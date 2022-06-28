Fire Emblem: Three Houses Birthdays Guide

Birthdays are a really important mechanic in Fire Emblem: Three Houses for building great relationships with all the characters. Once you know the birthdays of different characters, you can give them gifts and celebrate birthdays with them to build a good relationship.
This guide will cover the birthdays of all the characters in FE: 3H so you can maintain a good relationship with them.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses Birthdays
Officer’s Academy Staff
Below you will find all the Officer’s Academy Staff characters and their birthdays.
|Characters
|Birthdays
|Hanneman
|Pegasus Moon 2/8
|Alois
|Ethereal Moon 12/1
|Catherine
|Horsebow Moon 9/15
|Shamir
|Lone Moon 3/27
|Gilbert
|Guardian Moon 1/26
|Rhea
|Guardian Moon 1/11
|Seteth
|Ethereal Moon 12/27
|Flayn
|Blue Sea Moon 6/12
|Manueala
|Verdant Rain Moon 8/3
Blue Lions
The characters’ birthdays from the Blue Lions student house can be seen below.
|Characters
|Birthdays
|Annette
|Harpstring Moon 5/9
|Mercedes
|Harpstring Moon 5/27
|Sylvain
|Garland Moon 6/5
|Ashe
|Wyvern Moon 10/7
|Ingrid
|Guardian Moon 1/4
|Dimitri
|Ethereal Moon 12/20
|Dedue Verdant
|Rain Moon 8/31
|Felix
|Pegasus Moon, 2/20
Black Eagles
The characters’ birthdays from the Black Eagles student house can be seen below.
|Characters
|Birthdays
|Ferdinand
|Great Tree Moon 4/30
|Bernadetta
|Ethereal Moon 12/12
|Petra
|Horsebow Moon 9/7
|Linhardt
|Ethereal Moon 11/7
|Caspar
|Blue Sea Moon 7/1
|Edelgard
|Garland Moon 6/22
|Hubert
|Great Tree Moon 4/17
|Dorothea
|Horsebow Moon 9/29
Golden Deer
The birthdays of the characters from the Golden Deer student house can be seen below.
|Characters
|Birthdays
|Raphael
|Harpstring Moon 5/18
|Leonie
|Verdant Rain Moon 8/21
|Ignatz
|Lone Moon 3/14
|Lysithea
|Pegasus Moon 2/28
|Marianne
|Red Wolf Moon 11/23
|Claude
|Blue Sea Moon 7/24
|Lorenz
|Garland Moon 6/13
|Hilda
|Pegasus Moon 2/3
Check the birthday of the characters you want to build a good relationship with in FE: Three Houses and give them gifts and celebrate with them. This will help you in building a good relationship with these characters.