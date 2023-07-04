Ghost Recon Wildlands PC Tweaks Guide – Improve Graphics, Performance, Config File, FPS Increase

Ghost Recon Wildlands PC Tweaks Guide to help you achieve optimal gameplay experience and get rid of random FPS drops and other performance related issues.

It goes without saying that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is not the best-optimized title out there but with a few tweaks, achieving an optimal gameplay experience is by no means an impossible feat. In our Ghost Recon Wildlands PC Tweaks Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about achieving the optimal gameplay experience without sacrificing a lot in the graphics department.

Ghost Recon Wildlands PC Tweaks

Draw Distance

Let’s not say humble but if you don’t own an enthusiast graphics card and processor, I recommend leaving the Draw Distance to medium. This holds true for users with something like an RX 480 or GTX 1060. Between medium and very high, you can easily notice a difference of 4-6 FPS.

Shadow Quality

This option basically controls the sharpness of shadows. Shadows in Ghost Recon Wildlands have a massive impact on performance which is why I recommend leaving them to medium or even low in order to gain a ton of FPS. Those of you who have something like a GTX 1070 or GTX 1080, I recommend high because visually, you won’t feel a huge difference between high and very high.

Grass Quality

This is another option which I recommend setting to medium. You shouldn’t really go for low to retain the overall image quality. The option basically deals with the quality of grass as well as trees and setting it to medium should render less amount of grass/trees which can net you 3-4 FPS easily.

Reflection Quality

For this option, I recommend low or medium if you have a mid-ranged graphics card. With this, you’ll gain 5-6 FPS depending on your specifications and your location in the game.

Terrain Quality

Noticed major FPS drops while driving near trees and forested areas? Well, this setting is to be blamed here. I recommend going with the medium when it comes to terrain quality which will cause Ghost Recon Wildlands to render less grass and trees, resulting in an increased amount of FPS.

Long-Ranged Shadows

This option, without a doubt, takes a hard hit at the performance and doesn’t bring a whole lot to the overall image quality. Personally, I recommend leaving this option at low or maybe medium if you have something like a GTX 1070. You can gain another 3-4 FPS by lowering this FPS-eating option.

Godrays

This option basically deals with the light shafts that burst through clouds in the game. Godrays in Ghost Recon Wildlands impact the overall gaming performance the hardest. Setting them to high and very high can crash the game which is why I recommend leaving the effect to medium or low if you have a moderate graphics card. You should easily be able to see an improvement of about 10 FPS.

However, do note that the option does make the overall image quality pretty good to look at so set it to low if you’ve no other alternative available.

Ghost Recon Wildlands Configuration File

As you might’ve noticed, some of the graphics options above aren’t available in the game. To find these, you need to find the game’s configuration file. By default, you should be able to find it here:

Documents > My Games > Ghost Recon Wilds

Once in the directory, open the ‘GRW’ file using NotePad and you should be able to edit the values. 0 is for low, 1 is for medium, 2 is for high, and 3 is for very high.

High Priority

Sometimes your CPU does not provide enough processing power to the game. In such cases, you need to press Ctrl + Alt + Del and select the Start Task Manager option. Once you are on the new menu, you need to find RE7 Biohazard .exe file and set its priority to High. Doing so should help you get rid of some minor stutters experienced during the game.

Random FPS Drops Fix

First and foremost, you need to make sure that you are running the latest drivers from your vendor i.e. NVIDIA or AMD. Moreover, if you are running the game on Windows 10, make sure to disable programs like Xbox GameDVR as it is known to cause some performance hiccups.

Best Mods to Tweak Ghost Recon Wildlands

Apart from tinkering with game settings and configuration files, you can also use mods to tweak and optimize or even enhance your experience. Where to get these mods and how to apply them? Well, as you may have already guessed, Nexus Mods’ Ghost Recon Wildlands page should be your go to source for all the best mods for the game. Using these mods, you can totally change how your game looks and feels. There is even an FPS mod if you want to try that.