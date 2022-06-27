Fire Emblem Fates Growth Rates, Character Stats, Modifiers, Maximums Guide

By Abdul Muqsit

Fire Emblem Fates is an RPG title that relies heavily on statistics and learning how Growth Rates work is vital to understanding the character progression in such a game.

Stats and modifiers govern just about everything combat-based in the game, which is why they are so important in the entire franchise. This guide aims to explain how Growth Rates, Character Stats, Modifiers, and Maximums work in Fire Emblem Fates.

Growth Rates, Character Stats, Modifiers, and Maximums in Fire Emblem Fates

Fire Emblem Fates guide will help you get familiarized with all the essential statistics of the game, covering your Avatar creation, starting class stats, stat modifiers, stat maximums,
growth rates, and everything associated with these.

We also provide tabulated data for all the mentioned statistics so you can use this guide as a key to calculate a character’s stats.

The Avatar (Kamui)

Starting Class

The Avatar (Kamui in Japanese) is essentially your own character. The Avatar has two classes available.

  • Nohr Prince or Nohr Princess, depending on your gender
  • An additional class of your choice, which is chosen at the start of the game

The default class is the Nohr Prince/Princess, which is termed as the Class A. In addition to choosing your class, you will also have to choose an Asset and a Flaw for your character.

Both of these are modifiers that will enhance/decrease certain parts of your stats. They will change your starting stats, your maximum stat modifiers, and also your growth rates for specific stats.

Starting Stats and Modifiers (Assets and Flaws)

Stats in Fire Emblem Fates dictate nearly everything related to combat and performance.

The stats that define a character are HP (health), Strength, Magic, Skill, Speed, Luck, Defense, and Resilience. Many abilities as well as equipment are dependent on stats, and so are other derived stats like Avoid.

When you choose your Asset or Flaw (also termed as Boon and Bane) for your Avatar at the start of the game, the two will increase and decrease specific stats respectively.

Although the Assets and Flaws are description-based, they all correspond to a stat. Generally, each asset and flaw will correspond to a specific base stat.

Each Asset will increase the growth rate of one or two stats, and will also increase the maximum of that stat.

For example, if an asset that increases your HP is chosen, it will result in a +15% increased growth in HP for your Avatar, and increase the maximum of your Str, Magic by +1; and Luck, Defense, and Resilience by +2.

It will also increase your growth for Defense and Resilience by +5%. Similarly, Flaws will decrease growth rate and maximums of one or two stats.

Using an HP associated flaw will for example result in a -10% decreased growth in HP for your Avatar, and decrease the maximum of your Str, Magic, Luck, Defense, and Resilience by -1. It will also reduce the growth in Def and Res by -5%.

Of course, this is just one example, and the corresponding growth decrease/increase and maximum increase/decrease is not hard and fast, and different for every Asset/Flaw.

Below is a table that gives all the effects of associated Assets and Flaws.

ASSET/FLAW ASSET Max / Growth Flaw Max / Growth
HP HP — /   +15% HP — /   -10%
Str +1 /   —      Str -1 /     —
Mag +1 /   —      Mag -1 /     —
Lck +2 /   —      Lck -1 /     —
Def +2 / + 5%      Def -1 / – 5%
Res +2 / + 5%      Res -1 / – 5%
Strength Str +4 / +15% Str -3 / -10%
Skl, Def +2 / + 5%      Skl, Def -1   / – 5%
Magic Mag +4 / +20% Mag -3 / -15%
Spd, Res +2 / + 5%      Spd, Res -1   / – 5%
Skill      Skl +4 /   +25% Skl -3 / -20%
Str, Def +2 / + 5%      Str, Def -1   / – 5%
Speed Spd +4 / +15% Spd -3 / -10%
Skl, Lck +2 / + 5%      Skl, Lck -1   / – 5%
Luck Lck +4 / +25% Lck -3 / -20%
Str, Mag +2 / + 5%      Str, Mag -1   / – 5%
Defense Def +4 / +10% Def -3 / -10%
     Lck, Res +2   / + 5%      Lck, Res -1 / – 5%
Resist Res +4 / +10% Res -3 / -10%
Mag, Spd +2 / + 5%      Mag, Spd -1   / – 5%

Traits

In addition to Asset and Flaw, you will also be asked to choose one Character Trait. This character trait determines a number of things.

