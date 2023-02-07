God Of War: Ragnarok Artifact Locations

If you spot a purple glowing item on the ground, you have just found an Artifact in God of War: Ragnarok. These are more collectibles that you can find across several realms.

They comprise Kvasir’s Poems for starters which are Easter eggs referencing popular PlayStation franchises. They also comprise Things Left Behind, Family Crests, Tributes to Freyr, and Spirit Mementos depending on the realm.

Collecting Artifacts in God of War: Ragnarok is a side activity. You will not be able to find all of them on your first playthrough. You will have to return later on to get the remaining Artifacts once new shortcuts and areas are unlocked.

Hence, there are several quests that you need to complete to open the way forward. These include the main Forging Destiny and The Reckoning quests, the Song of the Sands and the Return of the River favors. There is also the Creatures of Prophecy quest that needs to be completed to get all Artifacts in the game.

The following guide will tell you the locations of all Artifacts in God of War: Ragnarok.

Where to find Artifacts in Svartalfheim

Aurvangar Wetlands Things Left Behind (Hreidmar’s Brassard) location

You will see two geysers in your path after docking your boat at the marked location. Use your Leviathan Axe to freeze both geysers to access the wooden grappling point behind the second geyser.

Climb up to find your first Artifact besides the dead dwarf.

Aurvangar Wetlands Kvasir’s Poem (The Sunrise of Nothingness) location

The Sunrise of Nothingness is a reference to Horizon: Zero Dawn. Follow the river until you come across a giant water wheel alongside a geyser in an elevator shaft.

Interact with the iron dome in front of the water wheel to release the geyser. Then use your Leviathan Axe to freeze the geyser in the elevator shaft to start spinning the water wheel.

When the elevator comes down, call back your axe to release the geyser again. Now, attack the elevator’s chain (the little circular winch) to bring the elevator down.

Climb up the elevator block and use your axe again to freeze the first geyser. This will cause the elevator to ascend. Find your next Artifact on a table.

Nidavellir Kvasir’s Poem (Large Society Ground Orb, The Performance) location

Large Society Ground Orb, The Performance is a reference to MLB: The Show. Head back to the docks to find the green barricade blocking the way forward. Command Atreus to use his Sonic Arrows to destroy the barricade and you will find an Artifact on the crates near the water.

Nidavellir Things Left Behind (Griep’s Firebomb) location

Crawl through the sewer passage next to Sindri’s shop. When you emerge, look to your left to see some crates and baskets blocking the way. Destroy them and head inside. Keep going and you will find an Artifact on the ground at the end of the path.

Lyngbakr Island Kvasir’s Poem (We Who Remain, Part II) location

We Who Remain, Part the Second is a reference to The Last of Us: Part II. You need to complete The Weight of Chains quest for this Artifact. Climb the gold chain up and turn left to climb the wooden planks. Turn left again and start going straight. Jump across the platforms and you will reach the Artifact.

The Forge Things Left Behind (Bari’s Grenade) location

Follow the wooden walkway from the marked location on the map. Take a right from the fork and climb the ledge. Look to your left and destroy the wooden debris below the derailed train to find another Artifact in God of War: Ragnarok.

Jarnsmida Pitmines Things Left Behind (Lofnheid’s Whetstone) location

Head straight, down the wooden walkways to find a large water wheel. Use the chain on the right to climb down another level. The next Artifact will be on the right of some red vines.

Jarnsmida Pitmines Kvasir’s Poem (Tool and Bang) location

Tool and Bang is a reference to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. There is a fork at the marked location. The left path takes you to The Applecore mine. Take the right path and you will come across another puzzle to solve.

Change the direction of the water contraption with your blades. This will cause the large crane in the back to swing around. Destroy the yellow crystals on your left and climb the giant stone block.

Use your Levithan Axe to freeze the earlier water sprout to swing yourself around to a new area. Jump across and go straight to find another Artifact.

The Applecore Things Left Behind (Althjof’s Statues) location

When Atreus finds the second door, you need to jump over the water trough and follow the path until you find a bridge across a gap.

