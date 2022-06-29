Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Thief Class Build Guide

The Thief class is another intermediate class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. They are particularly useful against enemies with axes and can quickly use a class action following their basic attacks.

Thieves start out with the Sword and can perform a flurry of slashes and swipes before the enemy has even a chance to react.

The following guide will tell you all there is to know about using the Thief class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How To Use Thief Class In FEW:3H

No other class comes close to the Thief class when you want to steal from enemies. Not only can you steal from enemy inventories during a battle but you can also increase the amount of loot you get from dead enemies to speed up your upgrades.

Thieves, however, have some of the lowest health pools in the game. This makes them incredibly brittle to balance out their high speeds and high evasions. Hence, always make sure to cover Thieves with Brigands or Armored Knights. If your Thieves are out in the open, they will probably not survive for long.



Best Units For Thief Class

The following characters (units) are best suited for the Thief class:

Petra (Black Eagles)

Felix (Blue Lions)

Shamir (Golden Deer)

Thief Class Abilities

Steal

This increases the amount of loot you get from defeating an enemy commander.

Locktouch

This allows you to open chests and unlock special gates without needing (or finding) their keys.

Axe Buster Lv 2

This gives you a one-tier greater advantage while increasing damage by 85% against enemies with axes.



Thief Class Combos

Combo Input Combo Description Y X Perform a single swipe and then lunge forward for a slash that knocks back enemies. Y Y X Perform two slashes before throwing multiple daggers to juggle enemies caught. Y Y Y X Perform a powerful spinning attack to damage and knock back all enemies. Y Y Y Y X Catch enemies with a powerful stab after a series of slashes that launches them into the air before landing on three explosions. Spam Y Perform a series of slashes that knock back enemies.

Thief Class Action