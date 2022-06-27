Fire Emblem Fates Growth Rates, Character Stats, Modifiers, Maximums Guide

Fire Emblem Fates is an RPG title that relies heavily on statistics and learning how Growth Rates work is vital to understanding the character progression in such a game.

Stats and modifiers govern just about everything combat-based in the game, which is why they are so important in the entire franchise. This guide aims to explain how Growth Rates, Character Stats, Modifiers, and Maximums work in Fire Emblem Fates.

Growth Rates, Character Stats, Modifiers, and Maximums in Fire Emblem Fates

Fire Emblem Fates guide will help you get familiarized with all the essential statistics of the game, covering your Avatar creation, starting class stats, stat modifiers, stat maximums,

growth rates, and everything associated with these.

We also provide tabulated data for all the mentioned statistics so you can use this guide as a key to calculate a character’s stats.

The Avatar (Kamui)

Starting Class

The Avatar (Kamui in Japanese) is essentially your own character. The Avatar has two classes available.

Nohr Prince or Nohr Princess, depending on your gender

An additional class of your choice, which is chosen at the start of the game

The default class is the Nohr Prince/Princess, which is termed as the Class A. In addition to choosing your class, you will also have to choose an Asset and a Flaw for your character.

Both of these are modifiers that will enhance/decrease certain parts of your stats. They will change your starting stats, your maximum stat modifiers, and also your growth rates for specific stats.

Starting Stats and Modifiers (Assets and Flaws)

Stats in Fire Emblem Fates dictate nearly everything related to combat and performance.

The stats that define a character are HP (health), Strength, Magic, Skill, Speed, Luck, Defense, and Resilience. Many abilities as well as equipment are dependent on stats, and so are other derived stats like Avoid.

When you choose your Asset or Flaw (also termed as Boon and Bane) for your Avatar at the start of the game, the two will increase and decrease specific stats respectively.

Although the Assets and Flaws are description-based, they all correspond to a stat. Generally, each asset and flaw will correspond to a specific base stat.

Each Asset will increase the growth rate of one or two stats, and will also increase the maximum of that stat.

For example, if an asset that increases your HP is chosen, it will result in a +15% increased growth in HP for your Avatar, and increase the maximum of your Str, Magic by +1; and Luck, Defense, and Resilience by +2.

It will also increase your growth for Defense and Resilience by +5%. Similarly, Flaws will decrease growth rate and maximums of one or two stats.

Using an HP associated flaw will for example result in a -10% decreased growth in HP for your Avatar, and decrease the maximum of your Str, Magic, Luck, Defense, and Resilience by -1. It will also reduce the growth in Def and Res by -5%.

Of course, this is just one example, and the corresponding growth decrease/increase and maximum increase/decrease is not hard and fast, and different for every Asset/Flaw.

Below is a table that gives all the effects of associated Assets and Flaws.

ASSET/FLAW ASSET Max / Growth Flaw Max / Growth HP HP — / +15% HP — / -10% Str +1 / — Str -1 / — Mag +1 / — Mag -1 / — Lck +2 / — Lck -1 / — Def +2 / + 5% Def -1 / – 5% Res +2 / + 5% Res -1 / – 5% Strength Str +4 / +15% Str -3 / -10% Skl, Def +2 / + 5% Skl, Def -1 / – 5% Magic Mag +4 / +20% Mag -3 / -15% Spd, Res +2 / + 5% Spd, Res -1 / – 5% Skill Skl +4 / +25% Skl -3 / -20% Str, Def +2 / + 5% Str, Def -1 / – 5% Speed Spd +4 / +15% Spd -3 / -10% Skl, Lck +2 / + 5% Skl, Lck -1 / – 5% Luck Lck +4 / +25% Lck -3 / -20% Str, Mag +2 / + 5% Str, Mag -1 / – 5% Defense Def +4 / +10% Def -3 / -10% Lck, Res +2 / + 5% Lck, Res -1 / – 5% Resist Res +4 / +10% Res -3 / -10% Mag, Spd +2 / + 5% Mag, Spd -1 / – 5%

Traits

In addition to Asset and Flaw, you will also be asked to choose one Character Trait. This character trait determines a number of things.

Character Trait will determine your secondary class, which we will call Class B.

Alongside Class B, a third alternate class is chosen called the Alternate Secondary Class or Alternate B. This class is only used for Buddy and Marriage system, sharing, and inheritance.

