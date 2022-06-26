How To Recruit Byleth & Jeralt In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Byleth and Jeralt are two playable characters who you can recruit while progressing the storyline of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Recruiting them will ensure that you are able to recruit Arval in your next playthrough. It is also important to note that Byleth and Jeralt are missable characters in FEW: Three Hopes. If you opt for the wrong branching path, you will be unable to recruit them unless you start a brand new playthrough.

Byleth (or the Ashen Demon) is the main protagonist of Fire Emblem: Warriors: Three Hopes. He/She can turn back time thanks to the Goddess Sothis. Jeralt is his/her father.

The following guide will tell you how to recruit Byleth and Jeralt in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How to Recruit Byleth and Jeralt in Three Hopes

You will be able to recruit both Byleth and Jeralt between Chapters 10 and 12 of the main storyline. You will receive a prompt that reads: “Your actions in this battle will greatly impact the outcome of the story.” This prompt will indicate that Byleth is ready to be recruited.

Once you’ve received the prompt, explore the map until you come across Byleth. Upon finding Byleth’s whereabouts, return to the starting point and ignore Arval’s invite to challenge Byleth to a fight.

Ignoring this invitation is important. If you do accept the invitation, you will be locked out of recruiting Byleth and Jeralt for the rest of the game.

Following this method will lead you to a secret side mission at the end of the map which requires you to defeat a new threat (Randolph) before Byleth gets to him.

For the secret side mission, you must unlock the Ambushers Strategy which is found at the location marked as “Menja Territory”. Once the strategy is unlocked, start the battle and use the Ambushers Strategy.

However, make sure that none of your companions are spotted by the Mercenary as it will lower your chances to recruit Byleth. The best strategy here is to follow the green arrows labeled on the map to avoid any Mercenary in the way.

If you managed to go through the objectives without being detected, you’ll get a new objective to defeat the Mercenaries before they invade your Allied Base. Upon completing this objective, you’ll get a new task to defeat Fleche.

Simply defeat Fleche and get assigned an objective to defeat Randolph before Byleth can get to him before you do. Defeat Randolph to successfully recruit Byleth alongside Jeralt in FEW:3H.

Lastly, as another reminder, if you decide to accept Arval’s invite and challenge Byleth to a fight before defeating Randolph, you won’t be able to recruit either one of the characters to your party.