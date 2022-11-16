God Of War Ragnarok Missable Trophy List

God of War Ragnarok has 32 trophies in total, which will keep completionists occupied until they have them all. However, the fear of missable trophies can be vexing. Therefore, this guide will go over all of the missable trophies in God of War Ragnarok.

Can you miss out on some trophies in God of War Ragnarok?

Ever since its release, God of War Ragnarok is going flawlessly and seems to do nothing wrong; everything is on point as it should be from the perspective of a gamer.

The game won’t let you down when it comes to the trophies as well. As a matter of fact, GoW Ragnarok doesn’t feature any missable trophies. A sigh of relief for the trophy hunters!

This means you can complete all of the trophies in a single playthrough with no problems.

Some trophies will be unlocked automatically as you progress through the game, and others are linked to specific collectibles.

Furthermore, you’ll be able to obtain the majority of the trophies as you complete the Favors or Side-quests. Even if you miss a trophy, which is unlikely, you can return later to claim it.

Once you have completed the game, you can revisit any area to unlock/claim collectibles and trophies you were unable to obtain previously.

Thus, after beating the game, this free roam eliminates the missable trophies in GoW Ragnarok, and that’s not even the best part!

Even better, trophies in GoW Ragnarok are not associated with any difficulty level.

Therefore, you will be able to play the game at your preferred difficulty while still acquiring all trophies. Wicked! In a nutshell, there are no missable trophies in God of War Ragnarok, so you can play however you want and still get away with the trophies. It’s a win-win scenario