You cannot change to this class, but you can pass it down through seals and to children.

Below are the secondary classes and their alternates (shown as Class B —- Alternate B):

Cavalier—– Ninja

Knight —– Halbredier

Axe Fighter—– Oni Savage

Mercenary—– Samurai

Thief—–Archer

Samurai—–Mercenary

Oni Savage—–Axe Fighter

Halbredier—–Knight

Spellweaver—–Dark Mage

Shugenja / Miko—–(None)

Pegasus Rider—–Dragon Knight

Archer—–Thief

Dragon Knight—–Pegasus Rider

Ninja—–Cavalier

Apothecary—–(None)

Dark Mage—– Spellweaver

Rod Knight—–(None)

Skills and Classing

Obtaining skills in Fire Emblem Fates is a little complicated, but allows you to branch out and use all your secondary classes in the best possible way, and acquire skills from them.

In order to do so though, you’ll need to understand the concept of classing and re-classing your character.

Re-Classing

You have the ability to re-class your character, and your levels do no reset when you re-class. Instead, you enter the new class, even if you do not have its previous skills. It is also not necessary to have skills in its unpromoted version either.

The game will in general choose to unlock the lowest level skill that you may have missed whenever you level up or re-class.

For example, if you choose to re-class to a Samurai (provided it is one of your character’s Class A or Class B) at say, level 10, you will not get Vantage (level 10 skill).

Instead, you will unlock Duelist Bow first (level 1 skill) at that level, then obtain Vantage the next time you level up within the Samurai class.

Skill Backtrack

You have to be intelligent about how gaining skills works in the game. Suppose you have one specific unit you have obtained who had two classes available to him, Class A and Class B.

Class A has promoted Classes C and D, while Class B has promoted Classes E and F. If you re-class from Class A to Class C, then directly from C to E or F, you will not be able to obtain the skills from Class B.

You can only do so if you have spent levels re-classing into Class B. Therefore, it’s advisable to re-class your characters in all their base classes and gain a few levels to unlock as many skills as possible for them.

For example, let’s say a specific character unit has two classes: Apothecary and Ninja. The promoted classes of Apothecary are Merchant and Mechanist, while for Ninja it is Mechanist and Elite Ninja.

If the player opts to re-class from Apothecary to Mechanist, then from Mechanist to Elite Ninja, they will not have the skills of the Ninja class available to them.

Parallel Seals

Parallel Seals are used to re-class to any other class that you have available for a specific character, be it your Avatar or other units. Whenever you use a Parallel Seal, your level will remain the same.

However, you will move to a new class, and all the rules mentioned above will apply.

Master Seals

Master Seals are used to promote yourself from a basic class to any of its promoted classes. For example, the basic class Ninja has two derived classes: Elite Ninja and Mechanist.

Using a Master Seal will allow you to promote a Ninja character and make him either an Elite Ninja or Mechanist. Some special classes have no promote. In that case, when you reach level 21, you will automatically become a Promoted Unit without needing a Master Seal.

Marriage and Buddies

In addition to your own classes, you can use specific seals to re-class into one class from a partner or friend.

For Marriage, you must reach an S rank support with a character of the opposite gender. Once you do, you can use a Marriage Seal to re-class into their class.

There are only two exceptions to the opposite gender rule: Zero and Syarra; male Avatars can reach S support with Zero, while female Avatars can reach S support with Syarra. However, doing so will prevent you from obtaining child characters with them.

A spouse isn’t the only one you can take advantage of though. If you reach an A+ support with a character of the same gender (except Zero/Syarra), you can use a Buddy Seal to re-class into them.

It’s important to note that each character has their own list of partners they can reach S support or A+ support with.

Avatars can use the Buddy Seal with characters they only have attained an A support with, since an Avatar cannot gain A+ supports.

Inheritance (Children)

Children characters in the game generally tend to inherit one class from each parent, as well as one skill from each of their parents.

In detail, they gain three classes in a specific order: their own class, one class from their father, one class from their mother.

The priority of inheritance is as follows:

Class A -> Class B -> Alternate A -> Alternate B

From this inheritance, you can find out which class two characters’ child will inherit. You can find out what class one parent gives her or her child by moving down the priority of inheritance.

Note that classes like Songstress and other unique ones cannot be passed down. A child character’s Class B is usually the one inherited from the father. There are some exceptions to this however.

