Rumor: GTA 6 to Feature Single-Player DLC and New Cities

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time. Rockstar Games has stated that the game will set new standards for the industry and entertainment, even though it hasn’t publicly released any footage or information about it.

Rockstar recently announced that the GTA 5 sequel is under development, but rumors and leaks have already been going around for years. Leaker Tez2 said on GTAForums post that Rockstar would go back to the way it used to develop content before GTA Online took off. This information implies that solo DLCs are on the table once again. According to Tez2, the “first wave” of new cities and missions is already being developed. New cities will be in the form of islands and “instanced new cities,” like Cayo Perico or North Yankton.

GTA V story mode hasn’t seen as many changes over the years as GTA Online. However, GTA 6 won’t experience the same fate, and DLCs will be prepared in advance. He also claimed that Rockstar would devote resources to whatever new game they work on once GTA 6 is out.

“The first wave of ‘new cities and missions’ we will receive as DLC will definitely be planned out before VI releases,” Tez2 said in the forum. “Rockstar can introduce a new heist for the next GTA Online mode with each new DLC. If we are lucky, we could receive a fully-fledged new city from time to time.”

On the other hand, according to recent claims from a reliable source, the new open-world game allegedly included additional locales and personalities. Rockstar altered the game to center around Vice City. Also, a female protagonist will be one of the two playable protagonists in GTA 6. The most widely spread claim is that GTA 6 will include a sister and a brother with strong familial ties. This means that the GTA series will have a female protagonist for the first time.

So, for now, we can say that Vice City will be back. Nevertheless, take it with a grain of salt until Rockstar clarifies its intentions.