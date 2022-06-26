In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, as you rise through the ranks, you’ll unlock different facilities. As you progress further in the game, you will realize that these facilities no longer meet your needs. At that point, you should consider upgrading them. This guide will shed light on the Best Facilities to Upgrade in FEW: Three Hopes.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Best Facilities To Upgrade

There are several facilities to upgrade in FEW: Three Hopes, however not all are as important as others. So, in order to achieve the optimum progress and make the gaming more seamless and fun, focus on improving only the essential facilities rather than going through the pain of upgrading all of them.

Here is the list of the Best Facilities to upgrade in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Training Grounds

Tactics Academy

Supply Depot

Blacksmith

Battalion Guild

Marketplace

Recreation Quarter

Training Grounds

When it comes to upgrading facilities in FEW: Three Hopes, Training Grounds should be at the top of the list for a good reason. The Training Grounds should be prioritized because they can provide you with access to stronger classes as soon as you have the necessary resources.

Indeed, upgrading the Training Grounds is the quickest way to gain access to the Advanced and Master Classes. The following are the suggested upgrades for the Training Grounds.

Advanced Class Certification Exam

In Training Grounds, need to take a highly difficult certification exam to unlock an advanced class. This will however require the following items

10x Quality Building Material

10x Veteran Training Gear

1,500G

Master Class Certification Exam

You should also take the seemingly impossible Master Class Certification Exam to efficiently increase the Classes of your characters right away and unlock higher-level abilities and magic to use during battle.

This will necessitate having the following items on hand.

10x Lavish Building Material

10x Elite Training Gear

2,000G

Tactics Academy

When upgraded, the Tactics Academy unlocks additional Warrior Gauges, Vulnerary Slots, and Strengthened Unique Abilities, exactly what you’ll need after finishing off the Training Grounds upgrade. Therefore, following the Training Ground upgrade, you should proceed to the Tactics Academy upgrade.

Supply Depot

You’ll want to raise the overall rate of the facility and improve item exchange rates after upgrading the Training Grounds and Tactics Academy. In this context, you should expand the Supply Depot.

The Supply Depot upgrade can help you improve all of your facilities faster by improving exchange rates for resources and reducing the need to farm resources and equipment.

Blacksmith

Once you’ve finished upgrading the aforementioned facilities, you should work on improving your weaponry; after all, it’s what you’ll rely on in battle. So, your next step should be to upgrade the Blacksmith.

Upgrading this facility will increase weapon forging bonuses and ensure that all forged or repaired weapons maintain their maximum Might and Durability at all times. This way, you’ll be ahead of your opponents in battle and more likely to use combat arts and magic.

Battalion Guild

Once you’ve upgraded the Blacksmith, you should move on to the Battalion Guild. The Battalion Guild will help you pace up and finish off fights pretty fast.

You should consider upgrading the Battalion Guild because it will reinforce them while also reducing the cost of acquiring them to make farming and grinding much easier.

Marketplace

Following the upgrade of all of the aforementioned facilities, you might well face a shortage of food and gift items due to increased demand. You should consider upgrading the marketplace at that time.

When you upgrade the marketplace, you will gain access to better Gifts and more item stock at lower prices, as well as more resources to spend on other Facilities.

Recreation Quarter

Last but not the least, you should consider upgrading the Recreation Quarter. Recreation Quarter needs to be upgraded in order to boost unit morale faster while also effectively increasing Support Levels among allies.

Furthermore, it grants access to more Expedition locations as well as a higher success rate for cooking and volunteering to increase character Support Levels.