God Of War: Ragnarok Quaking Hollow Favor Walkthrough

Quaking Hollow is a favor in God of War Ragnarok, whose main objective is to find the source of the tremors and destroy it. You must have access to The Crater, the basic requirement to start this favor.

While progressing the Quaking Hollow Favor, Kratos will face many challenges, including the final boss fight. Completing the favor will reward 4500 Kratos XP, 1125 Atreus XP, Dragon Claw, and Regenerating Essence Amulet.

How to start Quaking Hollow

You need to start near the Mystic Gateway. From here, you will find a rope tied to a tree and going down into a dark valley. You need to ride the rope down, and you will discover a hidden region known as The Sinkholes.

Once you get here, you will start feeling tremors, and Kratos will answer Mimir about the query regarding tremors. From here, Quaking Hollow Favor will start automatically, which involves finding and defeating the cause of these earth-shaking tremors.

How to complete Quaking Hollow

The ultimate objective of this favor is to find and defeat Crag Jaw, the drake behind these tremors. Finding and defeating this boss is tricky, but this walkthrough will give you all the necessary information. So sit tight and follow all the steps given below:

Finding the Tremor source

After the quest starts, you will see a small entrance on top of a rock. You must cross the stream ahead and climb up the rock wall using Blades of Chaos. After entering, you will see a blockage ahead.

Use your Draupnir Spear to attack the glowing part on the blockage to break it down. This will lead you to an open area. Here you will encounter a flying dragon throwing flames and some ground enemies.

First, you need to defeat the ground enemies. Once that is done, you will see two giant stone pillars in the center.

The Burning Skies favor

They are sitting spots for the dragon, so you need to break these pillars using the Draupnir Spear to make the dragon go away. Making the dragon go away will start The Burning Skies favor.

After getting rid of the dragon, move right, and you will see a massive gate on the stream. There will be a hanging chain on the right side. Pulling that chain will open the gate leading you to a new region.

Here you will find red vines ahead. You need to destroy them using Sigil Arrows. There is a poisonous green structure right behind the broken rock wall. Destroy it using your Axe.

From here, you will see some stairs on your left side. Take this path, and it will lead you to a platform where you can see some enemies in front of you on another platform. There’s a massive gap between the two platforms, so you must defeat them using your ranged weapon.

To cross the platform, destroy the vines on top using Sigil Arrows and swing across the platform using your Blades. Moving straight from here, you will see a broken floor. Jump down, and there will be a small entrance on the right.

Enter through this tiny hole and continue to crawl, and it will lead you to an open area. Here you will encounter the boss of Quaking Hollow, Crag Jaw. This enormous horrifying creature is the source of tremors. As the source has been found, it’s time to defeat the boss.

Defeat Crag Jaw

Crag Jaw has multiple attacks, some of which are blockable and some are not. Mainly it attacks using its mouth and legs. In addition to it, it also has a charge attack, bite attack, tail attack, and tusk attack.

The best tactic to defeat Crag Jaw in the boss fight is to attack the legs as much as possible. Using and charging up your stone wall to make the boss unconscious is also an excellent strategy.

You also need to dodge the charging and bite attacks. Failing to dodge will result in a huge loss of Kratos’s health, and chances of winning the fight will reduce significantly.

Defeating the Crag Jaw will result in ending the Quaking Hollow Favor.