There are a few steps you need to complete before Fast Travel becomes available for you in Forza Horizon 5. In this guide, we will be teaching you how to unlock Fast Travel in Forza Horizon 5 and ways to reduce the travel cost as well.

Forza Horizon 5 Fast Travel

While driving around the vibrant and absolutely beautiful map of FH5 is a lot of fun but players will have to travel between different events quite often and then the need for Fast Travel arises.

You will have to go to jungles, canyons, cities and even volcanoes and all of that can become quite overwhelming and time-consuming if you simply drive everywhere.

Luckily, the game allows you to fast travel but it costs a bit of money which you can reduce by following the method we will tell you later on in the guide but for now, let’s focus on unlocking fast travel.

Unlocking Fast Travel in FH5

The game initially allows you to fast travel between your houses and buying more houses lets you travel to them as well. But if you want to fast travel to any road on the map then you need to complete a few prerequisites.

You will have to spend 2 million and buy the Buenas Vistas Property in the Baja region. Once you do that, you will be able to TP to any road on Forza Horizon 5 map by paying a little fee.

Reducing Fast Travel Costs

If you want to reduce the amount of money you pay every time you fast travel then you need to locate and destroy the Fast Travel Boards around the map. We have a separate guide regarding the Fast Travel Board Locations which will make things quite easy for you.

Each fast travel board you find and destroy will reduce the travel fee you pay by 2% and destroying all 50 of them will allow you to fast travel anywhere on the map for free.