Stats-boosting items are one of the essential items in FEW: Three Hopes to boost your character’s attributes significantly. Few items may not give that much of a bonus but it increases over time depending on how much you consume the item. This guide will cover all the stats boosting items known in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and where to find them.

How to Get Stat Boosting Items

There are two types of stat-boosting items in FEW:3H that help increase your stats efficiently. The items rewarded by completing achievements are one-time drops that grant major bonuses.

On the other hand, the ones you find from battles grant minor permanent bonuses you can keep stacking up that help you out in the long run.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Stats Boosting Items List

White Verona

Where to get: Battles

Item Effects: Permanently increases Resistance by 2

Premium Magic Herbs

Where to get: Battles

Item Effects: Permanently increases magic by 2

Rocky Burdock

Where to get: Battles

Item Effects: Permanently increases strength by 2

Fruit of Life

Where to get: Battles

Item Effects: Permanently increases HP by 200

Ailell Pomegranate

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Dexterity by 2

Speed Carrot

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Speed by 2

Miracle Bean

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Luck by 2

Ambrosia

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Defense by 2

Golden Apple

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Charm by 2

Seraph Robe

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases HP by 1000

Energy Drop

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Strength by 5

Spirit Dust

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Magic by 5

Secret Book

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Dexterity by 5

Speedwing

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Speed by 5

Goddess Icon

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Luck by 5

Giant Shell

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Defense by 5

Talisman

Where to get: Achievements

Item Effects: Permanently increases Resistance by 5

Black Pearl