Understanding Stats In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features a bunch of stats that determine the combat variety of your characters, but their leveling system is a little bit different.

Each stat plays a role in the character’s combat style, allowing you to select your characters for a specific class depending on their stats.

As for the leveling up of the stats, you have no control over what stats get leveled up for a character. The stats that get leveled up and to what extent vary from character to character.

To help you better understand the stat system in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, we have broken down each of the stats in the game in detail in the following guide.

Unit Stats

Hit-Points (HP)

Hit-Points, also known as Health Points or HP in short, are your character’s remaining Health and determine how many hits you can take before dying.

Each one of your characters has a maximum HP capacity which varies from character to character depending on the class and its level. Some classes have a higher HP cap than others, but it can also be increased if upgraded.

If you get hit by an enemy, your HP will deplete respectively, for example, if your opponent manages to hit you with an attack worth 100 damage, then your HP would likewise decrease by 100 and you would die if you have none remaining.



Strength (Str)

Strength is denoted by “Str” in FEW:3H. It determines the “strength” of your physical/melee attacks, or in other words, the amount of damage you deal per melee attack, making this stat quite important for characters that specialize in melee attacks.



Luck (Lck)

Luck is denoted by “Lck” in FEW:3H. This stat deals mainly with the drop rate of different items for the respective character. If a character has higher Luck, there are higher chances of it receiving rarer item drops, like recovery items.



Magic (Mag)

Magic or “Mag” in short determines the “strength” or the amount of damage you inflict with Magic Attacks, making this stat vital for magic-based classes, like the Mage.



Defense (Def)

Defense is denoted by “Def” in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. This stat determines how much damage you take from a physical attack. It is directly related to your HP. The higher Defense you have, the lesser damage you take, and in turn your HP will deplete less.



Dexterity (Dex)

Dexterity or “Dex” in short determines the amount of damage you deal with a critical rush, which is enabled when you empty an enemy’s stun gauge, as well as how often you can pull off a critical attack during the rush, increasing the percentage.



Resistance (Res)

Resistance basically works like the Defense stat, but instead of determining how much damage you take from a physical attack, it determines how much damage you take from Magic Attacks. The higher Resistance you have, the lesser damage you take from a Magic Attack.



Speed (Res)

The Speed stat determines the time it takes to recharge your Combat Arts and Magic Attack. It also determines the time duration of your character’s “Awakened State”. The time duration of the Awakened State increases and the recharge time of Combat arts and Magic Attacks decreases as you get higher and higher Speed.



Charm (Cha)

The Charm Stat is related to the Endurance of a Battalion. The higher Charm you have, the lesser the drain rate of your Battalion’s Endurance.

Weapon Stats

Aside from your character’s stats, weapons in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes also have their own Stats.

There are a lot of weapons in the game, but there’s a certain requirement to wield them. To wield a weapon, your character’s weapon proficiency/class level should be equal to or greater than the level of the weapon.

There are four different types of Stats that affect a weapon, they are broken down in detail below.

Might

A weapon’s Might determines the amount of damage you inflict with an attack of that weapon. The higher the Might of the weapon, the greater the damage it will inflict with an attack.



Durability

A weapon’s Durability is basically the number of Skill Points it has. Durability is required to use Combat Arts and Magic.



Increase Might

Determines the extent to which you can increase your weapon’s Might.



Increase Durability

Determines the extent to which you can increase your weapon’s Durability.