Character Trait will determine your secondary class, which we will call Class B.

Alongside Class B, a third alternate class is chosen called the Alternate Secondary Class or Alternate B. This class is only used for Buddy and Marriage system, sharing, and inheritance.

You cannot change to this class, but you can pass it down through seals and to children.

Below are the secondary classes and their alternates (shown as Class B —- Alternate B):

  • Cavalier—– Ninja
  • Knight —–   Halbredier
  • Axe Fighter—– Oni Savage
  • Mercenary—– Samurai
  • Thief—–Archer
  • Samurai—–Mercenary
  • Oni Savage—–Axe Fighter
  • Halbredier—–Knight
  • Spellweaver—–Dark Mage
  • Shugenja / Miko—–(None)
  • Pegasus Rider—–Dragon Knight
  • Archer—–Thief
  • Dragon Knight—–Pegasus Rider
  • Ninja—–Cavalier
  • Apothecary—–(None)
  • Dark Mage—– Spellweaver
  • Rod Knight—–(None)

Skills and Classing

Obtaining skills in Fire Emblem Fates is a little complicated, but allows you to branch out and use all your secondary classes in the best possible way, and acquire skills from them.

In order to do so though, you’ll need to understand the concept of classing and re-classing your character.

Re-Classing

You have the ability to re-class your character, and your levels do no reset when you re-class. Instead, you enter the new class, even if you do not have its previous skills. It is also not necessary to have skills in its unpromoted version either.

The game will in general choose to unlock the lowest level skill that you may have missed whenever you level up or re-class.

For example, if you choose to re-class to a Samurai (provided it is one of your character’s Class A or Class B) at say, level 10, you will not get Vantage (level 10 skill).

Instead, you will unlock Duelist Bow first (level 1 skill) at that level, then obtain Vantage the next time you level up within the Samurai class.

Skill Backtrack

You have to be intelligent about how gaining skills works in the game. Suppose you have one specific unit you have obtained who had two classes available to him, Class A and Class B.

Class A has promoted Classes C and D, while Class B has promoted Classes E and F. If you re-class from Class A to Class C, then directly from C to E or F, you will not be able to obtain the skills from Class B.

You can only do so if you have spent levels re-classing into Class B. Therefore, it’s advisable to re-class your characters in all their base classes and gain a few levels to unlock as many skills as possible for them.

For example, let’s say a specific character unit has two classes: Apothecary and Ninja. The promoted classes of Apothecary are Merchant and Mechanist, while for Ninja it is Mechanist and Elite Ninja.

If the player opts to re-class from Apothecary to Mechanist, then from Mechanist to Elite Ninja, they will not have the skills of the Ninja class available to them.

Parallel Seals

Parallel Seals are used to re-class to any other class that you have available for a specific character, be it your Avatar or other units. Whenever you use a Parallel Seal, your level will remain the same.

However, you will move to a new class, and all the rules mentioned above will apply.

Master Seals

Master Seals are used to promote yourself from a basic class to any of its promoted classes. For example, the basic class Ninja has two derived classes: Elite Ninja and Mechanist.

Using a Master Seal will allow you to promote a Ninja character and make him either an Elite Ninja or Mechanist. Some special classes have no promote. In that case, when you reach level 21, you will automatically become a Promoted Unit without needing a Master Seal.

Marriage and Buddies

In addition to your own classes, you can use specific seals to re-class into one class from a partner or friend.

For Marriage, you must reach an S rank support with a character of the opposite gender. Once you do, you can use a Marriage Seal to re-class into their class.

There are only two exceptions to the opposite gender rule: Zero and Syarra; male Avatars can reach S support with Zero, while female Avatars can reach S support with Syarra. However, doing so will prevent you from obtaining child characters with them.

A spouse isn’t the only one you can take advantage of though. If you reach an A+ support with a character of the same gender (except Zero/Syarra), you can use a Buddy Seal to re-class into them.

It’s important to note that each character has their own list of partners they can reach S support or A+ support with.

