Fire Emblem Fates Growth Rates, Character Stats, Modifiers, Maximums Guide

Fire Emblem Fates is an RPG title that relies heavily on statistics and learning how Growth Rates work is vital to understanding the character progression in such a game.
Stats and modifiers govern just about everything combat-based in the game, which is why they are so important in the entire franchise. This guide aims to explain how Growth Rates, Character Stats, Modifiers, and Maximums work in Fire Emblem Fates.
Growth Rates, Character Stats, Modifiers, and Maximums in Fire Emblem Fates
Fire Emblem Fates guide will help you get familiarized with all the essential statistics of the game, covering your Avatar creation, starting class stats, stat modifiers, stat maximums,
growth rates, and everything associated with these.
We also provide tabulated data for all the mentioned statistics so you can use this guide as a key to calculate a character’s stats.
The Avatar (Kamui)
Starting Class
The Avatar (Kamui in Japanese) is essentially your own character. The Avatar has two classes available.
- Nohr Prince or Nohr Princess, depending on your gender
- An additional class of your choice, which is chosen at the start of the game
The default class is the Nohr Prince/Princess, which is termed as the Class A. In addition to choosing your class, you will also have to choose an Asset and a Flaw for your character.
Both of these are modifiers that will enhance/decrease certain parts of your stats. They will change your starting stats, your maximum stat modifiers, and also your growth rates for specific stats.
Starting Stats and Modifiers (Assets and Flaws)
Stats in Fire Emblem Fates dictate nearly everything related to combat and performance.
The stats that define a character are HP (health), Strength, Magic, Skill, Speed, Luck, Defense, and Resilience. Many abilities as well as equipment are dependent on stats, and so are other derived stats like Avoid.
When you choose your Asset or Flaw (also termed as Boon and Bane) for your Avatar at the start of the game, the two will increase and decrease specific stats respectively.
Although the Assets and Flaws are description-based, they all correspond to a stat. Generally, each asset and flaw will correspond to a specific base stat.
Each Asset will increase the growth rate of one or two stats, and will also increase the maximum of that stat.
For example, if an asset that increases your HP is chosen, it will result in a +15% increased growth in HP for your Avatar, and increase the maximum of your Str, Magic by +1; and Luck, Defense, and Resilience by +2.
It will also increase your growth for Defense and Resilience by +5%. Similarly, Flaws will decrease growth rate and maximums of one or two stats.
Using an HP associated flaw will for example result in a -10% decreased growth in HP for your Avatar, and decrease the maximum of your Str, Magic, Luck, Defense, and Resilience by -1. It will also reduce the growth in Def and Res by -5%.
Of course, this is just one example, and the corresponding growth decrease/increase and maximum increase/decrease is not hard and fast, and different for every Asset/Flaw.
Below is a table that gives all the effects of associated Assets and Flaws.
|ASSET/FLAW
|ASSET Max / Growth
|Flaw Max / Growth
|HP
|HP — / +15%
|HP — / -10%
|Str +1 / —
|Str -1 / —
|Mag +1 / —
|Mag -1 / —
|Lck +2 / —
|Lck -1 / —
|Def +2 / + 5%
|Def -1 / – 5%
|Res +2 / + 5%
|Res -1 / – 5%
|Strength
|Str +4 / +15%
|Str -3 / -10%
|Skl, Def +2 / + 5%
|Skl, Def -1 / – 5%
|Magic
|Mag +4 / +20%
|Mag -3 / -15%
|Spd, Res +2 / + 5%
|Spd, Res -1 / – 5%
|Skill
|Skl +4 / +25%
|Skl -3 / -20%
|Str, Def +2 / + 5%
|Str, Def -1 / – 5%
|Speed
|Spd +4 / +15%
|Spd -3 / -10%
|Skl, Lck +2 / + 5%
|Skl, Lck -1 / – 5%
|Luck
|Lck +4 / +25%
|Lck -3 / -20%
|Str, Mag +2 / + 5%
|Str, Mag -1 / – 5%
|Defense
|Def +4 / +10%
|Def -3 / -10%
|Lck, Res +2 / + 5%
|Lck, Res -1 / – 5%
|Resist
|Res +4 / +10%
|Res -3 / -10%
|Mag, Spd +2 / + 5%
|Mag, Spd -1 / – 5%
Traits
In addition to Asset and Flaw, you will also be asked to choose one Character Trait. This character trait determines a number of things.
