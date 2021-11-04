Forza Horizon 5 Player House Locations Guide

If you’ve gotten early access to Forza Horizon 5, you might want to look into Houses. Apart from serving as fast travel points, they allow you to unlock important active perks and modify your character’s outlook. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with all Forza Horizon 5 House Locations.

Forza Horizon 5 House Locations

There are a total of 7 player houses in Forza Horizon 5. Apart from Casa Bella, which you are being granted for free early on in the game. To access these houses, you’ll need to overcome certain expeditions.

Expeditions are basically quests with a specific storyline, that serve as the commencement of each adventure.

The completion of each expedition will result in the appearance of a house on the game’s map. The house, that appears, depends on the expedition you complete.

Having said that, let’s go ahead and take a look at the locations, as well as the prices of all the houses in FH5!

Forza Horizon 5 Player Houses

House # 1 – Casa Bella

Active Perk: Skill Songs

Casa Bella is a small villa that you’ll acquire early on in the game for free. It is located on the left side of the map, a bit off the coast.

Its active perk allows you to use skill songs and earn double skill points for the duration of a specific tone.

House # 2 – Buena Esperanza

Buena Esperanza is a refurnished villa, that is located towards the southeast of the map. It is priced at 700,000 CR. Although it doesn’t possess an active perk, you can acquire this house to get a fast travel spot in the area.

House # 3 – Buenas Vistas

Active Perk: Fast travel to any road on the map.

It is a beach house, located on the west coast of the map. It is priced at 2,000,000 CR. Its active perk allows you to fast travel just about any part of any road on the map.

House # 4 – Hotel Castillo

Active Perk: Get a free Wheelspin every day when you visit this place.

This one is the most expensive player houses in FH5. It is basically a castle, located on the topmost part of the map. Priced at 5,000,000 CR, this house comes with an active perk of Daily Wheelspin.

House # 5 – La Cabana

Priced at 150,000 CR, La Cabana is the most inexpensive house, with credits, that is located on the west coast of the map. You can purchase it especially if you want a fast travel point in the area.

House # 6 – La Casa Solariega

Active Perk: Earn double #FORZATHON points.

Located at the mid-bottom part of the map in FH5, La Casa Solariega is a manor house, that will set you back 1,500,000 CR. Its active perk allows you to earn double #Forzathon points across all event types.

House # 7 – Lugar Tranquilo

Active Perk: This allows you to take pictures of your car collection.

Priced at 700,000 CR, Lugar Tranquilo is a beach house, that is located on the east coast of the map. Its active perk allows you to take pictures of your car collection.

Note that the more pictures of your cars you take, the greater the number of accolades that you’ll unlock. A greater number of accolades, in turn, are important for scoring more perks, items, and cars.