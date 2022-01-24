Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Day One Patch Might Weigh 20GB

The new Gran Turismo 7 intends to take a lot of that precious (and expensive) storage space on PlayStation 5.

The game was recently ousted to weigh around 90GB but which was without the mandatory day one patch. The official product listing on PlayStation.com though asks players to free up at least 110GB of storage space, meaning that the day one patch of Gran Turismo 7 will weigh at least 20GB.

However, do note that the minimum installation size of a game is often more than the actual game. There stands a good chance that Gran Turismo 7 will need 110GB while being downloaded but end up taking less storage space after installation. In either case, players should not forget about post-release content which will balloon the overall file size down the road.

There are several reasons why Gran Turismo 7 will be a defining installment in the storied franchise. The game will firstly feature over 400 collectible cars, each modelled to appear like their real-world versions. Secondly, players will have access to the most number of tuning parts than ever before in the franchise.

Gran Turismo 7 will also simulate real-life racing with real-time weather conditions that impact the racing track itself. Natural elements such as air temperature, humidity, the road surface temperature will all be affected by the weather.

It goes without saying that the game will be making full use of the hardware and software of PlayStation 5. That covers real-time ray tracing effects, reduced loading times, support for the Tempest Engine surround sound technology, and support for DualSense features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. That in addition to running at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution.

Gran Turismo 7 will be releasing for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022. That should give fans enough time to either start freeing up storage space or arrange a storage expansion solution which will be an expensive ordeal but worth it when considering the weight of current-generation triple-a games.