Character Trait will determine your secondary class, which we will call Class B.
Alongside Class B, a third alternate class is chosen called the Alternate Secondary Class or Alternate B. This class is only used for Buddy and Marriage system, sharing, and inheritance.
You cannot change to this class, but you can pass it down through seals and to children.
Below are the secondary classes and their alternates (shown as Class B —- Alternate B):
- Cavalier—– Ninja
- Knight —– Halbredier
- Axe Fighter—– Oni Savage
- Mercenary—– Samurai
- Thief—–Archer
- Samurai—–Mercenary
- Oni Savage—–Axe Fighter
- Halbredier—–Knight
- Spellweaver—–Dark Mage
- Shugenja / Miko—–(None)
- Pegasus Rider—–Dragon Knight
- Archer—–Thief
- Dragon Knight—–Pegasus Rider
- Ninja—–Cavalier
- Apothecary—–(None)
- Dark Mage—– Spellweaver
- Rod Knight—–(None)
Skills and Classing
Obtaining skills in Fire Emblem Fates is a little complicated, but allows you to branch out and use all your secondary classes in the best possible way, and acquire skills from them.
In order to do so though, you’ll need to understand the concept of classing and re-classing your character.
Re-Classing
You have the ability to re-class your character, and your levels do no reset when you re-class. Instead, you enter the new class, even if you do not have its previous skills. It is also not necessary to have skills in its unpromoted version either.
The game will in general choose to unlock the lowest level skill that you may have missed whenever you level up or re-class.
For example, if you choose to re-class to a Samurai (provided it is one of your character’s Class A or Class B) at say, level 10, you will not get Vantage (level 10 skill).
Instead, you will unlock Duelist Bow first (level 1 skill) at that level, then obtain Vantage the next time you level up within the Samurai class.
Skill Backtrack
You have to be intelligent about how gaining skills works in the game. Suppose you have one specific unit you have obtained who had two classes available to him, Class A and Class B.
Class A has promoted Classes C and D, while Class B has promoted Classes E and F. If you re-class from Class A to Class C, then directly from C to E or F, you will not be able to obtain the skills from Class B.
You can only do so if you have spent levels re-classing into Class B. Therefore, it’s advisable to re-class your characters in all their base classes and gain a few levels to unlock as many skills as possible for them.
For example, let’s say a specific character unit has two classes: Apothecary and Ninja. The promoted classes of Apothecary are Merchant and Mechanist, while for Ninja it is Mechanist and Elite Ninja.
If the player opts to re-class from Apothecary to Mechanist, then from Mechanist to Elite Ninja, they will not have the skills of the Ninja class available to them.
Parallel Seals
Parallel Seals are used to re-class to any other class that you have available for a specific character, be it your Avatar or other units. Whenever you use a Parallel Seal, your level will remain the same.
However, you will move to a new class, and all the rules mentioned above will apply.
Master Seals
Master Seals are used to promote yourself from a basic class to any of its promoted classes. For example, the basic class Ninja has two derived classes: Elite Ninja and Mechanist.
Using a Master Seal will allow you to promote a Ninja character and make him either an Elite Ninja or Mechanist. Some special classes have no promote. In that case, when you reach level 21, you will automatically become a Promoted Unit without needing a Master Seal.
Marriage and Buddies
In addition to your own classes, you can use specific seals to re-class into one class from a partner or friend.
For Marriage, you must reach an S rank support with a character of the opposite gender. Once you do, you can use a Marriage Seal to re-class into their class.
There are only two exceptions to the opposite gender rule: Zero and Syarra; male Avatars can reach S support with Zero, while female Avatars can reach S support with Syarra. However, doing so will prevent you from obtaining child characters with them.
A spouse isn’t the only one you can take advantage of though. If you reach an A+ support with a character of the same gender (except Zero/Syarra), you can use a Buddy Seal to re-class into them.
It’s important to note that each character has their own list of partners they can reach S support or A+ support with.
Avatars can use the Buddy Seal with characters they only have attained an A support with, since an Avatar cannot gain A+ supports.