Base Stats and Maximums

This is the section where we talk about stats and nothing but.

We’ll go over everything we’ve learned about growth rates, maximums, and maximum modifiers to understand how they affect individual Classes as well as individual Characters in the game.

Base Class Stats

The following are the base stats of all the classes in the game:

Class HP Str Mag Skl Spd Lck Def Res Mov Adventurer 17 4 6 6 10 2 3 8 6 Apothecary 18 6 0 4 4 2 6 2 5 Archer 17 5 0 7 5 2 4 1 5 Axe Fighter 19 7 0 6 6 2 4 1 5 Ballistician 18 10 0 7 2 4 3 1 4 Basara 20 7 5 7 7 5 7 6 6 Battle Miko 19 6 7 6 9 5 5 8 6 Berserker 24 12 0 8 9 0 5 0 6 Blade Paragon 18 6 2 7 11 4 5 5 6 Bow Knight 18 6 0 8 9 3 5 6 8 Brave Hero 20 8 0 10 8 3 7 2 6 Butler / Maid 18 4 5 9 8 4 5 4 6 Cavalier 17 6 0 5 5 3 5 3 7 Dark Falcon 17 4 7 5 9 4 3 9 8 Dark Knight 19 8 6 6 5 3 8 6 8 Dark Mage 16 0 6 3 3 1 3 5 5 Dragon Knight 17 6 0 5 4 2 7 0 7 Dragon Master 19 8 0 9 6 3 10 1 8 Dread Fighter 19 8 3 6 8 1 6 9 6 Elite Ninja 17 5 0 10 11 2 4 8 6 Forgemaster 21 8 0 9 8 3 8 2 6 Fox Spirit 16 5 1 6 8 4 1 4 5 General 22 11 0 7 3 4 12 3 5 Golden Kite Champion 17 4 1 9 8 5 4 7 8 Grand Archer 19 7 0 10 9 3 6 2 6 Grandmaster 18 7 6 8 7 2 6 8 6 Great Knight 21 10 0 6 6 3 10 2 7 Great Lord 18 8 1 8 9 5 7 3 6 Halbredier 17 6 0 6 6 2 5 2 5 Kirin Dragoon 18 5 4 6 10 5 5 9 8 Knight 19 8 0 5 3 3 8 1 4 Lodestar 19 7 0 10 9 7 7 2 6 Lycanthrope 19 8 0 4 6 0 4 0 5 Managarm 22 11 0 6 7 1 7 1 6 Master Halbredier 18 9 0 8 8 3 7 3 6 Mercenary 17 5 0 7 6 2 5 2 5 Merchant 20 8 0 6 5 4 8 5 6 Nine-tailed Fox 19 6 2 9 10 5 2 8 6 Ninja 16 3 0 8 8 1 3 3 5 Nohr Prince / Princess 17 7 3 4 5 2 5 2 5 Oni Savage 18 6 1 2 5 0 7 1 5 Onmyouji 16 0 7 6 7 2 3 6 6 Paladin 19 8 1 7 7 4 7 6 8 Pegasus Rider 16 3 0 5 7 4 2 6 7 Puppeteer 18 7 0 9 7 2 6 6 7 Radiant Scion 19 10 4 5 6 4 7 3 6 Revenant Knight 18 7 6 6 5 0 8 6 8 Rod Knight 15 0 3 7 5 4 1 4 7 Samurai 17 4 0 5 8 3 3 3 5 Shugenja / Miko 16 0 3 5 5 4 2 5 5 Shura 19 9 5 2 7 0 10 5 6 Songstress 16 3 0 6 5 3 2 3 5 Sorcerer 17 0 9 4 6 1 5 8 6 Spellweaver 15 0 4 5 6 1 1 3 5 Strategist 16 0 7 6 7 5 2 7 8 Stygian Scion 18 8 6 4 7 2 6 6 6 Thief 16 3 1 4 8 1 2 4 5 Vanguard 21 10 0 6 7 3 9 1 6 Villager 17 5 0 4 5 3 4 0 5 Weapon Master 20 8 0 6 9 3 7 3 6 Witch 17 0 10 5 9 3 4 5 6 Yamabushi 19 8 6 6 8 5 6 7 6

Stat Maximums for Classes

Below is a table of the maximum possible stats you can obtain in a given class by default. The real value however will always be different, as character modifiers (assets, flaws) will increase or decrease the values.