Go under the bridge and swing left over the blue waters. Climb the ledge on the right and go through the double doors. Turn left immediately and climb up the wooden platform to find another Artifact.

Do note that you can easily miss this Artifact because the path mentioned above is purely optional.

The Applecore Things Left Behind (Durinn’s Stone Statue) location

You will find this Artifact at the end of The Applecore. Destroy the Soundstone rock to swing yourself to the other side. Then follow the curving walkway before taking a left from the end.

Swing yourself across once again and you should see the large double door. There will be some Soundstone rocks on its left in a little niche. Destroy them to get the Artifact.

The Applecore Kvasir’s Poem (Sanguinity) location

Sanguinity is a reference to Bloodborne. Enter the Mystic Gateway in the Aurvangar Wetlands to head back to The Applecore after completing the Forging Destiny quest.

Use the ferry to reach the elevator and make your way down to the mines. You will now be able to unlock a shortcut using the Rope Frame. Ride the zipline down and start following the tunnels ahead.

Use your spear to climb the ledge. Go straight and you will enter a large cavern. Destroy the boulder on the left using your spear and head straight.

The Artifact will be on the ground next to a dead Grim with a sword.

Where to find Artifacts in Alfheim

The Strond Kvasir’s Poem (Afterlife Abandonment) location

Afterlife Abandonment is a reference to Death Stranding. After learning how to bounce your Leviathan Axe, head straight, and then jump below instead of going right. Destroy the pots and debris blocking the tunnel entrance on your left. You will find the Artifact on the ground inside.

The Strond Tribute to Freyr (Dream Charm) location

You will find a Nornir Chest on your right when the gate for the Temple of Light comes into sight. The Artifact is lying right next to the chest. It cannot be missed.

Temple of Light Kvasir’s Poem (Visions After Rest) location

Visions After Rest is a reference to Dreams. Take the spiral stairs all the way up until you come to the light gate blocking your path. Turn right and climb the wall. Turn left to find the Artifact on the balcony.

Temple of Light Kvasir’s Poem (Spirits Within Walls) location

Spirits Within Walls is a reference to Concrete Genie. Keep following the spiral stairs above until you encounter a puzzle where you have to move a purple crystal lantern with a spinning cog. Completing this puzzle will open the light gate. Head inside and turn left to find the Artifact on a table.

The Barrens Tribute to Freyr (Horn) location

Find the Elf building in the northern part of the Barrens. Clear the enemies inside and then take the Artifact on the ground next to the Lore Marker.

The Barrens Kvasir’s Poem (Celestial Construct) location

Celestial Construct is a reference to Astro Bot Rescue Mission. Head to the giant skeleton in the right corner of the northern Barrens. Climb the wall and you will spot a Legendary Treasure Chest straight ahead, above a Lore Marker. The Artifact is next to the chest.

The Barrens Tribute to Freyr (Harp) location

Take a right from the entrance of the Barrens and keep going straight until you spot a gap in the wall in the cliffs. Get off your sled and slide through the opening to find another Artifact.

The Forbidden Sands Tribute to Freyr (Token) location

Head to the marked location in the northern half of the desert to find a giant, destroyed statue.

Climb the wall of its base and head straight through the opening in the wall in front of you. Follow the stairs above to find the next Artifact.

The Forbidden Sands Tribute to Freyr (Pipe) location

This Artifact is located in the same room as the Legendary Chest. Head to the marked location on the map and go through the tunnel. Jump down and both collectibles will be in front of you.

The Forbidden Sands Tribute to Freyr (Bracelet) location

Head to the Elven Sanctum in the north. The location can be easily spotted from afar. It is a giant elven statue with an entrance for its stomach. Climb the wall and turn right to get the final Artifact.

The Forbidden Sands Kvasir’s Poem (Trip) location

Trip is a reference to the popular game, Journey. Take the sled to the location on the map to find a lonely tower. Climb the wall on its left and then head inside to get the Artifact.