Inheritance (Children)
Children characters in the game generally tend to inherit one class from each parent, as well as one skill from each of their parents.
In detail, they gain three classes in a specific order: their own class, one class from their father, one class from their mother.
The priority of inheritance is as follows:
Class A -> Class B -> Alternate A -> Alternate B
From this inheritance, you can find out which class two characters’ child will inherit. You can find out what class one parent gives her or her child by moving down the priority of inheritance.
Note that classes like Songstress and other unique ones cannot be passed down. A child character’s Class B is usually the one inherited from the father. There are some exceptions to this however.
Base Stats and Maximums
This is the section where we talk about stats and nothing but.
We’ll go over everything we’ve learned about growth rates, maximums, and maximum modifiers to understand how they affect individual Classes as well as individual Characters in the game.
Base Class Stats
The following are the base stats of all the classes in the game:
|Class
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Skl
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Mov
|Adventurer
|17
|4
|6
|6
|10
|2
|3
|8
|6
|Apothecary
|18
|6
|0
|4
|4
|2
|6
|2
|5
|Archer
|17
|5
|0
|7
|5
|2
|4
|1
|5
|Axe Fighter
|19
|7
|0
|6
|6
|2
|4
|1
|5
|Ballistician
|18
|10
|0
|7
|2
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Basara
|20
|7
|5
|7
|7
|5
|7
|6
|6
|Battle Miko
|19
|6
|7
|6
|9
|5
|5
|8
|6
|Berserker
|24
|12
|0
|8
|9
|0
|5
|0
|6
|Blade Paragon
|18
|6
|2
|7
|11
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Bow Knight
|18
|6
|0
|8
|9
|3
|5
|6
|8
|Brave Hero
|20
|8
|0
|10
|8
|3
|7
|2
|6
|Butler / Maid
|18
|4
|5
|9
|8
|4
|5
|4
|6
|Cavalier
|17
|6
|0
|5
|5
|3
|5
|3
|7
|Dark Falcon
|17
|4
|7
|5
|9
|4
|3
|9
|8
|Dark Knight
|19
|8
|6
|6
|5
|3
|8
|6
|8
|Dark Mage
|16
|0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|5
|5
|Dragon Knight
|17
|6
|0
|5
|4
|2
|7
|0
|7
|Dragon Master
|19
|8
|0
|9
|6
|3
|10
|1
|8
|Dread Fighter
|19
|8
|3
|6
|8
|1
|6
|9
|6
|Elite Ninja
|17
|5
|0
|10
|11
|2
|4
|8
|6
|Forgemaster
|21
|8
|0
|9
|8
|3
|8
|2
|6
|Fox Spirit
|16
|5
|1
|6
|8
|4
|1
|4
|5
|General
|22
|11
|0
|7
|3
|4
|12
|3
|5
|Golden Kite Champion
|17
|4
|1
|9
|8
|5
|4
|7
|8
|Grand Archer
|19
|7
|0
|10
|9
|3
|6
|2
|6
|Grandmaster
|18
|7
|6
|8
|7
|2
|6
|8
|6
|Great Knight
|21
|10
|0
|6
|6
|3
|10
|2
|7
|Great Lord
|18
|8
|1
|8
|9
|5
|7
|3
|6
|Halbredier
|17
|6
|0
|6
|6
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Kirin Dragoon
|18
|5
|4
|6
|10
|5
|5
|9
|8
|Knight
|19
|8
|0
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
|4
|Lodestar
|19
|7
|0
|10
|9
|7
|7
|2
|6
|Lycanthrope
