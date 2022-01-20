Sony’s Yoshida Is Already Playing God Of War On Steam Deck

The once PlayStation-exclusive God of War has not only made its debut on Steam but also the unreleased Steam Deck for that matter.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Shuhei Yoshida, head of independent developer initiative at Sony Interactive Entertainment, showcased God of War running on Steam Deck and from the looks of it, has been enjoying how the portable Linux-based device runs the acclaimed game.

Steam Deck was supposed to launch around the holiday season before being delayed by a couple of months. Valve announced at the time that material shortages and components not reaching manufacturing facilities in time have made it impossible to meet any deadlines.

Thankfully, Valve provided an update last week that it will “be able to start getting these [Steam Decks] out the door by the end of February.” While the final launch date remains to be confirmed, interested buyers will have to only wait another few weeks to get their hands on the device.

Valve is currently making sure that all games on its Steam marketplace are fully compatible with Steam Deck. The developer has already sent out hundreds of units to developers out there to confirm the compatibility status of their games. Yoshida playing God of War on such a development kit perhaps ensures that the PlayStation game will be fully optimized and without any issues.

Steam users looking to play God of War on their Steam Decks will however need to remember that the hardware features support for an equivalent of 720p (or less) with a frame cap of 30 frames per second to enhance battery life.

God of War was originally released on PlayStation 4 back in 2018. The installment begins a new saga where Kratos ventures into Norse mythology with his son, Atreus. The game saw more than 20 million copies sold as of last August and has proven to be a best seller on Steam as well.