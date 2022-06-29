Stats-boosting items are one of the essential items in FEW: Three Hopes to boost your character’s attributes significantly. Few items may not give that much of a bonus but it increases over time depending on how much you consume the item. This guide will cover all the stats boosting items known in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and where to find them.
How to Get Stat Boosting Items
There are two types of stat-boosting items in FEW:3H that help increase your stats efficiently. The items rewarded by completing achievements are one-time drops that grant major bonuses.
On the other hand, the ones you find from battles grant minor permanent bonuses you can keep stacking up that help you out in the long run.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Stats Boosting Items List
White Verona
- Where to get: Battles
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Resistance by 2
Premium Magic Herbs
- Where to get: Battles
- Item Effects: Permanently increases magic by 2
Rocky Burdock
- Where to get: Battles
- Item Effects: Permanently increases strength by 2
Fruit of Life
- Where to get: Battles
- Item Effects: Permanently increases HP by 200
Ailell Pomegranate
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Dexterity by 2
Speed Carrot
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Speed by 2
Miracle Bean
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Luck by 2
Ambrosia
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Defense by 2
Golden Apple
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Charm by 2
Seraph Robe
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases HP by 1000
Energy Drop
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Strength by 5
Spirit Dust
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Magic by 5
Secret Book
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Dexterity by 5
Speedwing
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Speed by 5
Goddess Icon
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Luck by 5
Giant Shell
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Defense by 5
Talisman
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Resistance by 5
Black Pearl
- Where to get: Achievements
- Item Effects: Permanently increases Charm by 5