Fire Emblem: Three Houses Birthdays Guide

Birthdays are a really important mechanic in Fire Emblem: Three Houses for building great relationships with all the characters. Once you know the birthdays of different characters, you can give them gifts and celebrate birthdays with them to build a good relationship.

This guide will cover the birthdays of all the characters in FE: 3H so you can maintain a good relationship with them.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Birthdays

Officer’s Academy Staff

Below you will find all the Officer’s Academy Staff characters and their birthdays.

Characters Birthdays
Hanneman Pegasus Moon 2/8
Alois Ethereal Moon 12/1
Catherine Horsebow Moon 9/15
Shamir Lone Moon 3/27
Gilbert Guardian Moon 1/26
Rhea Guardian Moon 1/11
Seteth Ethereal Moon 12/27
Flayn Blue Sea Moon 6/12
Manueala Verdant Rain Moon 8/3

Blue Lions

The characters’ birthdays from the Blue Lions student house can be seen below.

Characters Birthdays
Annette Harpstring Moon 5/9
Mercedes Harpstring Moon 5/27
Sylvain Garland Moon 6/5
Ashe Wyvern Moon 10/7
Ingrid Guardian Moon 1/4
Dimitri Ethereal Moon 12/20
Dedue Verdant Rain Moon 8/31
Felix Pegasus Moon, 2/20

Black Eagles

The characters’ birthdays from the Black Eagles student house can be seen below.

Characters Birthdays
Ferdinand Great Tree Moon 4/30
Bernadetta Ethereal Moon 12/12
Petra Horsebow Moon 9/7
Linhardt Ethereal Moon 11/7
Caspar Blue Sea Moon 7/1
Edelgard Garland Moon 6/22
Hubert Great Tree Moon 4/17
Dorothea Horsebow Moon 9/29

Golden Deer

The birthdays of the characters from the Golden Deer student house can be seen below.

Characters Birthdays
Raphael Harpstring Moon 5/18
Leonie Verdant Rain Moon 8/21
Ignatz Lone Moon 3/14
Lysithea Pegasus Moon 2/28
Marianne Red Wolf Moon 11/23
Claude Blue Sea Moon 7/24
Lorenz Garland Moon 6/13
Hilda Pegasus Moon 2/3

Check the birthday of the characters you want to build a good relationship with in FE: Three Houses and give them gifts and celebrate with them. This will help you in building a good relationship with these characters.

