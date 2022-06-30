Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses New Game Plus Guide

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is designed for multiple playthroughs because of how the main storyline branches out in most of the chapters.

You will not be able to recruit every character on a single playthrough. Some characters can be lost depending on your choices. Hence, the need for another playthrough to experience all that the game offers.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes does feature a New Game Plus mode, which not only serves as another incentive to jump back into the game but also that the mode introduces some exclusive content.

How To Unlock New Game Plus In FEW: Three Hopes

You can unlock the New Game Plus mode by finishing Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. There are no difficulty requirements and you can finish the game on even the easiest difficulty setting to get access to New Game Plus.

After you beat the game the first time, head over to the menu and save your progression. This is important because if you accidentally override your finished game data, you will not get access to the New Game Plus mode. Therefore, it is recommended to keep a finished game save file as a backup.

Now, select the New Game option. You will be prompted to import your previous game files to the New Game which starts your New Game Plus playthrough of FEW: Three Hopes.

However, take note that not all of your progression gets carried over to the New Game Plus mode. The only progression you can import from your previous playthrough to your new, New Game Plus playthrough are the following:

Renown Points

Gold

Facilities

Class Levels

Support Levels

Character Levels

Equipment and Unique Accessories

The Merc Whistle item will not carry over to the New Game Plus mode. You will have to reach Chapter 10 again in order to obtain the item.

New Game Plus Unlockables

New Game Plus allows you to play Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes all over again at an increased difficulty setting. The other incentive is that New Game Plus also unlocks some new characters, weapons, and items that are not available the first time.

New Game Plus Unlockable Characters

Rhea

Sothis

Arval

Gatekeeper

Rhea, Sothis, and Arval are considered the most powerful characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Instead of recruiting you will be purchasing them at the Renown Exchange in New Game Plus.

Take note that unlocking Arval has another requirement. You will only be able to get Arval in New Game Plus if you were able to recruit Byleth and Jeralt in Chapter 10 during your first playthrough. If you failed to recruit Byleth and Jeralt, you will permanently lose Arval in New Game Plus.

Furthermore, Gatekeeper has a requirement as well. You will only be able to get Gatekeeper on your third playthrough. That means finishing New Game Plus and then starting another playthrough.

New Game Plus Unlockable Weapons

Just like characters, New Game Plus will make some new weapons available for purchase at the Renown Exchange.

Sublime Creator Sword (40 Power)

Dark Creator Sword (40 Power)

Athame (80 Power)

Ridill (130 Power)

Asclepius

New Game Plus Unlockable Equipment and Features

There are a few types of equipment that require you to play the game in New Game Plus mode as well.

Heraldic Emblems

You can purchase Heraldic Emblems at the Renown Exchange in New Game Plus. Heraldic Emblems (Experience Gem and Knowledge Gem) increase the number of XP you gain from battles, allowing you to advance faster.

March Whistle

You can also purchase the March Whistle at the Renown Exchange. This acts as a cheat code to clear all levels of the game but takes away all the rewards you’ll get for completing those levels.

Maddening Difficulty Mode

A new difficulty option is also unlocked called the Maddening Difficulty Mode. This mode is by the hardest level of difficulty to play but doesn’t reward you with any unique items or equipment therefore if you’re looking forward to finding a challenge, this mode is for you.