Ghost of Tsushima All Mongol Artifact Locations Guide

In Ghost of Tsushima, there are a total of 50 Mongols Artifacts that you can collect. To help you find all of the Mongol Artifacts, we have written this Ghost of Tsushima Mongol Artifact Locations guide.

Ghost of Tsushima Mongol Artifact Locations

50 Mongol Artifacts that you can collect in this game are scattered around the map in three different regions. You might not get your hands on some of these artifacts in the normal progression of the story, but you can always come back later.

To make your search for these artifacts easier, it is better that you equip the Traveller’s Attire. Wearing the outfit makes your controller vibrate whenever you are near an artifact. You can get the outfit from Hiyoshi Springs as you go to meet Sensei Ishikawa.

Most of these artifacts are inside Mongol camps so let’s get started.

Izuhara Region Artifacts

There are a total of 17 Mongol Artifacts that you can find in Izuhara region

Aaruul

Aaruul can be found in a small camp, southwest of Izuhara clearing. The artifact will be on a table inside a large tent. This tent will have a three ponged symbol on it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Adak Tree

Adak Tree can be found in the Yoichi’s Crossroad, on the edge of a rock, on the far side of the camp.

Dagger

Dagger can be found on the table on the first floor of a large building. This building is in the Traveler’s Rest Inn which is in the north of the region. Head to the first floor of the building by using a ladder and collect the artifact.

Juniper

Juniper can be found in a camp between Lake Izuhara and Kashine Forest. It will be close to stones and a pot on the fire.

Juniper can be found near the wanderer’s pass and Signal Ryuzo. It will be outside a tent with a flag and the flag will have a three ponged symbol.

Hanging Pitcher

Hanging Pitcher can be found near the wanderer’s pass in a camp, Signal Ryuzo. It will be outside a tent with a flag and the flag will have a three ponged symbol.

Bankhar Dog

Bankhar Dog can be found along the lake Izuhara near the Yoichi’s slope. In Hiyoshi, there is an Ogawa Dojo Mongol Territory with a large house at the back.

Take a turn to your left to find the artifact by the river by passing through the gap. It will be inside a cage and that cage will be on the edge of Lake Izuhara.

Saddle

The Saddle can be found inside a camp that is in between Azure Pond, Archer’s Rise, and the Rustling Bend, very close to the lake. There will be a horse stable in the camp and the artifact will be on the table, right next to the horse in the stable.

Mongol Plans

Mongol Plans can be found right in front of the north entrance of the camp in the Rushing Water Crossing Mongol Territory, which is in the northeast of the corner of Tsutsu.

Mongolian Horse

Mongolian Horse can be found inside the stables in the Tangled Crossroads Mongol Camp that is in the south of Azamo. Stables will be on your left once you enter the camp from the western side.

Egyptian Mask

There is a large tent against the western border in the south of Amazo with a mark on it. Mask will be at the back of the tent.

Black Powder Canon

Black Powder Canon can be found inside a ship that is docked on the Shipyard. It will be right next to a canon.

Gold Bracelet

Gold Bracelet can be found at the Beachside Camp that is near to the Kishi Grasslands and Tsutsu Plains. There will be a tent with a pot on fire right next to the tent. Head inside that tent and the Gold Bracelet will be on top of the table.

War Horn

War Horn can be found in a destroyed camp, near the Takuzudama Cemetery and Fort Ohira. It will be hanging with a wood pole.

Chalice

The Chalice can be found in the Logging Camp. There is a tent right next to the southwest corner entrance where you find your Chalice.

Yatga

Yatga can be found in the Salt Wind Estate Mongol Territory, on the right side of the western entrance.

Paiza

Paiza can be found in a camp near the Kuta River Bridge. Head inside one of the tents and you will find your artifact on top of a table.

Urtuu

Urtuu will be on a pile of rocks inside a camp. In the south of Azamo and south of the Salt Wind Estate Mongol Territory, there is the camp where you will find your artifact.

Toyotama Region Artifacts

There are a total of 17 Mongol Artifacts that you can find in Toyotama region.

Offering Plate

Go to the Stone Mire Lookout and the Offering Plate will be right next to a log.