Avatars can use the Buddy Seal with characters they only have attained an A support with, since an Avatar cannot gain A+ supports.

Inheritance (Children)

Children characters in the game generally tend to inherit one class from each parent, as well as one skill from each of their parents.

In detail, they gain three classes in a specific order: their own class, one class from their father, one class from their mother.

The priority of inheritance is as follows:

Class A -> Class B -> Alternate A -> Alternate B

From this inheritance, you can find out which class two characters’ child will inherit. You can find out what class one parent gives her or her child by moving down the priority of inheritance.

Note that classes like Songstress and other unique ones cannot be passed down. A child character’s Class B is usually the one inherited from the father. There are some exceptions to this however.

Base Stats and Maximums

This is the section where we talk about stats and nothing but.

We’ll go over everything we’ve learned about growth rates, maximums, and maximum modifiers to understand how they affect individual Classes as well as individual Characters in the game.

Base Class Stats

The following are the base stats of all the classes in the game:

Class   HP         Str Mag Skl Spd Lck Def Res Mov
Adventurer 17    4    6    6 10    2    3    8 6
Apothecary 18    6    0    4    4    2    6    2 5
Archer 17    5    0    7    5    2    4    1 5
Axe Fighter 19    7    0    6    6    2    4    1 5
Ballistician 18 10    0    7    2    4    3    1 4
Basara 20    7    5    7    7    5    7    6 6
Battle Miko 19    6    7    6    9    5    5    8 6
Berserker 24 12    0    8    9    0    5    0 6
Blade Paragon 18    6    2    7 11    4    5    5 6
Bow Knight 18    6    0    8    9    3    5    6 8
Brave Hero 20    8    0 10    8    3    7    2 6
Butler / Maid 18    4    5    9    8    4    5    4 6
Cavalier 17    6    0    5    5    3    5    3 7
Dark Falcon 17    4    7    5    9    4    3    9 8
Dark Knight 19    8    6    6    5    3    8    6 8
Dark Mage 16    0    6    3    3    1    3    5 5
Dragon Knight 17    6    0    5    4    2    7    0 7
Dragon Master 19    8    0    9    6    3 10    1 8
Dread Fighter 19    8    3    6    8    1    6    9 6
Elite Ninja 17    5    0 10 11    2    4    8 6
Forgemaster 21    8    0    9    8    3    8    2 6
Fox Spirit 16    5    1    6    8    4    1    4 5
General 22 11    0    7    3    4 12    3 5
Golden Kite Champion 17    4    1    9    8    5    4    7 8
Grand Archer 19    7    0 10    9    3    6    2 6
Grandmaster 18    7    6    8    7    2    6    8 6
Great Knight 21 10    0    6    6    3 10    2 7
Great Lord 18    8    1    8    9    5    7    3 6
Halbredier 17    6    0    6    6    2    5    2 5
Kirin Dragoon 18    5    4    6 10    5    5    9 8
Knight 19    8    0    5    3    3    8    1 4
Lodestar 19    7    0 10    9    7    7    2 6
Lycanthrope 19    8    0    4    6    0    4    0 5
Managarm 22 11    0    6    7    1    7    1 6
Master Halbredier 18    9    0    8    8    3    7    3 6
Mercenary 17    5    0    7    6    2    5    2 5
Merchant 20    8    0    6    5    4    8    5 6
Nine-tailed Fox 19    6    2    9 10    5    2    8 6
Ninja 16    3    0    8    8    1    3    3 5
Nohr Prince / Princess 17    7    3    4    5    2    5    2 5
Oni Savage 18    6    1    2    5    0    7    1 5
Onmyouji 16    0    7    6    7    2    3    6 6
Paladin 19    8    1    7    7    4    7    6 8
Pegasus Rider 16    3    0    5    7    4    2    6 7
Puppeteer 18    7    0    9    7    2    6    6 7
Radiant Scion 19 10    4    5    6    4    7    3 6
Revenant Knight 18    7    6    6    5    0    8    6 8
Rod Knight 15    0    3    7    5    4    1    4 7
Samurai 17    4    0    5    8    3    3    3 5
Shugenja / Miko 16    0    3    5    5    4    2    5 5
Shura 19    9    5    2    7    0 10    5 6
Songstress 16    3    0    6    5    3    2    3 5
Sorcerer 17    0    9    4    6    1    5    8 6
Spellweaver 15    0    4    5    6    1    1    3 5
Strategist 16    0    7    6    7    5    2    7 8
Stygian Scion 18    8    6    4    7    2    6    6 6
Thief 16    3    1    4    8    1    2    4 5
Vanguard 21 10    0    6    7    3    9    1 6
Villager 17    5    0    4    5    3    4    0 5
Weapon Master 20    8    0    6    9    3    7    3 6
Witch 17    0 10    5    9    3    4    5 6
Yamabushi 19    8    6    6    8    5    6    7 6

