How To Get Seals In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you have the option of upgrading the Classes of your units to make them better warriors and improve their performance on the battlefield. This is done through Seals.

At the start, you’ll only have a few Classes unlocked, but as you progress through the game, you’ll come across Advanced and Master Class Seals.

Since there are different levels of Classes, you’ll also require the respective levels of Seals to level them up. Upgrading a unit’s Class allows them to unlock new Abilities, Combat Arts, and Magic and also gives a boost to their Stats and Weapon Proficiencies.

Many factors come into play when we talk about unlocking and using Seals in FEW: 3H and many players may have trouble understanding their system.

In this guide on FEW: 3H Seals, we will cover everything there is to know about them, including how to get seals and how to use them.

How To Get Seals In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses

Before we talk about how to get seals in FEW: 3H, it is important to know how to unlock them in the first place.

Advanced Seals unlock upon starting Chapter 7

Master Seals unlock upon starting Chapter 10

You won’t be able to move on to Advanced and Master Classes without unlocking the Seals in any way. Despite having maxed out all the levels of the Intermediate Classes and your units being ready for upgrading to Advanced and Master Classes, you still wouldn’t be able to promote them until you unlock their Seals by reaching their respective Chapters.

Once you’ve reached the respective Chapters and unlocked Advanced and Master Seals, it’s time to talk about how to get them.

Progressing Through The Game

You’ll steadily unlock more and more Advanced and Master Seals as you progress through the game. They will mostly be found at the Survey Spots and the S-Rank rewards in Battles.

You can find several Survey Spots throughout the map, each offering the Seals at different costs of Gold. It is also important to note that they are limited i.e. you can buy a Seal from a Survey Spot only once. To reset this limit and buy another Seal from the same Survey Spot, you’ll have to complete the ongoing Chapter.

Some battles offer Seals as part of their S-Rank rewards. These rewards can only be accepted once you have reached the S-Rank and completed the battle. There is also the same limit here, you can only get that reward for the battle once.

To check which battles offer what kinds of Seals as their S-Rank rewards, hover over the territory of the battlefield on the War Map and they’ll pop up.

Item Shopkeeper

Perhaps the simplest way of acquiring Seals is to buy them from the Item Shopkeeper (Marketplace), found inside the Camp. He’ll sell you the Seals at a specific cost of Gold.

There is, however, a limit to buying Seals here also. Every item the shopkeeper has is in a limited amount to the extent of the Chapter, and it’ll only be restocked by completing the respective Chapter and moving on to the next one.

Achievement Rewards

You can also receive Seals as a reward for completing several Achievements. You can see which ones offer Seals as a reward and collect them (if completed) from the Reward Master.

The Reward Master is located in the Command Center inside the Camp.

How To Use Seals In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses

Seals are used to upgrade/level up and unlock new Classes for your units. There is a requirement to use seals that you need to fulfill first before talking about how to use seals.

The requirement is that you need to upgrade the Training Instructor Facility to the extent that it unlocks the Advanced and Master Class Certification Exam.

Each unit that is undergoing an upgrade via an Advanced or Master Seal has to take part in the Certification Exam through the Training Instructor First.

The Training Instructor is located at the Training Ground inside the Camp.

Once you’ve got that upgrade down for the Training Instructor, you can use the Seals that you acquired to unlock new Classes for your units.

Head over to the Training instructor and talk to him, he’ll offer you the option to choose which class you want to unlock for your units by spending your Seals.

Here, you can also switch classes of a character if you want to, but only to the Classes that you have unlocked for that Character previously. The upside of this feature is that it’s free.