R looks like a hybrid between the Porsche 911 GT3 and the 2018 Bentley Continental GT.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price

$905,000

Enus Paragon R (Armored)

The armored version of Enus Paragon R houses the same engine with the same top speed and handling. It also comes with the option to install two machine guns.

Location

You can only get this vehicle as a reward by completing all 6 Casino Missions as the host.

Vapid Peyote Gasser

This vehicle is the drag car variant of its predecessor, Peyote. It is also better in acceleration and braking than its standard variant.

Location

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Price

$805,000

Rampant Rocket

The Rampant Rocket is a three-wheel vehicle, which is slower than many of the other motorcycles.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price

$925,000

Annis S80RR

This rear-wheel drive vehicle comes with a meaty V8 engine, combined with a 6-speed gearbox.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price

$2,575,000

Truffade Thrax

The Buggati Divo lookalike hypercar is the newest entry from the Diamond Casino & Resort update.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price

$2,325,000

Ubermacht Zion Classic

This vehicle is the counterpart to Sentinel Classic, with the same performance and design.

Location

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Price

$812,000

Pegassi Zorrusso

The Zorrusso performs the same way as the Krieger, but with slightly increased acceleration.

Location

Legendary Motorsport

Price