Stat Maximums for Classes

Below is a table of the maximum possible stats you can obtain in a given class by default. The real value however will always be different, as character modifiers (assets, flaws) will increase or decrease the values.

Add your character’s maximum stat modifiers to the table to get the value of the highest stats for a specific class.

Class                    HP Str Mag Skl Spd Lck Def Res Mov
Adventurer    50 27 31    27    34    27    25    34    6
Apothecary    45 24 15    19    19    21    23    20    5
Archer    40 21 15    23    21    20    20    17    5
Axe Fighter    45 25 15    23    22    21    19    18    5
Ballistician    50 39 25    31    25    32    27    26    4
Basara    65 31 30    30    31    35    30    32    6
Battle Miko    50 29 32    30    33    34    26    34    6
Berserker    70 40 25    32    33    25    27    25    6
Blade Paragon    55 30 28    32    35    33    27 31    6
Bow Knight    55 29 25    32    33    30    27    32    8
Brave Hero    60 32 25    35    32    31    30 27    6
Butler / Maid    50 28 31    33    33    32    29    29    6
Cavalier    40 22 15    21    20    24    22    21    7
Dark Falcon    45 27 32    28    33    32    26    34    8
Dark Knight    55 32 31    28    27    31    34    30    8
Dark Mage    35 19 24    16    19    18    19    22    5
Dragon Knight    40 22 17    21    20    19    24    15    7
Dragon Master    60 33 25    33    29    28    35    26    8
Dread Fighter    55 32 28    29    31    26    29    34    6
Elite Ninja    55 27 25    35    35    28    26    34    6
Forgemaster    65 33 25    32    31    30    32    27    6
General    70 38 25    32    25    32 40    30    5
Golden Kite Champion    50 27 26    33    31    34    25    31    8
Grand Archer    55 31 25    35    33    30    31    28    6
Grandmaster    55 31 33    33    29    26    28    33    6
Great Knight    65 35 25    29    27    28    37    28    7
Great Lord    60 30 25    32    34    35    29    31    6
Halbredier    40 22 15    23    22    21    22    21    5
Kirin Dragoon    55 28 27    30    34    35    27    35    8
Knight    45 24 15    22    17    22    26    18    4
Lodestar    60 29 26    35    33    40    30    29    6
Lycanthrope    45 24 15    18    22    17    21    15    5
Managarm    65 36 25    29    31    26    32    26    6
Master Halbredier    60 34 25    33    32    29    30    29    6
Mercenary    40 22 15    24    22    20    21    19    5
Merchant    65 33 25    29    28    32    33    30    6
Nine-tailed Kitsune    55 29 29    33    34    33    27    34    6
Ninja    35 17 15    25    25    18    19    20    5
Nohr Prince / Princess    40 23 17    19    21    22    21    19    5
Oni Savage    45 24 19    16    20    17    23    18    5
Onmyouji    45 25 33    31    32    27    25    31    6
Paladin    60 31 26    30    30    32    32    32    8
Pegasus Knight    55 30 26    31    34    35    26    35    8
Pegasus Rider    35 19 16    21    23    25    18    25    7
Puppeteer    60 30 25    33    30    30    31    31    7
Radiant Scion    60 34 28    29    30    33    31    28    6
Revenant Knight    55 31 30    28    27    25    31    31    8
Rod Knight    35 16 19    24    20    23    16    21    7
Samurai    40 20 16    23    25    24    18    20    5
Shugenja / Miko    35 18 21    20    22    23    17    24    5
Shura    60 34 28    25    30    25    36    31    6
Songstress    45 28 27    31    31 35    27    28    5
Sorcerer    50 25 35    26    29    26    29    33    6
Spellweaver    35 17 22    20    23    19    16    20    5
Strategist    45 25 33    28    31    33    25    32    8
Stygian Scion 60 32 31 28 32 27 29 32 6
Thief    35 19 18    20    24    18    17    22    5
Vanguard    65 36 25    29    30    30    32    27    6
Villager    35 19 15    19    19    22    18    15    5
Weapon Master    65 33 25    30    30    31    31    28    6
Witch    50 25 36    27    34    28    26    29    6
Yamabushi    55 32 30    31    33    32    28    32    6