Add your character’s maximum stat modifiers to the table to get the value of the highest stats for a specific class.

Class HP Str Mag Skl Spd Lck Def Res Mov Adventurer 50 27 31 27 34 27 25 34 6 Apothecary 45 24 15 19 19 21 23 20 5 Archer 40 21 15 23 21 20 20 17 5 Axe Fighter 45 25 15 23 22 21 19 18 5 Ballistician 50 39 25 31 25 32 27 26 4 Basara 65 31 30 30 31 35 30 32 6 Battle Miko 50 29 32 30 33 34 26 34 6 Berserker 70 40 25 32 33 25 27 25 6 Blade Paragon 55 30 28 32 35 33 27 31 6 Bow Knight 55 29 25 32 33 30 27 32 8 Brave Hero 60 32 25 35 32 31 30 27 6 Butler / Maid 50 28 31 33 33 32 29 29 6 Cavalier 40 22 15 21 20 24 22 21 7 Dark Falcon 45 27 32 28 33 32 26 34 8 Dark Knight 55 32 31 28 27 31 34 30 8 Dark Mage 35 19 24 16 19 18 19 22 5 Dragon Knight 40 22 17 21 20 19 24 15 7 Dragon Master 60 33 25 33 29 28 35 26 8 Dread Fighter 55 32 28 29 31 26 29 34 6 Elite Ninja 55 27 25 35 35 28 26 34 6 Forgemaster 65 33 25 32 31 30 32 27 6 General 70 38 25 32 25 32 40 30 5 Golden Kite Champion 50 27 26 33 31 34 25 31 8 Grand Archer 55 31 25 35 33 30 31 28 6 Grandmaster 55 31 33 33 29 26 28 33 6 Great Knight 65 35 25 29 27 28 37 28 7 Great Lord 60 30 25 32 34 35 29 31 6 Halbredier 40 22 15 23 22 21 22 21 5 Kirin Dragoon 55 28 27 30 34 35 27 35 8 Knight 45 24 15 22 17 22 26 18 4 Lodestar 60 29 26 35 33 40 30 29 6 Lycanthrope 45 24 15 18 22 17 21 15 5 Managarm 65 36 25 29 31 26 32 26 6 Master Halbredier 60 34 25 33 32 29 30 29 6 Mercenary 40 22 15 24 22 20 21 19 5 Merchant 65 33 25 29 28 32 33 30 6 Nine-tailed Kitsune 55 29 29 33 34 33 27 34 6 Ninja 35 17 15 25 25 18 19 20 5 Nohr Prince / Princess 40 23 17 19 21 22 21 19 5 Oni Savage 45 24 19 16 20 17 23 18 5 Onmyouji 45 25 33 31 32 27 25 31 6 Paladin 60 31 26 30 30 32 32 32 8 Pegasus Knight 55 30 26 31 34 35 26 35 8 Pegasus Rider 35 19 16 21 23 25 18 25 7 Puppeteer 60 30 25 33 30 30 31 31 7 Radiant Scion 60 34 28 29 30 33 31 28 6 Revenant Knight 55 31 30 28 27 25 31 31 8 Rod Knight 35 16 19 24 20 23 16 21 7 Samurai 40 20 16 23 25 24 18 20 5 Shugenja / Miko 35 18 21 20 22 23 17 24 5 Shura 60 34 28 25 30 25 36 31 6 Songstress 45 28 27 31 31 35 27 28 5 Sorcerer 50 25 35 26 29 26 29 33 6 Spellweaver 35 17 22 20 23 19 16 20 5 Strategist 45 25 33 28 31 33 25 32 8 Stygian Scion 60 32 31 28 32 27 29 32 6 Thief 35 19 18 20 24 18 17 22 5 Vanguard 65 36 25 29 30 30 32 27 6 Villager 35 19 15 19 19 22 18 15 5 Weapon Master 65 33 25 30 30 31 31 28 6 Witch 50 25 36 27 34 28 26 29 6 Yamabushi 55 32 30 31 33 32 28 32 6

Growth Rates

Growth Rate is the probability of a given stat having one point added to it.

For example, if the stat Strength for a specific character has a growth rate of 70%, this means there is a 70% chance that an extra point is added into it the next time that character levels up.

Growth rates depend on a number of factors:

The character’s Assets and Flaws (modifiers)

The character’s class

The character’s own unique stats

To find out the growth rate of your character, you need to find the growth rates of his/her designated class, then add the character’s own growth rates.