|19
|8
|0
|4
|6
|0
|4
|0
|5
|Managarm
|22
|11
|0
|6
|7
|1
|7
|1
|6
|Master Halbredier
|18
|9
|0
|8
|8
|3
|7
|3
|6
|Mercenary
|17
|5
|0
|7
|6
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Merchant
|20
|8
|0
|6
|5
|4
|8
|5
|6
|Nine-tailed Fox
|19
|6
|2
|9
|10
|5
|2
|8
|6
|Ninja
|16
|3
|0
|8
|8
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Nohr Prince / Princess
|17
|7
|3
|4
|5
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Oni Savage
|18
|6
|1
|2
|5
|0
|7
|1
|5
|Onmyouji
|16
|0
|7
|6
|7
|2
|3
|6
|6
|Paladin
|19
|8
|1
|7
|7
|4
|7
|6
|8
|Pegasus Rider
|16
|3
|0
|5
|7
|4
|2
|6
|7
|Puppeteer
|18
|7
|0
|9
|7
|2
|6
|6
|7
|Radiant Scion
|19
|10
|4
|5
|6
|4
|7
|3
|6
|Revenant Knight
|18
|7
|6
|6
|5
|0
|8
|6
|8
|Rod Knight
|15
|0
|3
|7
|5
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Samurai
|17
|4
|0
|5
|8
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Shugenja / Miko
|16
|0
|3
|5
|5
|4
|2
|5
|5
|Shura
|19
|9
|5
|2
|7
|0
|10
|5
|6
|Songstress
|16
|3
|0
|6
|5
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Sorcerer
|17
|0
|9
|4
|6
|1
|5
|8
|6
|Spellweaver
|15
|0
|4
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Strategist
|16
|0
|7
|6
|7
|5
|2
|7
|8
|Stygian Scion
|18
|8
|6
|4
|7
|2
|6
|6
|6
|Thief
|16
|3
|1
|4
|8
|1
|2
|4
|5
|Vanguard
|21
|10
|0
|6
|7
|3
|9
|1
|6
|Villager
|17
|5
|0
|4
|5
|3
|4
|0
|5
|Weapon Master
|20
|8
|0
|6
|9
|3
|7
|3
|6
|Witch
|17
|0
|10
|5
|9
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Yamabushi
|19
|8
|6
|6
|8
|5
|6
|7
|6
Stat Maximums for Classes
Below is a table of the maximum possible stats you can obtain in a given class by default. The real value however will always be different, as character modifiers (assets, flaws) will increase or decrease the values.
Add your character’s maximum stat modifiers to the table to get the value of the highest stats for a specific class.
|Class
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Skl
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Mov
|Adventurer
|50
|27
|31
|27
|34
|27
|25
|34
|6
|Apothecary
|45
|24
|15
|19
|19
|21
|23
|20
|5
|Archer
|40
|21
|15
|23
|21
|20
|20
|17
|5
|Axe Fighter
|45
|25
|15
|23
|22
|21
|19
|18
|5
|Ballistician
|50
|39
|25
|31
|25
|32
|27
|26
|4
|Basara
|65
|31
|30
|30
|31
|35
|30
|32
|6
|Battle Miko
|50
|29
|32
|30
|33
|34
|26
|34
|6
|Berserker
|70
|40
|25
|32
|33
|25
|27
|25
|6
|Blade Paragon
|55
|30
|28
|32
|35
|33
|27
|31
|6
|Bow Knight
|55
|29
|25
|32
|33
|30
|27
|32
|8
|Brave Hero
|60
|32
|25
|35
|32
|31
|30
|27
|6
|Butler / Maid
|50
|28
|31
|33
|33
|32
|29
|29
|6
|Cavalier
|40
|22
|15
|21
|20
|24
|22
|21
|7
|Dark Falcon
|45
|27
|32
|28
|33
|32
|26
|34
|8
|Dark Knight
|55
|32
|31
|28
|27
|31
|34
|30
|8
|Dark Mage
|35
|19
|24
|16
|19
|18
|19
|22
|5
|Dragon Knight
|40
