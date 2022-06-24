Building relationships, whether romantic or platonic, has always been at the heart of Fire Emblem games, with the newest iteration of the game, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, the question of whether or not there is a feature of romancing characters makes sense.

If you’re seeking an answer to the same question and wondering if there is an option to romance characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you have come to the right place.

Is There Romance in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes follows the same set of characters and locations as the previous iteration, Fire Emblem: Three Houses. With dozens of different characters to play as you’d be curious to know if the romance feature returns.

Unfortunately, the Romance option is not available in FEW: Three Hopes. So, if you were intending to transfer your relationships from Three Houses to Three Hopes, you will be unable to do so. Bummer!

Since there is no S rank supports to unlock in FEW: Three Hopes, you can still form basic level relationships between your characters to strengthen their bonds.

This bond improvement will benefit your A-rank supports as those are still in the game for a majority of the characters. You can also gift your Merc Whistle key item to characters with whom you have A-rank support, to unlock unique accessories that can be equipped in battle.

Some characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes do hint at a more intense relationship, but it never eventuates in gameplay or storyline.

Despite the lack of the Romance feature, FEW: Three Hopes supports Partner Specials. This feature allows two of your characters to team up on an attack. Since Partner Specials encourage you to pair up characters, it will more or less function as a relationship/support system.