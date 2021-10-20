God Of War: Ragnarok’s Ending Will Be “Something…Inevitable”

God of War: Ragnarok will be the second and the last installment to conclude the Norse mythology saga, meaning that developer Santa Monica Studio will be assembling every single cast member on the main stage for a grand finale.

Speaking with Play magazine for the latest issue, director Eric Williams teased that the ending to the Norse mythology saga will build towards “something surprising yet inevitable.” While the tease can hardly be taken as a spoiler, what Williams said does sound pretty ominous for Kratos and Atreus.

God of War: Ragnarok will see the return of previous characters as well as the introduction of new ones. The whole cast will play their part around Kratos and Atreus as they seek out a way to stop the prophesized doomsday event (Ragnarok) from happening.

According to Norse mythology, Loki, the god of mischief, is the one responsible for causing Ragnarok. Atreus has already been revealed to be Loki and with the arrival of Fimbulwinter underway, the Nordic apocalypse appears to be all but guaranteed.

Fan-crafted theories have been suggesting that the only way to stop Ragnarok will be to stop Loki and following the tease by Williams, the death of Atreus would certainly be surprising but inevitable.

There have also been theories that Sony might be looking to put Kratos to rest but as the face of the franchise and his newfound search of peace, it could be that Kratos has to choose between saving the world and his son, a harsh choice for a character who previously decimated an entire Greek pantheon without any remorse.

Whatever the ending comes to be, fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that the conclusion to the Norse mythology saga does not signal the end to the franchise. Kratos still has another mythological saga to go through as was the original idea when the character was birthed.

God of War: Ragnarok remains without a release date but is slated to arrive somewhere in 2022 exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.