How To Get Golem Finger In Granblue Fantasy Relink

Golem Finger is another item you will need while uncapping weapon levels in Granblue Fantasy Relink. Apart from weapon upgrades, the Golem Finger is also required to get a key. The Silver key for locked chests in Seedhollow and Folca requires players to find a Golem Finger for A Lingering Regret quest.

There are a couple of methods for getting the Golem Finger in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and we will cover all of them so you can unlock chests and level up your weapon.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Golem Finger locations

As the name suggests, you get Golem Fingers by taking out Golem, which requires you to progress a little and reach Chapter 6 of GBF Relink. There is no way to get Golem Fingers before chapter 6 so don’t waste your time searching for them.

So far we have found two quests that can be used to farm Golem Fingers. In addition to these quests, you can also get these fingers by trading 3x Desert Ashes and 3x Red-Hot Cactus at Siero’s Knickknack shop.

The quests that can get you Golem Fingers in GBF Relink are:

Golemology 101: Desert Golems

Golemology 102: Volcanic Golem

The “Golemology 101: Desert Golems” is a challenging quest that requires you to defeat a Rock Golem. After defeating the Rock Golem in this quest with the right party, you will get the finger as a reward.

Rock Golem is weak against wind and strong against Earth elements, so when fighting it, make sure you have characters like Gran and Lancelot on your team. Gran’s offensive and defensive abilities, along with Lancelot’s flurry of attacks, will help you take out the Golem.

Once you have taken out the Rock Golem, you will get the fingers in Granblue Fantasy Relink. You can use them to uncap the weapon or head back to the NPC next to the Quest Counter. Heading there will complete the “A Lingering Regret” quest that rewards you with the silver key to unlock the locked chests.