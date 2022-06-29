Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Brigand Class Build Guide

The Brigand class is one of the many intermediate classes of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

The axe-wielding class is particularly strong against lance-wielding enemies and has a knack for excelling in heavy attacks.

The following guide will walk you through the Brigand class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How To Use Brigand Class In FEW:3H

The Brigand class trains to master Shields and Axes. They have a notably strong presence on the battlefield but at the cost of mobility. Brigands are fairly slow and hence, are not the best option to deal with light classes such as the Swordmaster class.

However, pitting them against the High Lord class is an excellent choice because Brigands are fairly strong against lance-wielding units.

Not to mention their special skill called Lance Buster which makes them capable of inflicting 85% additional damage to the opponent during a hard-hitting fight.



Best Units For Brigand Class

The following are characters (units) best suited for the Brigand class:

Caspar (Black Eagles)

Dedue (Blue Lions)

Hilda (Golden Deer)

Brigand Class Abilities

Lance Buster Lv 2

This gives one-tier greater advantage while increasing damage by 85% against enemies with Lances.



Brigand Class Combos

Combo Input Combo Description Y X While wielding the Axe, perform two strong sweep attacks. Y Y X While wielding the Axe, perform two Swing attacks, followed by a strong attack, stunning nearby enemies. Y Y Y X Perform three consecutive Axe attacks, followed by throwing the axe in a circular pattern, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Y Y Y Y X While wielding the Axe, perform a series of sweep attacks, followed by transmuting a rock attack from the ground below. Spam Y While wielding the Axe, perform five consecutive sweep attacks.

Brigand Class Action