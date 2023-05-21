Forza Horizon 2 Treasure Map For Bucket List Stunts, Reward Boards and Speed Cameras



Forza Horizon 2 made its way to Xbox 360 and Xbox One just a few days ago and already, there are a lot of people who are enjoying everything the game has to offer.

If you are bored with the main story, there are Barn Finds, Bucket List Stunts, Reward Boards and Speed Cameras you can get yourself busy with.

Finding these challenges on the map gets easy if you have a map available that gives you the exact locations. Knowing that, we are sharing our unlocked Forza Horizon 2 Treasure Map that has all these challenges unlocked.

All you need to do is drive to the location and start the challenge to unlock rewards and earn XP. You feel like buying the map for yourself, you can buy it for 300K.

If you want to save that amount of money for different cars you can buy in the game, you can check out our Forza Horizon 2 Treasure Map in its entirety:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU... Previous Next

If you have any question, feel free to ask us in the comments below!