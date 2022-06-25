Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Recruitment Guide

Recruiting characters is at the heart of every Fire Emblem game, and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is no exception whatsoever. In FEW: Three Hopes, you’ll want to recruit the entire cast of characters in your army. Wondering how to pull this off? Well, allow us to show you how to recruit each available character to your army in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

In FEW: Three Hopes, there are four ways to recruit characters. This guide will go over all four of them in detail. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

How to Recruit New Characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

To begin, in FEW: Three Hopes, you will be able to recruit characters as you choose a particular faction (House). The option of choosing a faction pops up in Chapter 2 and you must select one of the three available factions, Black Eagles, Blue Lions, or Golden Deer.

When you select a faction, you will automatically recruit it’s all eight characters into your army. Something to get things going!

Characters You Can Recruit During Main Story

To spice things up, you’ll definitely want to unlock other characters from different factions. You can unlock these characters by triggering Strategies prior to initiating the game’s main quest.

In this regard, you should first obtain the Strategy Resources. This is accomplished by capturing territories on the War Map. Afterward, initiate the main quest battle and spend the Strategy Resources to enable the relevant Strategy, which can be found under the name “Persuade (Character)”.

Next, proceed with the battle, and whenever it becomes possible to recruit a character, a prompt to activate the Strategy will appear upfront.

To activate the Strategy, hold down the Joy-Con/DPad-Right until the gauge fills up and the mission requirement changes. Simply defeat that character in order to recruit him to your army. It’s a piece of cake!

The best part is that if you don’t have enough Strategy Resources to unlock all of the Strategies, the game allows you to return to the War Map to collect them.

Who minds having more characters in their army! At this point in the game, you’ll want to have Byleth, the Ashen Demon on your side.

Byleth is one of the tricky characters to obtain, but you won’t have to worry about figuring out how to get him on your side because we’ll show you how. Byleth can be recruited at the end of missions that are indicated by a card that says “Your actions in this battle will greatly impact the outcome of the story”.

The way to recruit Byleth depends on which route/path you have taken in your story. Regardless of which route you have taken, you will always be able to unlock Jeralt alongside Byleth.

If You Choose Black Eagles Route

If you start with Black Eagles (Scarlet Blaze), you should use the lightning strategy and secure the strongholds in the mission, particularly the northwest one. Once the strongholds are secured, Byleth will shift positions and Arval will recommend that you finish him off. Ignore Arval’s advice and proceed to Rodrigue and Alois.

Byleth will also try to reach them, but the bridge on the way will be destructed, rendering him unable to do so. Simply defeat Alois at once using some powerful units and you will have Byleth recruited on your side.

If You Choose Blue Lions Route

To begin, if you choose Blue Lions (Azure Gleam) as your faction/house, you must deal with Fleche and complete the initial objectives. Following these steps will cause Byleth to appear.

When you come across Byleth, Arval will once again recommend you kill Byleth. Don’t listen to his advice and carry on with your mission. Complete the mission objective of killing Randolph to finish off the mission and have Byleth join your army.

If You Choose Golden Deer Route

Finally, if you choose the Golden Deer (Golden Wildfire), you must take the path outlined here.

To begin, you must accompany Claude across the map and back again, encountering Byleth along the way. Do not, under any circumstances, kill him. At this point, follow the game’s instructions and, as always, don’t listen to Arval’s advice.

It is recommended to take your best characters and move them to the top left section of the map while escorting Claude. Once the escort is complete, you’ll receive a new objective stating that Byleth is engaging a new enemy.

It’s time to return to the character you placed earlier in the top left corner of the map. It’s the same location where the new enemy will be. Wrap things up and defeat them before Byleth does and you’ll have him recruited on your side.

Characters You Can Recruit Post-Game (End Game)

The best part about recruiting characters in FEW: Three Hopes is that you can do so even after you’ve completed the game. Renown, a currency, will be awarded as a reward for completing the tasks and missions in FEW: Three Hopes.

In the post-game, you can spend Renown to unlock certain characters that you don’t already have. It is worth noting that the fewer territories you capture on the War Map, the more Renown you will obtain. All post-game characters cost 60 Renown to unlock.

Characters like Rhea and Sothis can be unlocked regardless of the ending you got in FEW: Three Hopes. On the other hand, characters like Arvel require specific decisions to be made during the game.