|22
|17
|21
|20
|19
|24
|15
|7
|Dragon Master
|60
|33
|25
|33
|29
|28
|35
|26
|8
|Dread Fighter
|55
|32
|28
|29
|31
|26
|29
|34
|6
|Elite Ninja
|55
|27
|25
|35
|35
|28
|26
|34
|6
|Forgemaster
|65
|33
|25
|32
|31
|30
|32
|27
|6
|General
|70
|38
|25
|32
|25
|32
|40
|30
|5
|Golden Kite Champion
|50
|27
|26
|33
|31
|34
|25
|31
|8
|Grand Archer
|55
|31
|25
|35
|33
|30
|31
|28
|6
|Grandmaster
|55
|31
|33
|33
|29
|26
|28
|33
|6
|Great Knight
|65
|35
|25
|29
|27
|28
|37
|28
|7
|Great Lord
|60
|30
|25
|32
|34
|35
|29
|31
|6
|Halbredier
|40
|22
|15
|23
|22
|21
|22
|21
|5
|Kirin Dragoon
|55
|28
|27
|30
|34
|35
|27
|35
|8
|Knight
|45
|24
|15
|22
|17
|22
|26
|18
|4
|Lodestar
|60
|29
|26
|35
|33
|40
|30
|29
|6
|Lycanthrope
|45
|24
|15
|18
|22
|17
|21
|15
|5
|Managarm
|65
|36
|25
|29
|31
|26
|32
|26
|6
|Master Halbredier
|60
|34
|25
|33
|32
|29
|30
|29
|6
|Mercenary
|40
|22
|15
|24
|22
|20
|21
|19
|5
|Merchant
|65
|33
|25
|29
|28
|32
|33
|30
|6
|Nine-tailed Kitsune
|55
|29
|29
|33
|34
|33
|27
|34
|6
|Ninja
|35
|17
|15
|25
|25
|18
|19
|20
|5
|Nohr Prince / Princess
|40
|23
|17
|19
|21
|22
|21
|19
|5
|Oni Savage
|45
|24
|19
|16
|20
|17
|23
|18
|5
|Onmyouji
|45
|25
|33
|31
|32
|27
|25
|31
|6
|Paladin
|60
|31
|26
|30
|30
|32
|32
|32
|8
|Pegasus Knight
|55
|30
|26
|31
|34
|35
|26
|35
|8
|Pegasus Rider
|35
|19
|16
|21
|23
|25
|18
|25
|7
|Puppeteer
|60
|30
|25
|33
|30
|30
|31
|31
|7
|Radiant Scion
|60
|34
|28
|29
|30
|33
|31
|28
|6
|Revenant Knight
|55
|31
|30
|28
|27
|25
|31
|31
|8
|Rod Knight
|35
|16
|19
|24
|20
|23
|16
|21
|7
|Samurai
|40
|20
|16
|23
|25
|24
|18
|20
|5
|Shugenja / Miko
|35
|18
|21
|20
|22
|23
|17
|24
|5
|Shura
|60
|34
|28
|25
|30
|25
|36
|31
|6
|Songstress
|45
|28
|27
|31
|31
|35
|27
|28
|5
|Sorcerer
|50
|25
|35
|26
|29
|26
|29
|33
|6
|Spellweaver
|35
|17
|22
|20
|23
|19
|16
|20
|5
|Strategist
|45
|25
|33
|28
|31
|33
|25
|32
|8
|Stygian Scion
|60
|32
|31
|28
|32
|27
|29
|32
|6
|Thief
|35
|19
|18
|20
|24
|18
|17
|22
|5
|Vanguard
|65
|36
|25
|29
|30
|30
|32
|27
|6
|Villager
|35
|19
|15
|19
|19
|22
|18
|15
|5
|Weapon Master
|65
|33
|25
|30
|30
|31
|31
|28
|6
|Witch
|50
|25
|36
|27
|34
|28
|26
|29
|6
|Yamabushi
|55
|32
|30
|31
|33
|32
|28
|32
|6
Growth Rates
Growth Rate is the probability of a given stat having one point added to it.
For example, if the stat Strength for a specific character has a growth rate of 70%, this means there is a 70% chance that an extra point is added into it the next time that character levels up.
Growth rates depend on a number of factors:
- The character’s Assets and Flaws (modifiers)
- The character’s class
- The character’s own unique stats
To find out the growth rate of your character, you need to find the growth rates of his/her designated class, then add the character’s own growth rates.