Growth Rates

Growth Rate is the probability of a given stat having one point added to it.

For example, if the stat Strength for a specific character has a growth rate of 70%, this means there is a 70% chance that an extra point is added into it the next time that character levels up.

Growth rates depend on a number of factors:

  • The character’s Assets and Flaws (modifiers)
  • The character’s class
  • The character’s own unique stats

To find out the growth rate of your character, you need to find the growth rates of his/her designated class, then add the character’s own growth rates.

Class Growth Rates

Use these Growth Rates for classes and add them to a character’s growth rate (who is using that class) to obtain that specific character’s growth stats.

Class                 HP Str Mag Skl Spd Lck Def Res
Adventurer 0% 5% 15% 5% 20% 0% 0% 20%
Apothecary 20% 20% 0% 10% 10% 5% 10%    5%
Archer 10% 15% 0% 15% 15% 5% 10%    0%
Axe Fighter 20% 20% 0% 15% 15% 5% 5%    0%
Ballistician    5% 25% 0% 15% 0% 10% 5%    5%
Basara 20% 10% 10% 10% 10% 15% 5% 10%
Battle Miko 10% 10% 10% 5% 15% 15% 0% 20%
Berserker 30% 25% 0% 15% 15% 0% 0%    0%
Blade Paragon 10% 10% 5% 15% 20% 15% 0% 10%
Bow Knight 10% 10% 0% 15% 15% 10% 0% 10%
Brave Hero 20% 15% 0% 20% 15% 5% 10%    0%
Butler / Maid    0% 10% 10% 15% 15% 10% 5% 10%
Cavalier 10% 15% 0% 10% 10% 15% 10% 5%
Dark Falcon    0% 10% 15% 5% 15% 15% 0% 20%
Dark Knight 15% 20% 10% 5% 5% 5% 15%    5%
Dark Mage 0% 10% 20% 0% 10% 0% 5% 10%
Dragon Knight 10% 15% 5% 10% 10% 5% 20%    0%
Dragon Master 10% 15% 0% 15% 10% 5% 20%    0%
Dread Fighter 15% 15% 5% 5% 15% 0% 5% 20%
Elite Ninja 5% 5% 0% 20% 20% 0% 5% 20%
Forgemaster 20% 15% 0% 15% 10% 5% 15%    0%
Fox Spirit 10% 10% 0% 15% 20% 10% 0% 20%
General 25% 20% 0% 15% 0% 10% 20%    5%
Golden Kite Champion 0% 5% 0% 15% 15% 15% 0% 15%
Grand Archer 10% 15% 0% 20% 15% 5% 10%    0%
Grandmaster 10% 15% 15% 15% 5% 0% 5% 15%
Great Knight 20% 20% 0% 10% 5% 5% 20%    0%
Great Lord 15% 15% 0% 10% 10% 15% 10%    5%
Halbredier 15% 15% 0% 15% 15% 5% 10%    5%
Kirin Dragoon 0% 10% 10% 10% 15% 20% 0% 20%
Knight 20% 20% 0% 15% 5% 10% 20% 0%
Lodestar 15% 10% 0% 20% 10% 25% 5%    5%
Lycanthrope 20% 20% 0% 5% 15% 5% 10% 0%
Managarm 20% 20% 0% 5% 15% 5% 10%    0%
Master Halbredier 15% 15% 0% 15% 15% 5% 10%    5%
Mercenary 10% 15% 0% 20% 15% 5% 10%    5%
Merchant 20% 20% 0% 10% 5% 15% 10%    5%
Nine-tailed Kitsune 10% 10% 0% 15% 20% 10% 0% 20%
Ninja 5% 5% 0% 20% 20% 0% 5% 15%
Nohr Prince / Princess 15% 15% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10%    5%
Oni Savage 20% 20% 10% 0% 10% 0% 20%    0%
Onmyouji 0% 0% 20% 10% 15% 0% 0% 15%
Paladin 10% 15% 0% 10% 10% 15% 10% 10%
Pegasus Knight    0% 10% 0% 15% 20% 20% 0% 20%
Pegasus Rider 0% 10% 0% 10% 15% 20% 0% 20%
Puppeteer 10% 10% 0% 15% 10% 5% 5% 15%
Radiant Scion 15% 15% 10% 10% 10% 10% 15%    0%
Revenant Knight 0% 15% 15% 10% 5% 0% 10% 15%
Rod Knight 0% 0% 10% 20% 10% 15% 0% 15%
Samurai 10% 10% 0% 15% 20% 15% 0% 10%
Shugenja / Miko 0% 5% 10% 10% 15% 15% 0% 20%
Shura 10% 20% 15% 0% 10% 0% 20%    5%
Songstress 0% 10% 0% 20% 20% 20% 0%    0%
Sorcerer 0% 0% 25% 0% 10% 0% 5% 15%
Spellweaver 0% 5% 15% 10% 15% 5% 0% 10%
Strategist 0% 0% 15% 5% 10% 20% 0% 15%
Stygian Scion 15% 10% 15% 5% 15% 5% 5% 15%
Thief 0% 10% 5% 10% 20% 0% 0% 20%
Vanguard 20% 20% 0% 5% 5% 10% 15%    0%
Villager 10% 10% 0% 10% 10% 20% 10%    0%
Weapon Master 20% 15% 0% 10% 10% 10% 10%    0%
Witch    5% 0% 25% 5% 20% 5% 0% 10%
Yamabushi 10% 15% 5% 5% 15% 15% 10% 10%