Class Growth Rates

Use these Growth Rates for classes and add them to a character’s growth rate (who is using that class) to obtain that specific character’s growth stats.

Class HP Str Mag Skl Spd Lck Def Res Adventurer 0% 5% 15% 5% 20% 0% 0% 20% Apothecary 20% 20% 0% 10% 10% 5% 10% 5% Archer 10% 15% 0% 15% 15% 5% 10% 0% Axe Fighter 20% 20% 0% 15% 15% 5% 5% 0% Ballistician 5% 25% 0% 15% 0% 10% 5% 5% Basara 20% 10% 10% 10% 10% 15% 5% 10% Battle Miko 10% 10% 10% 5% 15% 15% 0% 20% Berserker 30% 25% 0% 15% 15% 0% 0% 0% Blade Paragon 10% 10% 5% 15% 20% 15% 0% 10% Bow Knight 10% 10% 0% 15% 15% 10% 0% 10% Brave Hero 20% 15% 0% 20% 15% 5% 10% 0% Butler / Maid 0% 10% 10% 15% 15% 10% 5% 10% Cavalier 10% 15% 0% 10% 10% 15% 10% 5% Dark Falcon 0% 10% 15% 5% 15% 15% 0% 20% Dark Knight 15% 20% 10% 5% 5% 5% 15% 5% Dark Mage 0% 10% 20% 0% 10% 0% 5% 10% Dragon Knight 10% 15% 5% 10% 10% 5% 20% 0% Dragon Master 10% 15% 0% 15% 10% 5% 20% 0% Dread Fighter 15% 15% 5% 5% 15% 0% 5% 20% Elite Ninja 5% 5% 0% 20% 20% 0% 5% 20% Forgemaster 20% 15% 0% 15% 10% 5% 15% 0% Fox Spirit 10% 10% 0% 15% 20% 10% 0% 20% General 25% 20% 0% 15% 0% 10% 20% 5% Golden Kite Champion 0% 5% 0% 15% 15% 15% 0% 15% Grand Archer 10% 15% 0% 20% 15% 5% 10% 0% Grandmaster 10% 15% 15% 15% 5% 0% 5% 15% Great Knight 20% 20% 0% 10% 5% 5% 20% 0% Great Lord 15% 15% 0% 10% 10% 15% 10% 5% Halbredier 15% 15% 0% 15% 15% 5% 10% 5% Kirin Dragoon 0% 10% 10% 10% 15% 20% 0% 20% Knight 20% 20% 0% 15% 5% 10% 20% 0% Lodestar 15% 10% 0% 20% 10% 25% 5% 5% Lycanthrope 20% 20% 0% 5% 15% 5% 10% 0% Managarm 20% 20% 0% 5% 15% 5% 10% 0% Master Halbredier 15% 15% 0% 15% 15% 5% 10% 5% Mercenary 10% 15% 0% 20% 15% 5% 10% 5% Merchant 20% 20% 0% 10% 5% 15% 10% 5% Nine-tailed Kitsune 10% 10% 0% 15% 20% 10% 0% 20% Ninja 5% 5% 0% 20% 20% 0% 5% 15% Nohr Prince / Princess 15% 15% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 5% Oni Savage 20% 20% 10% 0% 10% 0% 20% 0% Onmyouji 0% 0% 20% 10% 15% 0% 0% 15% Paladin 10% 15% 0% 10% 10% 15% 10% 10% Pegasus Knight 0% 10% 0% 15% 20% 20% 0% 20% Pegasus Rider 0% 10% 0% 10% 15% 20% 0% 20% Puppeteer 10% 10% 0% 15% 10% 5% 5% 15% Radiant Scion 15% 15% 10% 10% 10% 10% 15% 0% Revenant Knight 0% 15% 15% 10% 5% 0% 10% 15% Rod Knight 0% 0% 10% 20% 10% 15% 0% 15% Samurai 10% 10% 0% 15% 20% 15% 0% 10% Shugenja / Miko 0% 5% 10% 10% 15% 15% 0% 20% Shura 10% 20% 15% 0% 10% 0% 20% 5% Songstress 0% 10% 0% 20% 20% 20% 0% 0% Sorcerer 0% 0% 25% 0% 10% 0% 5% 15% Spellweaver 0% 5% 15% 10% 15% 5% 0% 10% Strategist 0% 0% 15% 5% 10% 20% 0% 15% Stygian Scion 15% 10% 15% 5% 15% 5% 5% 15% Thief 0% 10% 5% 10% 20% 0% 0% 20% Vanguard 20% 20% 0% 5% 5% 10% 15% 0% Villager 10% 10% 0% 10% 10% 20% 10% 0% Weapon Master 20% 15% 0% 10% 10% 10% 10% 0% Witch 5% 0% 25% 5% 20% 5% 0% 10% Yamabushi 10% 15% 5% 5% 15% 15% 10% 10%