Milk Rack

Go to the Rebel’s Retreat near the Rebel’s Last Stand and Milk Rack will be hanging outside a tent.

Quiver

Quiver can be found in the Dark Water Encampment. The Quiver will be hanging outside one of the tents.

Mongol Gutal

Mongol Gutal can be found in a camp near the Ruins of the Old Yarikawa. Mongol Gutal will be on top of a table.

Mongol Bomb

Mongol bomb can be found in the Moss Light Inn near the Field of the Equinox Flower. The Mongol Bomb will be right next to the Swords and Shields.

Chinese Vase

Chinese Vase can be found at the Fort Imai. There will be a large tent and inside that tent, there will be a white-colored Chinese Vase that you want.

Shamam Drum

Shamam Drum can be found in a camp near the Yashinka Bay and Shaman Drum will be right next to a tent.

Mongol Sabre

Mongol Sabre can be found in a camp that is between Musashi Coast and Mamushi Farmstead. Mongol Sabre will be right next to the swords and shields.

Tono

Tono can be found at the Lonely Forest Clearing, outside a tent.

Shagai

There is a camp near the Old Clan’s Hill. Go there and Shagai will be on top of the table.

Mongol Shield

There is a camp near Kawamata Village. Go there and Mongol Shield will be on the ground right next to a horse.

Eagle Cage

Go to the Lucky Genzo’s Inn and Eagle Cage will be on top of a small tent.

Greek Vase

Go to the Kishibe Village and head inside a large tent and you will find Greek Vase inside.

Horse Skull

Horse Skull can be found in a camp that is between Woodcutter Shelter, Kubara Forest, and Kubara Ridge. Skull will be right next to the fire.

Tsam

Go to the Riverside Farm near the Shimura Cemetery and Tsam will be inside one of the tents.

Dried Meat

There is a small camp near the Shimura Cemetery and Yamaabushi’s Peak. Go there and you will find Dried Meat.

Composite Bow

Near the Fort Koyasan, there is a small camp along the edge of the map. Go there and you will find your Composite Bow in one of the tents.

Kamiagata Region

There are a total of 16 Ghost of Tsushima Mongol Artifact Locations that you can find in Kamiagata region.

Siege Weapons

There is a camp near Fort Jogaku. Head in there and you will find your Siege Weapon in there.

Prisoner Coffin

Prisoner Coffin can be found near the Jogaku Temple Lake.

Ongon

There is a camp near Mount Jugaku and Tsurara Otoshi Cliffs. Go there and head inside a large tent and Ongon will be on top of a table.

Gunpowder

Gunpowder can be found near the Shinboku Inn.

Dishwasher and Pottery

Dishwasher and Pottery can be found in a camp near the High Point Guard Post. Just head inside one of the tents to get your hands on the artifact.

Hide

There is a camp near the Trapper’s House and Stonecutters Village. Head there and find the Hide hanging with logs.

Mongolian Coins

There is a camp near Mountain Pass, Port Izumi, and Zenta’s Crest Farm. Head inside one of the tents to get Mongolian Coins.

Mongol Helmet

There is a camp near Frozen Forest Crossroads and Fort Jogaku. Head inside the tent on the left of the entrance and Mongol Helmet will be on the racks.

Qubchur

Qubchur can be found in a camp near the Derelict Mine on top of the table outside.

Mongol Spear

There is a camp near Frozen Overlook, Kamiagata Falls, and Fort Kikuchi. The Mongol Spear will be right next to the fire and shields.

Fire Lance

There is a camp near the Silk Farm and Cedar Temple. Fire Lance will be right next to the spears and shields.

Soldier Supplies

There is a shipyard near the Kamiagata Hills and Guardian’s Ridge. Soldier Supplies will be on a ship.

Hwacha

There is a camp in the center of Shinboku Inn, Endless Forest, Deep Forest Lake, and Bitter Hills. There will be a broken cart on the road. Hwacha will be right next to that cart.

Mahakala Mask

Mahakal Mask can be found in the White Falls Village that is near the Jito’s Foothills. It will be inside one of the tents.

Ovoo

Ovoo can be found in a camp near Twilights Edge Overlook near the Iwai Village.

Milk Pot

Near the Stonecutters Village, there is camp on the edge of the map. Milk pot will be right next to a fire.