How to Get Strategy Resources in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

During battles in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Strategies will provide you with an edge, giving your side a distinct advantage. There are only a few instances where you will be able to use Strategies in FEW Three Hopes, and they require a critical resource called Strategy Resources. Below we have explained everything you need to know about Strategies and Strategy Resources in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How Strategy Resources Work in FEW: Three Hopes

There is a new type of currency introduced in FEW: Three Hopes known as Strategy Resources. Strategy Resources help you conquer different areas in the game. But they will not be activated until the chapter’s major combat begins.

Whenever you’re ready to end your chapter, start the story battle. You’ll see a cutscene, and then you’ll see the battle preparation screen. In this menu, you’ll be able to choose from a variety of strategies that might help you win battles and for these strategies, you need Strategy Resources.

Strategy Resources can be used in many different ways, including recruiting enemy units, clearing the fog from the water, and healing your characters as well.

How to Get Strategy Resources

Capturing tiny areas is the best method to obtain Strategy Resources for your home. It can be done before a major fight, which provides your team an advantage even before the battle.

Strategy Resources are used before a major conflict to choose a strategy that can give your side an advantage. They can also turn an enemy into a playable character for your faction.

The only downside is that Strategy Resources and Renown are basically in a clash with each other and there is a tradeoff. If you capture too many territories to gain Strategy Resources, you lose out on bonus Renown. You have to decide whether you need Renown more or Strategy Resources.

How to Use Strategy Resources in Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes allows you to view the Strategy screen before a battle. On this page, you’ll find a list of possibilities you can pursue.

These strategies can be activated right before the start of a battle and you can also use them during the battles as well. Strategy resources will help you in a variety of aspects. Using Strategies in FEW:3H can make enemy strongholds vulnerable and help you deploy your characters in the enemy’s regions as well.