6 Best Ghost Recon Wildlands Skills

In Ghost Recon Wildlands, you can experiment with various playstyles by leveling the right skills. Numerous options are available, but only a few will be useful to you. For example, the Grenade Launcher skill is best for taking out clumps of enemies. The Bullet Resistance skill is best for tanks and the like, etc.

This guide details everything you need to know about skills in GR Wildlands and the best ones you need to have early on.

6. Grenade Launcher

First comes the Grenade Launcher, an underbarrel attachment for assault rifles that can clear out rooms and take out clusters of enemies. Once you unlock the skill, you can blow up vehicles and easily take down snipers and helicopters.

The grenade launcher skill helps you give massive damage, especially to enemies hiding behind cover or in tight spaces. Initially, you will have only two grenades, but upgrading the skill to level 1 will give you 3.

Even early on, this weapon skill has an instantly blowing up impact, and one grenade is capable of destroying a car full of hostiles or a helicopter. You can also use this skill in late-game to disable anti-air Sam S Sites at distant ranges.

5. Bullet Resistance

Bullet Resistance skills are essential for increasing your operative’s survival in intense firefights. This physical skill allows you to take more damage before going down, giving you more time to take out enemies and complete objectives; these are a few reasons why you need to max the skill out.

One fun fact about bullet resistance is that game difficulty does not matter, as it gives you a 25% bullet damage reduction. However, equipping the skill will not save you from explosion or falling damage.

Bullet Resistance is especially useful for players who like to take a more aggressive approach. It allows them to take more risks without worrying about quickly falling.

4. Stamina

If you’re looking to increase your player’s endurance and agility, get Stamina. This physical skill helps you run faster and longer without getting tired, making it easier to complete objectives that require you to move quickly and quietly.

This skill is recommended to everyone as you might not get a car, bike, or plane in a dense jungle or barren desert. Especially if you like to play in stealth mode, stamina allows you to move quickly and quietly without being detected.

Ghost Recon Wildlands has many time-limited missions that require you to run around searching or vehicles or moving away from fight, this is where you will need to max out the stamina skill.

3. Battery

The Battery skill keeps your gadgets powered up and ready to go. With this skill, you can increase the battery life of your drone, night vision, and other gadgets, giving you more time to use them to your advantage.

While the other skills in the drone tab might give you a good gameplay experience, nothing compares to completely removing the time limit on drone usage. This helps you scan the area slowly and efficiently.

If you rely heavily on gadgets to complete objectives, improving your drone should be the first skill you choose.

2. Hip Fire Spread

Hip Fire Speed skill gives you a 50% spree reduction, but if you don’t have this skill maxed out, you will have a tough time killing. This weapon skill allows you to zoom while aiming down the sight, giving you a battle advantage in close combat.

Once you upgrade the skill, it gives you 50% more accuracy. Unlike other skills, you don’t need a specific weapon to equip hip fire as it works with all weapons.

1. Extra Sync Shot

The Extra Sync Shot skill is a game-changer for taking out multiple enemies simultaneously. With this skill, you can sync up to four shots with your teammates, targeting multiple enemies simultaneously. As the skill has just two ranks, ensure you get it out in the early game.

Once you spot the enemy, press Q to mark an enemy, and one of your Ais will kill the target without the risk of missing the shot. A fun fact about the extra sync shot is that you can also mark targets through the walls and outside the camps. When you mark the targets, wait for your squad to come around, shoot on the floor, and your squad will kill all marked targets.