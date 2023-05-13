Fortnite Battle Royale Beginners Guide – Weapons, Controlling Recoil, Shield Potions, Best Landing Spots

In this Fortnite Battle Royale Beginners Guide, we will guide you on how to play the Battle Royale mode in Fortnite. Battle Royale is a free standalone game mode that you can play now and it is based on the game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

This fun to play mode is full of new experiences and hence we have curated this Fortnite Battle Royale Beginners Guide in which we have shared some tips and tricks that you need to know in order to win at this new game mode.

Fortnite Battle Royale Beginners Guide

Choose Your Weapons Wisely!

At the start of the game, you will not have many options regarding weapons. You will drop at a random location and will need to scavenge around for weapons and supplies. If you are lucky enough, you will drop near a good weapon’s cache and you will find some decent weapons right at the start.

Always go for the ranged weapons as your main weapon as you do not want to get very close to your opposition in Battle Royale.

Keep good-ranged weapons handy. Assault Rifle and Shotguns also have their uses at close range so you should keep one or two handy. They are also good if you are good at jumping your opponents and killing them from the back.

Otherwise, we will recommend that you a lookout for good ranged weapons such as sniper rifles and discard the close-range weapons as soon as you find them as soon as you find them.

Shoot in Controlled Bursts

Shooting in Battle Royale is very tricky. Hold down the trigger key and this will make your gun useless as the weapon will start spraying bullets all over the track and will completely miss the target.

What you need to do is that you need to shoot in small, controlled bursts so that you can get maximum accuracy and control over the gun and shooting. If you hold the trigger key even for more than a second, the gun will lose its accuracy.

Avoid Buildings Near the White Circle

The white circle represents the playable area and it gets shorter and shorter as the match progresses. You do not want to be caught outside this circle because you will start losing health and when you run in from the edge; chances are some player will be sitting with a sniper rifle waiting for such a player running in.

Especially at later stages when the circle is small and there is not much space inside the circle anymore.

Therefore, you must plan your moves ahead and try to keep away from the edge of the circle as much as possible. If you are caught near the edge of the building, avoid the buildings at all costs because chances are that there will be someone sitting there waiting for you to come running in. Always plan your moves according to the white circle’s shrinkage.

Try to Stay Alive

The point of this game is not having the maximum kills. It is surviving until the end. You should only kill someone when they are an easy kill for you other than that, you should stick to the shadows, try to keep a low profile as long as possible and keep to looting and scavenging for better gear.

Even if you kill a maximum number of players but you die in the end, you will still lose the game. Therefore, it is recommended that you try to stay alive as long as possible.

Be Patient While looting Corpses

When you kill someone, never rush in for grabbing the loot. Chances are that someone near the gunfight will have heard the gunshots and is probably on their way to check out the aftermath. They might come and kill you while you are looting the corpse.

To prevent this, always make sure that the area is clear of all enemies. Wait 4 or 5 seconds and keep a close watch out for enemies nearby. Once you are sure that there is no one around, you can go and loot at ease.

Avoiding Constructing Buildings

In the Battle Royale, it is advised that you do not build buildings and Forts because they will give your position to everyone around you very easily. You might even get killed while trying to build the structure.

A random building sitting in the middle of an empty area will look tempting to others to shoot at. There are already plenty of structures and buildings around in the map so avoid building a new one and focus on scavenging as much as possible.

Drink Shield Potions

Shield potions are great for protecting you during the gunfights. It adds an extra health bar at the screen and it can make a difference between life and death. Therefore, you must drink the shield potion as you as you get your hands on one.

Try to Land at a Unique Place

In Battle Royale, during the initial sequence, you get to choose where you want to eject. Try to pick a place, which is unique and secluded and not many players have landed near you because you need to scavenge for gear and weapons at the start so you will need some time before you get in a fight.

If you land in a crowded place, chances are you will die before you get your hands on a weapon so make sure you are landing at a secluded area.

This concludes our Fortnite Battle Royale Beginners Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!