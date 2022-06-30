Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Edelgard Guide

Edelgard Von Hresvelg is the heir to the Ardestian Empire. She is also the leader of Black Eagles with a goal to restore the Empire to its Former Glory. This guide will cover everything related to Edelgard in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, how to recruit her, what abilities she has, and what is the best class for her.

How to Recruit Edelgard

There will be lots of events happening in the prologue of the game which will make Edelgard ruler of the Adrestian Empire. After Shez decides to join the Black Eagles student house in the prologue, you will automatically recruit Adelgard and she will stay as a playable character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.



Best Classes for Edelgard

Edelgard has a class exclusively for her, the Armored Lord. The class allows Edelgard to be an ax-wielding tank and highly effective against armored units in Fire Emblem Warrior: Three Hopes. The class also works well against lance users.



Best Class Abilities for Edelgard

Victorious Axe

The Victorious Axe has a Slaying-type effect that speeds up the special trigger by 1. If the number of foes within 2 spaces of Edelgard is equal to or higher in number. Then she gains a guaranteed follow-up attack.

Luna

When this skill is activated, it negates the enemy’s defense allowing Edelgard to deal a high amount of damage.

Attack/Defense Solo

It’s a passive skill in FEW: Three Hopesthat increases attack and defense if there are no allies close to her.

Dull Close

At the start of the combat, if Edelgard’s HP is full and the enemy uses a sword, lance, axe, dragon stone, or beast damage, it cancels out the foe’s bonuses during combat.



Edelgard Expedition Answers

Character Says Perfect Response Do you ever wish you could be completely and utterly alone? It is a daily dream for me. Express concern for her. I thought outings like this were a noble pastime, but I see you’re an expert as well. Say that you’re just acting like one. Tell me if you see any pretty flowers. Not to pluck, mind you—just admire. Promise you will. The sun is so warm on my skin. I see why people pine for it so. Say you’re one of those people. There are hunting grounds near Enbarr that the Imperial family uses for outings. Invite her to hunt with you. Though I don’t see them, I know Hubert’s people are out there somewhere, watching us. Suggest you look for them. What are you thinking about? You look as if your mind is a dozen leagues away. Say you’re thinking about dinner.

Edelgard Unique Abilities

Solar Prominence

When activated, Edelgard does fire damage in FEW: Three Hopes.

Emperor’s Pledge

When activated, allows guarding enemies to deal a moderate amount of damage.

Ambition

When activated, reduces the damage taken from enemies by 30 percent for a moderate amount of time.



Edelgard Combos

Combo Input Combo Description X Throw your shield up high before sending a fiery projectile at your enemies Y X Perform an Upward slash with your axe Y Y X Bash your enemies with your shield Y Y Y X Throw your axe around your enemies like a boomerang Y Y Y Y X Throw your shield up high before performing an axe uppercut Y Y Y Y Y X Slam your shield on the ground before creating a fiery tornado Y Y Y Y Y Y X Use your shield to charge at the enemy Spam Y Continuously attack using your axe before slamming it on the ground to create a fiery shockwave

How to Use Edelgard

As the name Armoured Lord defines, Edelgard is one of the best tanks in FEW: Three Hopes. Despite her low mobility, she has pretty strong defensive and offensive abilities that are unique to her. The best weapon for her is Axe and Shield.

Her defensive kit will help balance out for heavy mage relied setup allowing your team to deal with heavy amounts of damage at the same time.