Gran Turismo 7 Rumored To Be Getting Delayed Again

Gran Turismo 7 has already been delayed once but a new rumor patrol has pegged another delay to be surfacing in the pipelines.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known insider Tom Henderson stated that a digital showcasing of Gran Turismo 7 has been cancelled by Sony Interactive Entertainment at the last minute.

The preview event was supposed to take place tomorrow and it remains unknown if the showcasing has been rescheduled or postponed indefinitely. The change in plans though have fans concerned about a potential delay in the works since Gran Turismo 7 is around a month away from release.

The Gran Turismo 7 media event, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow has been delayed by Sony and a new date hasn’t been given or an explanation as to why. A tad concerning as the game is due to launch on March 4th. pic.twitter.com/ZOj8AYdCUW — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 24, 2022

Gran Turismo 7 was announced in June 2020 and initially planned for a release somewhere in 2021. That release window was delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which wreaked havoc on the games industry worldwide. The game is currently penned to see the light of day on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022 unless there is another unforeseen delay.

Gran Turismo 7 was confirmed yesterday to require a minimum of 110GB of storage space on PlayStation 5 which includes a day-one mandatory patch. The installation size on PlayStation 4 remains to be confirmed.

Gran Turismo 7 aims to be the most realistic reflection of real-life racing ever created. The installment will grace the current-generation PlayStation flagship by featuring real-time weather conditions that impact the racing track itself. Natural elements such as air temperature, humidity, the road surface temperature will all be affected by the weather, tasking drivers to really take multiple factors into account when they are burning rubber on the tracks.