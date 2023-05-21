GTA Online Diamond Casino and Resort Location Guide

In the Diamond Casino and Resort update, players can participate in different activities, gamble, and drive new vehicles. However, the first thing that must be done is to find the Diamond Casino and start the initial missions. If you don’t know where to start, this GTA Online Guide will help you out.

GTA Online Diamond Casino and Resort Location

Go towards East Vinewood in Los Santos, locate the Vinewood Park Drive Street, and then begin at the intersection beside Vinewood and Mirror Park Boulevard and go through Los Santos Free.

At last, you will reach the intersection with Fenwell Place that is close to the main gate of the Vinewood Bowl. You can also find it if you locate the Vinewood Racetrack because it is right behind the casino’s building.

After going inside and buying your first membership, you’ll be able to start missions. You have to purchase a penthouse of any level, visit it and watch the cutscene where you meet different casino characters.

You will get a phone call after 5-15 minutes. Then you can simply go to the casino and find the AB mission marker for “Loose Cheng” which is the first GTA Online casino mission.

This is everything you need to know about finding GTA Online Diamond Casino. If you have anything else to add, be sure to let us know!