First Generation Characters Stat Growth

Below is a table of all first-generation characters’ growth rates for each stat (first-generation means non-child characters).

Character        HP   Str    Mag    Skl    Spd    Lck    Def    Res
Anna    35% 30%    55%    30% 40%    70%    20%    45%
Aqua    25% 50% 25% 60% 60% 40% 15% 35%
Asama    55% 50%    20%    40%    45%    40%    40%    20%
Asyura    30% 25%    10%    20%    35%    30%    15%    35%
Belka    45% 30%    10%    55%    30%    45%    40%    25%
Benoit    50% 40%    0%    50%    10%    35%    55%    45%
Camillia    40% 50%    25%    50%    55% 25%    35%    45%
Charlotte    65% 55%    0%    35%    50%    45%    20%    5%
Crimson    30% 45%    20%    40%    50%    40%    25%    20%
Cyrus 40% 45% 5% 50% 40% 40% 40% 25%
Elize    30%    5%    65%    25%    55%    70%    15%    40%
Elphie    35% 60%    0%    35%    50%    50%    35%    30%
Felicia    40% 10%    35%    30%    40%    55%    15%    35%
Flannel    60% 60%    0%    20%    35%    30%    50%    25%
Flora    35% 40%    20%    45%    30%    35%    30%    30%
Fuuga  20% 20%    0%    15%    5%    20%    10%    10%
Gunther    15%    5%    0%    5%    0% 15%    5%    5%
Harold    50% 45%    0%    55%    35%    5%    45%    20%
Hinata    55% 35%    0%    25%    15%    45%    45%    15%
Hinoka    45% 45%    15%    40%    45%    40%    35%    40%
Ike    50% 45%    0%    40% 35%    45%    40%    10%
Izana    45% 15%    35%    55%    30%    45%    35%    35%
Joker    50% 30%    15%    40%    35%    45%    25%    25%
Kagerou    30% 65%    0%    20%    50%    30%    25%    40%
Kazahana    25% 55%    10%    45%    55%    25%    20%    30%
Lazward    50% 45%    0%    45%    30%    55%    35%    25%
Leon    45% 25%    55%    35%    45%    45%    30%    45%
Lucina    40% 35%    5%    45% 50%    50%    25%    35%
Luna    40% 30%    5%    25%    45%    30%    45%    30%
Marcus    45% 50%    5% 40%    35%    60%    40%    15%
Marth    45% 30%    5%    50% 55%    60%    35%    20%
Minerva    40% 50%    0%    25% 45%    15%    50%    15%
Mozume    30% 40%    5%    50%    55%    45%    35%    30%
Nishiki    45% 40%    10%    25%    45%    50%    35%    40%
Nyx    30%    5%    50%    35%    50%    20%    15%    30%
Oboro    30% 40%    20%    40%    40%    40%    40%    30%
Odin    55% 35%    30%    55%    35%    60%    40%    20%
Orochi    35%    5%    65%    50%    15%    35%    25%    45%
Pierri    30% 50%    5%    30%    50%    35% 25%    45%