Class Growth Rates
Use these Growth Rates for classes and add them to a character’s growth rate (who is using that class) to obtain that specific character’s growth stats.
|Class
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Skl
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Adventurer
|0%
|5%
|15%
|5%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|Apothecary
|20%
|20%
|0%
|10%
|10%
|5%
|10%
|5%
|Archer
|10%
|15%
|0%
|15%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|0%
|Axe Fighter
|20%
|20%
|0%
|15%
|15%
|5%
|5%
|0%
|Ballistician
|5%
|25%
|0%
|15%
|0%
|10%
|5%
|5%
|Basara
|20%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|Battle Miko
|10%
|10%
|10%
|5%
|15%
|15%
|0%
|20%
|Berserker
|30%
|25%
|0%
|15%
|15%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Blade Paragon
|10%
|10%
|5%
|15%
|20%
|15%
|0%
|10%
|Bow Knight
|10%
|10%
|0%
|15%
|15%
|10%
|0%
|10%
|Brave Hero
|20%
|15%
|0%
|20%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|0%
|Butler / Maid
|0%
|10%
|10%
|15%
|15%
|10%
|5%
|10%
|Cavalier
|10%
|15%
|0%
|10%
|10%
|15%
|10%
|5%
|Dark Falcon
|0%
|10%
|15%
|5%
|15%
|15%
|0%
|20%
|Dark Knight
|15%
|20%
|10%
|5%
|5%
|5%
|15%
|5%
|Dark Mage
|0%
|10%
|20%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|5%
|10%
|Dragon Knight
|10%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|10%
|5%
|20%
|0%
|Dragon Master
|10%
|15%
|0%
|15%
|10%
|5%
|20%
|0%
|Dread Fighter
|15%
|15%
|5%
|5%
|15%
|0%
|5%
|20%
|Elite Ninja
|5%
|5%
|0%
|20%
|20%
|0%
|5%
|20%
|Forgemaster
|20%
|15%
|0%
|15%
|10%
|5%
|15%
|0%
|Fox Spirit
|10%
|10%
|0%
|15%
|20%
|10%
|0%
|20%
|General
|25%
|20%
|0%
|15%
|0%
|10%
|20%
|5%
|Golden Kite Champion
|0%
|5%
|0%
|15%
|15%
|15%
|0%
|15%
|Grand Archer
|10%
|15%
|0%
|20%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|0%
|Grandmaster
|10%
|15%
|15%
|15%
|5%
|0%
|5%
|15%
|Great Knight
|20%
|20%
|0%
|10%
|5%
|5%
|20%
|0%
|Great Lord
|15%
|15%
|0%
|10%
|10%
|15%
|10%
|5%
|Halbredier
|15%
|15%
|0%
|15%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|5%
|Kirin Dragoon
|0%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|15%
|20%
|0%
|20%
|Knight
|20%
|20%
|0%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|20%
|0%
|Lodestar
|15%
|10%
|0%
|20%
|10%
|25%
|5%
|5%
|Lycanthrope
|20%
|20%
|0%
|5%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|0%
|Managarm
|20%
|20%
|0%
|5%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|0%
|Master Halbredier
|15%
|15%
|0%
|15%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|5%
|Mercenary
|10%
|15%
|0%
|20%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|5%
|Merchant
|20%
|20%
|0%
|10%
|5%
|15%
|10%
|5%
|Nine-tailed Kitsune
|10%
|10%
|0%
|15%
|20%
|10%
|0%
|20%
|Ninja
|5%
|5%
|0%
|20%
|20%
|0%
|5%
|15%
|Nohr Prince / Princess
|15%
|15%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|5%
|Oni Savage
|20%
|20%
|10%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|Onmyouji
|0%
|0%
|20%
|10%
|15%
|0%
|0%
|15%
|Paladin
|10%
|15%
|0%
|10%
|10%
|15%
|10%
|10%
|Pegasus Knight
|0%
|10%
|0%
|15%
|20%
|20%
|0%
|20%
|Pegasus Rider
|0%
|10%
|0%
|10%
|15%
|20%
|0%
|20%
|Puppeteer
|10%
|10%
|0%
|15%
|10%
|5%
|5%
|15%
|Radiant Scion
|15%
|15%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|15%
|0%
|Revenant Knight
|0%
|15%
|15%
|10%
|5%
|0%
|10%
|15%
|Rod Knight
|0%
|0%
|10%
|20%
|10%
|15%
|0%
|15%
|Samurai
|10%
|10%
|0%
|15%
|20%
|15%
|0%
|10%
|Shugenja / Miko
|0%
|5%
|10%
|10%
|15%
|15%
|0%
|20%
|Shura
|10%
|20%
|15%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|20%
|5%
|Songstress
|0%
|10%
|0%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|Sorcerer
|0%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|5%
|15%
|Spellweaver
|0%
|5%
|15%
|10%
|15%
|5%
|0%
|10%
|Strategist
|0%
|0%
|15%
|5%
|10%
|20%
|0%
|15%
|Stygian Scion
|15%
|10%
|15%
|5%
|15%
|5%
|5%
|15%
|Thief
|0%
|10%
|5%
|10%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|Vanguard
|20%
|20%
|0%
|5%
|5%
|10%
|15%
|0%
|Villager
|10%
|10%
|0%
|10%
|10%
|20%
|10%
|0%
|Weapon Master
|20%
|15%
|0%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|0%
|Witch
|5%
|0%
|25%
|5%
|20%
|5%
|0%
|10%
|Yamabushi
|10%
|15%
|5%
|5%
|15%
|15%
|10%
|10%
First Generation Characters Stat Growth
Below is a table of all first-generation characters’ growth rates for each stat (first-generation means non-child characters).
