How To Fix Crashing Issues In Dragon’s Dogma 2?

If you’ve been playing Dragon’s Dogma 2, chances are you’ve encountered one or more instances where your game has crashed. Crashing can be a nuisance, as it results in lost progress, corrupted save files, and corrupted game files.

Several crashes currently exist in the game, including crashes on startup, crashes when starting a new game, and crashes to the Desktop. In this guide, we’ll review how you can mitigate crashing issues in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Reinstall the game (PC and Console)

If Dragon’s Dogma 2 keeps crashing, the easiest way to fix it is to reinstall the game. First, uninstall the game from your console or PC, then reinstall it. In most cases, crashes occur due to corrupted game files, and reinstalling the game fixes this problem.

All you have to do here is update your Graphics drivers. Whether you’re using an Nvidia or AMD card, graphics drivers can be found on your GPU manufacturer’s website. Make sure you’re selecting the right drivers when attempting this fix. If your drivers are already up to date, try deleting them and then reinstalling them.

Run the game and Steam as an Administrator

Running applications normally block some features from being fully utilized on your PC, usually resulting in a crash. To mitigate this, run your game and PC client as an administrator. This can be done by right-clicking on the respective icons and choosing the appropriate action.

You can permanently set up apps to run as Administrator by right-clicking on them, going to the compatibility tab, and checking the option next to “Run this Program as Administrator.”

Verify game files

This fairly simple fix involves verifying your game files on Steam. Right-click on the game’s icon in your Steam library, select properties, click on the installed files tab, and select the “Verify integrity of game files” option. Once the verification process concludes, run the game again.

Install Visual C++ files

Visual C++ files are pivotal to ensuring that your games run without hitches. Many games and applications, including Dragon’s Dogma 2, use the C++ language during development. To ensure your game doesn’t crash, make sure to have it installed. To be on the safe side, install both x64 and x86 versions of these files.

If your game is crashing your Windows or Console’s system software is likely outdated. To update the system software on PS5, go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings and make sure your console is up to date.

On Xbox Series X|S go to Settings > System > Updates and update your console if running an older system software. Lastly, go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update on your PC to update your Windows operating system.

Switch to DX11 or DX12

If you’re running the game using DX12, switching to DX11 might help fix crashing issues. Go to the config file in the install directory and change the lines that read DX12 to DX11. Then, verify the integrity of your game files and run the game again.

If you’re running DX11, try switching to DX12 with the abovementioned method. Make sure you have both versions installed before you attempt this fix.

Alternatively, you can update your Direct X software. This is a fairly straightforward process. Make sure you select the latest version.

Close background applications (PC and Xbox)

Running lots of background applications can put additional strain on your system. While the PS5 automatically closes the previous game when you open another, the Xbox’s quick resume feature means that a couple of games may be suspended in the background.

To turn off games currently in Quick Resume, hit the Xbox Button on your controller, then go to My Games and Apps > Quick Resume and turn off every game running in the background. On PC, open the Task Manager to close all unwanted background applications.

Power cycle your System (PC and Console)

Another way to fix crashing issues is by power cycling your systems. To do this, completely turn off your Console or PC (make sure it isn’t on standby), then unplug every cord and set it for a couple of minutes. Turn your system back on to check and see if it mitigated crashing issues.

Rebuild database (PS5)

This is a PS5 fix that involves rebuilding your system’s database. To do this, press and hold the power button (while your console is powered off) until you hear a beep. This will boot the system in safe mode, and you can scroll down to rebuild your database.

Delete your saved files (PC and Console)

As a last-ditch effort, you can try and delete your saved files to mitigate the crashing issues. This will reset your progress. However, if you back up your saves before you delete them, you may be able to salvage your playthrough. Do note that backing up and redownloading your save file may not result in crashes getting fixed.

If all else fails, simply wait for an update. Dragon’s Dogma 2 was released very recently, and like games, several features and bugs need to be ironed out (crashes included). Capcom has already released one major patch, and more are sure to follow.