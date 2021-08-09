Next-Gen GTA 5 Does 4K 60FPS On PS5, Says PlayStation Germany

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) has been gunning to allow players on PlayStation 5 to wreak havoc in Los Santos at high frame rates and high resolutions.

According to an updated piece by PlayStation Germany (via Reddit) earlier today, the “expanded and enhanced version” of GTA 5 can by expected to run at glorious 4K resolution in stable 60 frames per second on PS5.

“You have never seen the criminal metropolis Los Santos so beautiful when the skyline shines thanks to a bold graphic update in crisp 4K resolution and you make the city extremely smooth and unsafe thanks to a smooth 60 FPS,” reads a roughly translated description.

GTA 5 currently remains locked at 1080p and 30 frames per second on PS4 and which remains true on PS5 as well through backwards compatibility. Being able to go past those limitations on PS5 owing to a native release will surely be a dream for long-time fans of the franchise.

That being said, it should be noted that the next-generation GTA 5 PS5 version has been strongly suspected to include a graphics and performance mode. Much like how other games have done so, the graphics mode would perhaps do 4K 30FPS while the performance mode settles for 60FPS at a lower resolution.

Playing GTA 5 at 4K in 60FPS would be the best of both worlds, and which would be surprising when knowing the number of technical upgrades packed with the enhanced PS5 version such as increased draw distances, additional wildlife, denser traffic, new weather effects, and a new foliage system.

Hence, with developer Rockstar Games still doing optimizations, it would be safe for players to not raise too many expectations. At the very least, players can definitely expect GTA 5 to do 4K 30FPS.

GTA 5 will natively release for PlayStation 5 on November 11, 2021. Keep your fingers crossed for an official announcement regarding the supported frame rates and resolutions.