|Character
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Skl
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Anna
|35%
|30%
|55%
|30%
|40%
|70%
|20%
|45%
|Aqua
|25%
|50%
|25%
|60%
|60%
|40%
|15%
|35%
|Asama
|55%
|50%
|20%
|40%
|45%
|40%
|40%
|20%
|Asyura
|30%
|25%
|10%
|20%
|35%
|30%
|15%
|35%
|Belka
|45%
|30%
|10%
|55%
|30%
|45%
|40%
|25%
|Benoit
|50%
|40%
|0%
|50%
|10%
|35%
|55%
|45%
|Camillia
|40%
|50%
|25%
|50%
|55%
|25%
|35%
|45%
|Charlotte
|65%
|55%
|0%
|35%
|50%
|45%
|20%
|5%
|Crimson
|30%
|45%
|20%
|40%
|50%
|40%
|25%
|20%
|Cyrus
|40%
|45%
|5%
|50%
|40%
|40%
|40%
|25%
|Elize
|30%
|5%
|65%
|25%
|55%
|70%
|15%
|40%
|Elphie
|35%
|60%
|0%
|35%
|50%
|50%
|35%
|30%
|Felicia
|40%
|10%
|35%
|30%
|40%
|55%
|15%
|35%
|Flannel
|60%
|60%
|0%
|20%
|35%
|30%
|50%
|25%
|Flora
|35%
|40%
|20%
|45%
|30%
|35%
|30%
|30%
|Fuuga
|20%
|20%
|0%
|15%
|5%
|20%
|10%
|10%
|Gunther
|15%
|5%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|15%
|5%
|5%
|Harold
|50%
|45%
|0%
|55%
|35%
|5%
|45%
|20%
|Hinata
|55%
|35%
|0%
|25%
|15%
|45%
|45%
|15%
|Hinoka
|45%
|45%
|15%
|40%
|45%
|40%
|35%
|40%
|Ike
|50%
|45%
|0%
|40%
|35%
|45%
|40%
|10%
|Izana
|45%
|15%
|35%
|55%
|30%
|45%
|35%
|35%
|Joker
|50%
|30%
|15%
|40%
|35%
|45%
|25%
|25%
|Kagerou
|30%
|65%
|0%
|20%
|50%
|30%
|25%
|40%
|Kazahana
|25%
|55%
|10%
|45%
|55%
|25%
|20%
|30%
|Lazward
|50%
|45%
|0%
|45%
|30%
|55%
|35%
|25%
|Leon
|45%
|25%
|55%
|35%
|45%
|45%
|30%
|45%
|Lucina
|40%
|35%
|5%
|45%
|50%
|50%
|25%
|35%
|Luna
|40%
|30%
|5%
|25%
|45%
|30%
|45%
|30%
|Marcus
|45%
|50%
|5%
|40%
|35%
|60%
|40%
|15%
|Marth
|45%
|30%
|5%
|50%
|55%
|60%
|35%
|20%
|Minerva
|40%
|50%
|0%
|25%
|45%
|15%
|50%
|15%
|Mozume
|30%
|40%
|5%
|50%
|55%
|45%
|35%
|30%
|Nishiki
|45%
|40%
|10%
|25%
|45%
|50%
|35%
|40%
|Nyx
|30%
|5%
|50%
|35%
|50%
|20%
|15%
|30%
|Oboro
|30%
|40%
|20%
|40%
|40%
|40%
|40%
|30%
|Odin
|55%
|35%
|30%
|55%
|35%
|60%
|40%
|20%
|Orochi
|35%
|5%
|65%
|50%
|15%
|35%
|25%
|45%
|Pierri
|30%
|50%
|5%
|30%
|50%
|35%
|25%
|45%
|Rinka
|20%
|25%
|15%
|50%
|45%
|35%
|45%
|20%
|Robin
|35%
|30%
|40%
|45%
|30%
|25%
|25%
|40%
