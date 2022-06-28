Fire Emblem: Three Houses Birthdays Guide

Birthdays are a really important mechanic in Fire Emblem: Three Houses for building great relationships with all the characters. Once you know the birthdays of different characters, you can give them gifts and celebrate birthdays with them to build a good relationship.

This guide will cover the birthdays of all the characters in FE: 3H so you can maintain a good relationship with them.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Birthdays

Officer’s Academy Staff

Below you will find all the Officer’s Academy Staff characters and their birthdays.

Characters Birthdays Hanneman Pegasus Moon 2/8 Alois Ethereal Moon 12/1 Catherine Horsebow Moon 9/15 Shamir Lone Moon 3/27 Gilbert Guardian Moon 1/26 Rhea Guardian Moon 1/11 Seteth Ethereal Moon 12/27 Flayn Blue Sea Moon 6/12 Manueala Verdant Rain Moon 8/3

Blue Lions

The characters’ birthdays from the Blue Lions student house can be seen below.

Characters Birthdays Annette Harpstring Moon 5/9 Mercedes Harpstring Moon 5/27 Sylvain Garland Moon 6/5 Ashe Wyvern Moon 10/7 Ingrid Guardian Moon 1/4 Dimitri Ethereal Moon 12/20 Dedue Verdant Rain Moon 8/31 Felix Pegasus Moon, 2/20

Black Eagles

The characters’ birthdays from the Black Eagles student house can be seen below.

Characters Birthdays Ferdinand Great Tree Moon 4/30 Bernadetta Ethereal Moon 12/12 Petra Horsebow Moon 9/7 Linhardt Ethereal Moon 11/7 Caspar Blue Sea Moon 7/1 Edelgard Garland Moon 6/22 Hubert Great Tree Moon 4/17 Dorothea Horsebow Moon 9/29

Golden Deer

The birthdays of the characters from the Golden Deer student house can be seen below.

Characters Birthdays Raphael Harpstring Moon 5/18 Leonie Verdant Rain Moon 8/21 Ignatz Lone Moon 3/14 Lysithea Pegasus Moon 2/28 Marianne Red Wolf Moon 11/23 Claude Blue Sea Moon 7/24 Lorenz Garland Moon 6/13 Hilda Pegasus Moon 2/3

Check the birthday of the characters you want to build a good relationship with in FE: Three Houses and give them gifts and celebrate with them. This will help you in building a good relationship with these characters.