How To Farm Fortitude Crystals In Granblue Fantasy Relink

Fortitude Crystals are an essential resource in Granblue Fantasy Relink that you will need an abundance of. You will require these Crystals to upgrade your weapons to the maximum level. Depending on your weapon level, you will require each type of Fortitude Crystal to reach the next level for your character’s weapon in your playthrough.

Fortitude Crystals come in three variations: Small, Medium, and Large. All sizes of Fortitude Crystals are extremely important when upgrading your weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Depending on your weapon requirements, you will need to spend a lot of time farming or auto-farming (AFK) certain quests to stack up enough Fortitude Crystals.

Best ways to farm Fortitude Crystals in Granblue Fantasy Relink

I will be going over the best quests you should farm to collect a large number of Fortitude Crystals. Depending on what difficulty you are comfortable with, there are different quests to tackle for this resource.

Keep in mind that if you want to AFK farm Fortitude Crystals, then you will need to set up a proper party of characters, especially where the AI members excel at ranged attacks.

You can simply enable the Full Assist Mode from your Gameplay setting to set up AFK farming and let the AI do all the hard work for you. All you will need to do is check in on your characters after every hour and collect the rewards, including the Fortitude Crystals.

TIP By talking to the Blacksmith in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you can add Fortitude Crystals to your wishlist. This will result in specific quests that reward you with Fortitude Crystals being highlighted, so you can just focus on grinding those.

Farming Fortitude Crystals on Easy and Normal quests

The earliest and easiest way to farm Fortitude Crystals in GBF Relink is to complete Conquest quests. You can pick each of these quests from the Quest Counter.

At lower level difficulty, the easiest quest that you can take up will be Guard Our Hometown, as it will yield you 25 Fortitude Shards. Apart from that, you can re-run the Sweep the Volcano quest which is accessible to you at a Normal difficulty to get your hands on Small Fortitude Crystals early during your playthrough.

TIP The Futureproof Trading quest in Folca is also easy to complete to earn some Fortitude Crystals. The quest can be repeated an infinite number of times, and you just need to turn in 5x Fire and Earth Shards to gain 3x Medium and 1x Large Fortitude Crystal.

Farming Fortitude Crystals on Hard, Very Hard, and Extreme quests

Once you reach the Veteran Skyfarer grade, the enemies will start getting stronger. Because of this increased difficulty, your rewards will also increase, and you will start earning more Fortitude Crystals by spamming quests. For Hard difficulty, Rule the Skies and Unthinning the Troops are great options.

To farm a ton of Medium and Large crystals in GBF Relink at Very Hard difficulty, the best quest will be Absolutely No Trespassers! You will be able to earn 2x Small Fortitude Crystal, 31x Medium Fortitude Crystal, and 3x Large Fortitude Crystal each time you finish this quest.

On Extreme difficulty, Shedding Light on the Pillar is a great quest if you want to farm both Medium and Large Fortitude Crystals. All you will need to do is complete the quest by ensuring the Hallowed Ground has at least 50HP and defeat four water spirits. By completing Shedding Light on the Pillar in GBF Relink, you can gain up to 8x Large and 62x Medium Fortitude Crystals.

The third best quest option for you to farm Fortitude Crystals on an Extreme difficulty level is Great Goblins of Fire. You can pretty much spam this quest as it is easy to complete. Each time you finish Great Goblins of Fire, you will salvage at least 10 Small Fortitude Crystals, 30+ Medium Fortitude Crystals, and 9 to 10 Large Fortitude Crystals.

Farming Fortitude Crystals on Proud and Maniac quests

Things will start to get really interesting at the Proud and Manic difficulty levels. Starting with the Proud difficulty quest, you should rerun the Blazing Trials quest. This way, you will be getting 5x Large Fortitude Crystals per run, and the best part about this particular quest is that it can be auto or manually farmed, depending on your preference.

I have also highlighted some of the best quests for you to complete at the Maniac difficulty in GBF Relink and the amount of Fortitude Crystals you can get from each one

Quests Medium Fortitude Crystals Large Fortitude Crystals Revenge of the Hordes 6 to 13 29 Serenity Upon Mount 5 to 6 30 Roost and Reign 4 to 5 32

You will be tasked with defeating two powerful enemies, which in this case will be Goblin Warriors, Nazarbonju, and Griffins. Focusing on these three specific quests will not be easy, as the enemies will be quite powerful, but the end result will be worth it.

Keep in mind that each of these Maniac difficulty quests guarantees you at least 32 Large Fortitude Crystals as a reward in Granblue Fantasy Relink, which is a decent amount for upgrading your weapons.

How to get Fortitude Crystals using other methods in GBF: Relink

If you have managed to stockpile a ton of Rafale Coins, then you can exchange those and get Fortitude Crystals in return. To do this, you will need to visit Siero’s Knickknack Shack and choose the Treasure Trade option.

Turns out these Rafale Coins can be easily exchanged for a hefty amount of Fortitude Crystals in Granblue Fantasy Relink. Each Medium Fortitude Crystal will cost you around 10x Rafale Coins, whereas 30x Rafale Coins can be traded for one Large Fortitude Crystal.