|Ryouma
|50%
|45%
|0%
|50%
|45%
|40%
|35%
|25%
|Saizou
|40%
|50%
|45%
|60%
|30%
|55%
|45%
|10%
|Sakura
|45%
|30%
|50%
|40%
|40%
|55%
|30%
|20%
|Setsuna
|30%
|20%
|0%
|30%
|60%
|30%
|15%
|40%
|Suzukaze
|55%
|40%
|0%
|45%
|65%
|20%
|20%
|35%
|Takumi
|50%
|35%
|0%
|60%
|40%
|45%
|35%
|20%
|Tsubaki
|55%
|30%
|20%
|50%
|20%
|25%
|45%
|5%
|Tsukuyomi
|50%
|30%
|40%
|30%
|45%
|60%
|40%
|20%
|Yukimura
|25%
|25%
|5%
|40%
|5%
|30%
|25%
|30%
|Yuugiri
|40%
|45%
|5%
|20%
|45%
|10%
|20%
|10%
|Zero
|40%
|35%
|20%
|40%
|50%
|30%
|30%
|40%
Child Generation Characters Base Growth Rates
In order to find a Child’s growth rate for a given stat, you need to find their base growth rates, the find the associated variable parent’s growths. This is mostly the mother’s growth rate, save for Kanna (male and Shigure, who use their father’s growths.
Once you have those two numbers, simply add them, then divide by two. Below is a table of children generation’s base growth rate:
|Character
|HP
|Str
|Mag
|Skl
|Spd
|Lck
|Def
|Res
|Kanna
|30%
|35%
|30%
|40%
|45%
|45%
|25%
|25%
|Shigure
|35%
|45%
|5%
|45%
|35%
|25%
|35%
|25%
|Deere
|45%
|45%
|30%
|20%
|30%
|30%
|30%
|35%
|Midoriko
|45%
|35%
|5%
|55%
|35%
|50%
|30%
|20%
|Sophie
|35%
|35%
|10%
|55%
|50%
|35%
|25%
|35%
|Shinonome
|50%
|50%
|0%
|40%
|35%
|35%
|45%
|30%
|Kisaragi
|45%
|40%
|0%
|45%
|50%
|45%
|40%
|15%
|Gurei
|40%
|45%
|50%
|55%
|45%
|50%
|30%
|20%
|Hisame
|50%
|40%
|0%
|40%
|40%
|25%
|30%
|20%
|Kinu
|35%
|30%
|15%
|35%
|55%
|60%
|30%
|50%
|Matoi
|55%
|35%
|15%
|40%
|40%
|45%
|35%
|20%
|Mitama
|45%
|40%
|35%
|45%
|50%
|50%
|30%
|20%
|Syarra
|40%
|15%
|60%
|10%
|50%
|30%
|25%
|35%
|Siegbert
|40%
|45%
|5%
|45%
|45%
|45%
|35%
|20%
|Foleo
|55%
|15%
|65%
|20%
|35%
|25%
|25%
|55%
|Ignus
|40%
|50%
|0%
|40%
|30%
|55%
|45%
|35%
|Lutz
|30%
|30%
|5%
|45%
|40%
|75%
|55%
|15%
|Eponine
|30%
|45%
|30%
|35%
|40%
|50%
|25%
|45%
|Ophelia
|45%
|15%
|45%
|40%
|45%
|65%
|20%
|30%
|Soliel
|25%
|60%
|0%
|35%
|35%
|45%
|35%
|40%
|Velour
|50%
|50%
|0%
|40%
|40%
|35%
|45%
|30%
If you find any mistake or an addition, comment and we will fix/add it!