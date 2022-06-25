How To Get Renown In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Renown is a currency type in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes that can be used to not only purchase weapons and items but also improve the stats of your characters.

Renowns are hence important to your progression. The following guide will explain all of the possible ways through which to farm Renown in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How To Farm Renown Fast In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, currently there are two known ways of farming Renown.

One is through the completion of main story battles. In each chapter of FEW:3H, there is a main story battle, and completing it will award you with some amount of Renown.

The other way to farm Renown is by completing Chores. When you are not doing any of the main story quests, head to your camp and talk to the Chore Master.

There, you can use your activity points to pick a Chore and when you complete that Chore, you will obtain some Renown as a reward along with an increase in morale and support rank of all party characters.

The amount of Chores you can do is directly affected by the number of activity points you have. In Fire Emblem Warriors, activity points get refreshed between the completion of chapters of the main story.

How To Use Renown In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Renown has several different uses in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. For starters, it can be used to purchase permanent stat-boosting items from Shez’s personal quarters. These items help increase the stats of your character.

After completion of the game, Renown can be used to buy weapons and characters as well. In order to buy these items, head to Shez’s personal quarters once again and interact with her journal.

Select Renown to open a list of items that can be purchased. Below we have listed all the items which can be purchased using Renown in FEW:3H.

Fruit of Life (Costs 3x Renown)

Rocky Burdock (Costs 3x Renown)

Premium Magic Herbs (Costs 3x Renown)

Ailell Pomegranate (Costs 3x Renown)

Speed Carrot (Costs 3x Renown)

Miracle Bean (Costs 3x Renown)

Ambrosia (Costs 3x Renown)

White Verona (Costs 3x Renown)

Golden Apple (Costs 3x Renown)

Seraph Robe (Costs 6x Renown)

Energy Drop (Costs 6x Renown)

Sprit Dust (Costs 6x Renown)

Secret Book (Costs 6x Renown)

Speedwing (Costs 6x Renown)

Goddess Icon (Costs 6x Renown)

Giant Shell (Costs 6x Renown)

Talisman (Costs 6x Renown)

Black Pearl (Costs 6x Renown)

Apart from these items, Renown can also be spent on units such as Arval, Rhea, and Sothis after completion of the game. Sword of the Creator can also be unlocked using Renown.