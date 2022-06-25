How To Increase Morale In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Morale is a whole gameplay mechanic that directly affects how your allies perform on the battlefield. has a minor effect on the gameplay.

The morale of your allies will have an effect on how much damage they do. Having higher morale among your allies will be useful against tougher enemies, so it is vital to increase your morale the best you can.

In this guide, we will explain how you can increase the morale of your allies in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How Morale Works In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The morale of all your allies can be viewed by heading to the Convoy page. From the Convoy menu, you will be able to view the current morale of each ally individually.

The morale symbol appears next to the character’s class abilities and represents the overall morale score of the character.

There are four different morale symbols in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Grey Symbol: Neutral Morale. The lowest it can be in the game.

Neutral Morale. The lowest it can be in the game. Orange Symbol: Happy Morale.

Happy Morale. Yellow Symbol: Excited Morale.

Excited Morale. Green Symbol: Joyous Morale. The highest it can be in the game.

How To Increase Character’s Morale In FEW: Three Hopes

The morale of your allies can be increased in several different ways in FEW: Three Hopes.

One way to increase the morale of your allies is by giving them gifts. You can check the likes and dislikes of the character you want to gift to for information on what gift they will like.

Cooking with your allies also increases their morale. In order to cook with them, head to the recreation quarter present in the camp and interact with the Kitchen Master to cook with your allies and increase their morale!

Volunteering is another activity that increases the morale of the characters. Volunteering can be done at the camp to increase an ally’s morale as well as their support points. Be careful to pick the task which suits the ally’s strengths.

Lastly, allies can also gain a whole tier of morale if they get MVP at the end of a battle. You can make the ally of your choice get the MVP by controlling them and making them do more damage during the battle.

Benefits Of Increasing Morale In FEW:3H

Morale directly correlates to the amount of damage the ally will do during combat. The higher tier of morale an ally has, the more damage they will do during combat.

In Casual mode, if an ally’s HP reaches zero, this will cause their morale to fall a whole tier, so beware.