Rinka    20% 25%    15%    50%    45%    35%    45%    20%
Robin    35% 30%    40%    45% 30%    25%    25%    40%
Ryouma    50% 45%    0%    50%    45%    40%    35%    25%
Saizou    40% 50%    45%    60%    30%    55%    45%    10%
Sakura    45% 30%    50%    40%    40%    55%    30%    20%
Setsuna    30% 20%    0%    30%    60%    30%    15%    40%
Suzukaze    55% 40%    0%    45%    65%    20%    20%    35%
Takumi    50% 35%    0%    60%    40%    45%    35%    20%
Tsubaki    55% 30%    20%    50%    20%    25%    45%    5%
Tsukuyomi    50% 30%    40%    30%    45%    60%    40%    20%
Yukimura    25% 25%    5%    40%    5%    30%    25%    30%
Yuugiri    40% 45%    5%    20%    45%    10% 20%    10%
Zero    40% 35%    20%    40%    50%    30%    30%    40%

Child Generation Characters Base Growth Rates

In order to find a Child’s growth rate for a given stat, you need to find their base growth rates, the find the associated variable parent’s growths. This is mostly the mother’s growth rate, save for Kanna (male and Shigure, who use their father’s growths.

Once you have those two numbers, simply add them, then divide by two. Below is a table of children generation’s base growth rate:

Character      HP    Str   Mag Skl Spd    Lck   Def Res
Kanna      30%    35% 30% 40% 45%    45% 25% 25%
Shigure      35%    45%    5% 45% 35%    25% 35% 25%
Deere      45%    45% 30% 20% 30%    30% 30% 35%
Midoriko      45%    35%    5% 55% 35%    50% 30% 20%
Sophie      35%    35% 10% 55% 50%    35% 25% 35%
Shinonome      50% 50% 0% 40% 35% 35% 45% 30%
Kisaragi      45% 40% 0% 45% 50% 45% 40% 15%
Gurei      40%    45% 50% 55% 45%    50% 30% 20%
Hisame      50%    40%    0% 40% 40%    25% 30% 20%
Kinu      35%    30% 15% 35% 55%    60% 30% 50%
Matoi      55%    35% 15% 40% 40%    45% 35% 20%
Mitama      45%    40% 35% 45% 50%    50% 30% 20%
Syarra      40%    15% 60% 10% 50%    30% 25% 35%
Siegbert      40% 45%    5% 45% 45%    45% 35% 20%
Foleo      55% 15% 65% 20% 35%    25% 25% 55%
Ignus      40% 50%    0% 40% 30%    55% 45% 35%
Lutz      30% 30%    5% 45% 40%    75% 55% 15%
Eponine      30% 45% 30% 35% 40%    50% 25% 45%
Ophelia      45% 15% 45% 40% 45%    65% 20% 30%
Soliel      25% 60%    0% 35% 35%    45% 35% 40%
Velour      50% 50%    0% 40% 40%    35% 45% 30%

If you find any mistake or an addition, comment and we will fix/add it!

Related Topics

About the Author

Abdul Muqsit

A passionate gamer looking at the world with an analytical mindset while writing about it too!