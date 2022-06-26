Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Dialogue Choices Guide

The role-playing elements of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will ask you to choose from various dialogue choices that directly impact the outcome of a battle or the narrative itself.

This includes making the right dialogue choice to recruit a specific character and ignoring dialogue choices altogether for their consequences. This also includes missable dialogue choices that you might not be even aware of.

The following guide will tell you all you need to know about dialogue choices in Fire Emblem: Warriors: Three Hopes.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes House Choice

You will have to select one of the three houses at the conclusion of Chapter 2: Black Eagles, Blue Lions, and Golden Deer. Your path and your party’s structure on the battlefield will be determined by which house you go with.

FEW: Three Hopes is made to be played more than once since each house offers a unique playstyle and group of characters to interact with.

If you wish to play with a playstyle that emphasizes magic users, the Black Eagles are the team for you. The Blue Lions prioritize and are masters in military skills. Therefore, this will be your heavy, melee-attacking bunch of bruisers.

The Golden Deer, a sizable class of archers, place a premium on expertise. You have the non-magical ranged option here. Of course, each class has its own version of them, but the Golden Deer is particularly strong in this area.

Three Hopes Dialogue Choices Related To Character Recruitment

Some characters can be recruited directly while others require you to follow a branching story path through your choices. This means that there are missable characters in FEW: Three Hopes if you go with the wrong choices, you can lose these characters permanently unless you start a new playthrough.

Persuade Strategies are dialogue choices in FEW: Three Hopes that can be done before the final showdown of a chapter. During these setups, you will be given the choice of either using a Persuade Strategy to recruit a character or doing nothing and facing the likelihood of losing that character.

Ignoring Persuade Strategies also means that the character in question needs to be killed in the final battle of the chapter to help the storyline progress. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is designed to be played multiple times to experience all of its branching storylines. You hence need to be careful which dialogue choices you choose.

Byleth and Jeralt are missable characters and important examples here. The two characters can only be recruited if you follow a Persuade Strategy. If you don’t, you will be unable to recruit them for the remainder of the game.

FEW: Three Hopes Missable Dialogue Choices

When you reach your camp after the end of a battle, make sure to speak with all of your nearby allies. Chances are that one of those allies has something important to tell you. If you, however, move on before speaking with everyone at the camp, you will miss these dialogue choices in the game.

In addition, make it a habit to endure each and every cutscene in the game. Some cutscenes have missable dialogues in them. If you skip them, you will not be able to come by those same dialogues afterward.

The cutscenes before a battle are significantly important because they might just contain a dialogue choice that determines the course of the upcoming battle.