Where to find Artifacts in Vanaheim

The Southern Wilds Kvasir’s Poem (Upon Pursuing a Place Not Marked On Maps) location

Upon Pursuing a Place Not Marked On Maps is a reference to Uncharted: Drake Fortune. To find this Artifact, you need to head toward Vanaheim’s The Southern Wilds marketplace. Navigate to the end of this marketplace by traveling through the tiny streets.

At the end of the path, you need to climb to get onto the wooden pathway. There will then be a gap inside the path and you need to jump on the other side to the pillar. If you peek down this pillar, you will see a blue-colored stone platform on the ground.

At the edge of the ledge on the pillar, you will find a shield that needs to be kicked down. After doing that, you need to smash the ground by jumping down below. Upon landing, you will find yourself exactly in front of the Artifact.

Freyr’s Camp Family Crest (Skirnir’s Crest) location

To make this Artifact available, you need to first travel to the Abandoned Village to do the quest called The Reckoning. You then need to travel back to where you came from to the Freyr’s Camp.

To access the camp, there will be a boat at the end of the shore for you to take it. Once you are on the other side, the artifact will be right in front of you.

The River Delta Family Crest (Odin’s Crest) location

As most of this region can only be accessed by the rowing boat and you need to head close to the area called Noatun’s Garden Area. There will be an old tree located after the Pilgrim’s landing area.

When you are close to the tree, look for a beach on the right to park your boat. If you walk forward, you will end up near the base of the tree, and the Artifact will be in between the bushes.

The River Delta Family Crest (Freya’s Crest) location

You will be in a rowing boat when you start in the River Delta region. This Artifact is next to the Southern Mystic Gateway, the same place where there is Brok’s Workshop.

Noatun’s Garden Family Crest (Noatun’s Crest) location

To get this Artifact, you need to travel to the Vanahein area in the Noatun’s Garden. You will end up in front of the building after collecting Lunda’s Broken Belt on the Southeast corner of the region.

There will be a tree on the left of this building that has a small water pond in front of it. You will find the artifact in front of this between the grasses.

Vanir Shrine Family Crest (Hylli’s Crest) location

Once you are done with Freya’s Missing Peace Favor in the Goodness Falls region, travel to the gate of the castle that will be in front of you. To open the door, you need to lower the drawbridge.

The function of the drawbridge on the entrance is to avoid spitting plants by giving a path over them. Travel ahead and exit the castle from the backside. After traveling a little, you will find this Artifact in the corner of a room.

The Veiled Passage Family Crest (Kvasir’s Crest) location

To get this Artifact, you need to travel to the main tunnel in Veiled Passage. Before going further, you first need to destroy the bulb with any of your combo attacks. At the end of this tunnel, you will find a wooden wall with a spitting flower.

The Artifact will be hidden after the Wooden wall and can be accessed if you destroy the wall with the axe. Once you have done that, the Artifact will be in front of you under the grass.

The Plains Spirit Momento (Brooch) location

This is part of the Casualty of War: The Brooch favor. Make your way to the starting point of The Plains and face the frozen lightning bolt. Now, head northeast to find half of the Artifact behind a tree.

For the second half, head to the southeastern corner and climb the cliff above The Sinkholes. The other half of the Brooch will be on the ground next to a skeleton.

The Plains Spirit Momento (Scroll) location

This next Artifact requires a bit of time and patience. Head to the northwestern corner of The Plains to spot fissured yellow rocks. Use your spear on them but do not detonate just yet. There is a third fissured rock on the back.

Head north over the fallen column and drop down. Swing across the gaps and go down the tunnel on the right to find the first half of the Artifact.

Return and climb the wall you found after exiting the cave. Then turn left to find the third fissured rock. Use your axe and detonate to open the path forward. Go straight through to reach the lake to find the other half.

The Plains Spirit Momento (Stein) location

Use the lift in The Jungle to make your way to the top of the dam. Spot the crack on the right side by using your spear and go through. Follow the path left and you will find the first half of the Artifact.

For the second half, change the time of day to night and head back to The Plains through the river. Then head west to reach the end of the river. Enter the arena where you defeat Drakki and enter the doorway to find the second half.

