How to Get Gold / Money Fast in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

When you have an army to run, you sure as hell need to be stocked up on powerful weapons and a filled inventory that consists of useful materials and resources. In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Gold acts as the in-game currency that players can use to buy items of their need from Shopkeeper Anna.

There are plenty of ways players can earn massive amounts of Gold while playing FEW: Three Hopes. Some of them are easy, while others are a bit challenging. Having its roots in RPGs, there are plenty of side quests to earn gold in FEW:3H alongside the typical vendors where you can exchange items for money.

In this FEW: Three Hopes guide, we’ll be looking over how players can farm Gold in excessive amounts and share tips and tricks that will make this process easier for you.

Completing Side Quests



Just like any other game, in FEW: Three Hopes, side quests also grant hefty rewards to its players. Moreover, there are a total of 3 side quests players can repeat as much as they want to acquire Gold. Not only will you be getting Gold, but you’ll also be leveling your allies as well.

Repeating side quests is one of the easiest ways players can opt to farm gold as it would allow players to know exactly what to do in the quests, resulting in definite success and a hefty gold reward. You also have different colored pots during these quests. Whenever your sight lands on a red pot, hit it to break it open, and voila, you’ve found yourself 150 gold. The more red pots you break, the more you acquire each time.

Moreover, whenever you complete a side quest on S rank, you get a 100% bonus on top of the quest rewards. This means you’ll be getting a whopping 2,000 more gold every time you finesse your side quest.

Also, it’s worth mentioning that every now and then will receive a random regional timed side quest. Completing them successfully within a time limit will give you a lot of Gold and maximize your gains to another level.

Trade Bullions for Gold



Another way to gain a good amount of Gold in FEW: Three Hopes is to visit a Shopkeeper and sell your Bullions. Selling Bullion will get you a decent amount of Gold which you can later use to purchase items and resources of your need.

To acquire Bullion, players will have to take part in different quests, chores, and battles around the game. These are granted to players in the form of quest rewards. These are highly valuable items; therefore, try collecting them as much as you can and exchange them for Gold.

Successful Fights



Kicking your enemy’s ass is always rewarding in any game you play. Similarly, in FEW:3H, players will be rewarded with Gold whenever they defeat an enemy. So try completing as many battles as you can to gather excessive Gold.

We also recommend that before taking part in any main regional battle, try getting optional regional battles out of the way. And as the name suggests, although they are optional, completing them promises rewards consisting of a decent amount of Gold.

Doing so will allow you to earn tons of Gold that you can later use to buy upgraded weapons that will crush future threats. Moreover, they are also a great way to practice and strategize your combat skills for fights.

Selling Old Gear as Junk



Another way to get money in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is to sell your old rusty Weapons for some gold. As you move forward in the game, you’ll soon realize that you will need to equip some upgraded and strong weapons. And when you buy them, your old weapons will rot in your inventory for a long period of time. So instead of giving space to unused items in your inventory, cash them out for some gold.

To do so, go to the Item Shopkeeper and hand them over to him to get a decent amount of Gold in return. You can use this Gold to get even better weapons now!

What to Spend Gold / Money on in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Apart from weapons, players can also use Gold to buy ingredients for the various cooking recipes, purchase gifts for allies, and access survey spots in FEW:3H.

Having meals made from the ingredients will allow you to not only increase Support points with characters but also provide useful buffs during battle.

Constantly upgrading your weapons by purchasing them through gold will obviously keep you well equipped for any fight that awaits. However, this requires you to upgrade the Armory first which is where a good chunk of your gold will be used up.