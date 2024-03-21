How To Get Ambrosia In Granblue Fantasy Relink

The Ambrosia is a legendary rarity consumable item in Granblue Fantasy Relink that is very hard to find. Consuming an Ambrosia will grant you 15000 MSP or Master Points, a huge number that no other consumable item can grant you.

That much MSP will help you strengthen your characters and easily take on more challenging enemies and quests. However, there are only a few ways to get the Ambrosia in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, but you don’t have to worry, as I will cover them all for you.

Best ways to get Ambrosia in Granblue Fantasy Relink

The best way to get your hands on Ambrosia is to trade in exchange for Gold Dalia Badges. However, this option is not available from the start, and you will only get it after completing the main story of GBF Relink.

Once you have unlocked the ability to trade Dalia Badges at Siero’s Knickknack Shack, you must gather the Gold Dalia Badges. To do this, you need to complete Quick Quests, which are available at the Quest Counter once you have completed the main story.

After collecting 30 Gold Dalia Badges, you can trade them in for one Ambrosia.

FYI You can only get x3 Ambrosia from trading Dalia Badges, but the shop restocks every Sunday. After Sunday midnight, you can again trade Dalia Badges for x3 Ambrosia.

While Dalia Badges are a guaranteed way to get Ambrosia in GBF Relink, there are some other methods to find this item as well and we have discussed them below.

Clearing Trophies

In addition to the above method, you can obtain this rare consumable through trophies like Playing with All Aces. This trophy requires you to reach level 100 with 15 characters.

Killing the Prismatic Slime

Another way to get the Ambrosia in Granblue Fantasy Relink is to take out the “Prismatic Slime.” These are the two missions in which the chances of this enemy spawn are highest:

Slimepede

Assault Formation

Slimeped is a Maniac difficulty quest in which you need to slay as many slime as possible. Among those slimes, you might randomly encounter a Prismatic Slime as well. Once you encounter a Prismatic Slime in GBF Relink, all you will need to do is kill it out to get many essential rewards, including the Ambrosia.

TIP Act quickly; otherwise, you can miss the opportunity to kill the Prismatic Slime.

The Assault Formation is an Extreme-difficulty quest, which means you can AFK Farm to earn Mastery Points and Ambrosia. However, I recommend you manually complete these quests and Replay them as much as possible to farm Ambrosia in GBF Relink.