The Jungle Kvasir’s Poem (An Organization: In The Future) location

An Organization: In The Future is a reference to The Order: 1886. You can only find this Artifact at nighttime. Change the time by finding a Celestial Altar and then reach the Mystic Gateway location marked on the map.

Head towards the frozen lightning bolt and climb the wall. Drop down, head left, and then drop below from the edge where there is a lit torch.

Stick to the left wall before jumping across to the next cliff with another lit torch. Turn around and swing yourself to the other side. Climb up the wall and turn left.

Keep going straight before turning left after crossing the crystals. Follow the path until you see some bones below. Drop down and follow the path into the tunnels.

Traverse forward by scaling the walls. You will find the Artifact on the other side.

The Jungle Spirit Momento (Child’s Toy) location

This Artifact is split into two halves. You will find the first half in the western corner of the beach. For the second half, head north up the river and take a right. Keep going until you enter the area where you fight the two Ogres. Defeat them and take the Artifact right of the giant dragon ring.

The Sinkholes Kvasir’s Poem (Easter Specter) location

Eastern Specter is a reference to the Ghost of Tsushima. Reach the Mystic Gateway at the river entrance of The Sinkholes. Then climb the nearby wall and make your way through the tunnels to reach the arena where you fight Crag Jaw.

Defeat him and go to the northwestern corner of the arena to destroy some red bramble with your Hex Bubbles. This will reveal a gap. Slip through that and take a left to go up the stairs. You will find the Artifact here beside a dead warrior.

The Sinkholes Spirit Momento (Hourglass) location

Start by reaching the Mystic Gateway for The Sinkholes entrance. There is a tunnel above it. Head through there and take a right. Jump across the gap and take a right again. Use your axe to slip through the gap on the right and you will find the first half of the Artifact around the corner.

Now head to the beach northwest of the tunnel’s entrance and go through the gate. This is the same place where you fight a Draugr. The second half of the Artifact is at the end of the tunnel.

Where to find Artifacts in Midgard

Lake of Nine Stolen Treasure (Kila) location

Head northeast from Tyr’s Temple towards the small island. You will see some stairs leading upwards on the south side of the island. Follow them and the Kila artifact will be next to a dead body.

Lake of Nine Stolen Treasure (Janbiya) location

Northeast of Tyr’s Temple is a room, to the right of Raider’s Stronghold entrance, that is filled with snow. Get inside that room and Janbiya artifact can be easily picked up.

Lake of Nine Stolen Treasure (Maya) location

Go under the bridge that leads into Tyr’s Temple, over the frozen lake, and on the snow there you will find Maya stolen treasure next to a propped-up dead body.

Shores of Nine Stolen Treasure (Fert) location

Head north of Tyr’s Temple to the big structure. Once there, look for a climbable wall that you can use your chaos blades to access. Climb up and you will see a grapple spot that you can use to swing across. On the other side, inside a cavern will be the next stolen treasure; Fert artifact.

The Derelict Stolen Treasure (Lyre) location

To find Lyre, you will have to visit the Derelict Outpost, the ruins, which can be located by going towards the South-West region from the Lake of Nine. During the way, you’ll cross against the first and then the second wooden crane, which with the help of a chain, you’ll have to raise to a position.

Once done, use the grapple point to get across the gap. From here, you need to drop down the ledge. Here you will fight off three Wisps to get your hands on this Artifact which lies next to a corpse.

The Oarsman Stolen Treasure (Ankh) location

Turn right from where you found the legendary chest in The Oarsman that gives you the Jewel of Yggdrasil and look under the stairs. The Ankh artifact is under those stairs, that you just came down from.

The Oarsman Kvasir’s Poem (The Dead Do Not Ride) location

The Dead Do Not Ride is a reference to Days Gone. Inside one of the larger boats, there is a room. It is where you can find Kvasir’s Poem. It is the first room of the Oarsman. However, the room can not be accessed, until you climb back above the ground and then fight off the Stalker.

Then you have to pull the chain, which will move the boat. Once done, get down and open the gate back to the entrance area. Then return to the entrance area and leap over the wall present on the left side of the Nornir Chest. Then climb onto the boat, and onto the top, there will be Kvasir’s Poem.