How To Finish The Jobs Rolan Started In Granblue Fantasy Relink

The final fight in Granblue Fantasy: Relink leads to the sacrifice of a notable character, Rolan. However, his story doesn’t end there. Once the credits roll, and you are put back into the game world for the endgame content, you will be given a new quest called Finish the Jobs Rolan Started.

You will basically have to complete more than 8 specific quests/jobs that were originally going to be done by Rolan, but now their burden is on you. You will soon find out that finishing Rolan’s Jobs isn’t an easy process as you need to complete these missions on Hard difficulty and above.

In order to find Rolan’s Jobs in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you will need to make your way directly to the Quest Counter. There, you will need to choose specific quests for them to count towards the Jobs Rolan Started. These quests can be identified easily with the orange crossed swords indicator next to them.

How to complete Rolan’s Jobs in Granblue Fantasy Relink

To finish Rolan’s Jobs, you will need to complete these quests in the Veteran Skyfarer grade. This means that you will be spending all your time clearing out all the Hard, Very Hard, and Extreme difficulty quests.

FYI Not all the quests at Veteran Skyfarer grade in Granblue Fantasy Relink are linked with the Jobs Rolan Started, but these are essential for unlocking higher-tier difficulty quests. Make sure you don’t waste time doing quests that don’t have the orange crossed swords icon next to them.

As you complete Rolan’s Jobs that are visible to you, you will recover parts of Rolan’s Journal as reward from these quests. These will, in turn, end up unlocking new quests that you need to complete.

All these Jobs that Rolan started in Granblue Fantasy Relink span over multiple difficulty levels so start from Hard difficulty and continue till Extreme, completing any job that appears. Make sure to check back the lower difficulties as well in case a new quest appears there so you don’t miss out on them.

As there are more than 8 Rolan’s jobs you need to complete for this, by the time you finish the last one on Extreme difficulty, you will be just one step away from completing Chapter 0 by defeating Bahamut Versa and unlocking the Maniac and Proud difficulties in GBF Relink.