First Generation Characters Stat Growth

Below is a table of all first-generation characters’ growth rates for each stat (first-generation means non-child characters).

Character HP Str Mag Skl Spd Lck Def Res Anna 35% 30% 55% 30% 40% 70% 20% 45% Aqua 25% 50% 25% 60% 60% 40% 15% 35% Asama 55% 50% 20% 40% 45% 40% 40% 20% Asyura 30% 25% 10% 20% 35% 30% 15% 35% Belka 45% 30% 10% 55% 30% 45% 40% 25% Benoit 50% 40% 0% 50% 10% 35% 55% 45% Camillia 40% 50% 25% 50% 55% 25% 35% 45% Charlotte 65% 55% 0% 35% 50% 45% 20% 5% Crimson 30% 45% 20% 40% 50% 40% 25% 20% Cyrus 40% 45% 5% 50% 40% 40% 40% 25% Elize 30% 5% 65% 25% 55% 70% 15% 40% Elphie 35% 60% 0% 35% 50% 50% 35% 30% Felicia 40% 10% 35% 30% 40% 55% 15% 35% Flannel 60% 60% 0% 20% 35% 30% 50% 25% Flora 35% 40% 20% 45% 30% 35% 30% 30% Fuuga 20% 20% 0% 15% 5% 20% 10% 10% Gunther 15% 5% 0% 5% 0% 15% 5% 5% Harold 50% 45% 0% 55% 35% 5% 45% 20% Hinata 55% 35% 0% 25% 15% 45% 45% 15% Hinoka 45% 45% 15% 40% 45% 40% 35% 40% Ike 50% 45% 0% 40% 35% 45% 40% 10% Izana 45% 15% 35% 55% 30% 45% 35% 35% Joker 50% 30% 15% 40% 35% 45% 25% 25% Kagerou 30% 65% 0% 20% 50% 30% 25% 40% Kazahana 25% 55% 10% 45% 55% 25% 20% 30% Lazward 50% 45% 0% 45% 30% 55% 35% 25% Leon 45% 25% 55% 35% 45% 45% 30% 45% Lucina 40% 35% 5% 45% 50% 50% 25% 35% Luna 40% 30% 5% 25% 45% 30% 45% 30% Marcus 45% 50% 5% 40% 35% 60% 40% 15% Marth 45% 30% 5% 50% 55% 60% 35% 20% Minerva 40% 50% 0% 25% 45% 15% 50% 15% Mozume 30% 40% 5% 50% 55% 45% 35% 30% Nishiki 45% 40% 10% 25% 45% 50% 35% 40% Nyx 30% 5% 50% 35% 50% 20% 15% 30% Oboro 30% 40% 20% 40% 40% 40% 40% 30% Odin 55% 35% 30% 55% 35% 60% 40% 20% Orochi 35% 5% 65% 50% 15% 35% 25% 45% Pierri 30% 50% 5% 30% 50% 35% 25% 45% Rinka 20% 25% 15% 50% 45% 35% 45% 20% Robin 35% 30% 40% 45% 30% 25% 25% 40% Ryouma 50% 45% 0% 50% 45% 40% 35% 25% Saizou 40% 50% 45% 60% 30% 55% 45% 10% Sakura 45% 30% 50% 40% 40% 55% 30% 20% Setsuna 30% 20% 0% 30% 60% 30% 15% 40% Suzukaze 55% 40% 0% 45% 65% 20% 20% 35% Takumi 50% 35% 0% 60% 40% 45% 35% 20% Tsubaki 55% 30% 20% 50% 20% 25% 45% 5% Tsukuyomi 50% 30% 40% 30% 45% 60% 40% 20% Yukimura 25% 25% 5% 40% 5% 30% 25% 30% Yuugiri 40% 45% 5% 20% 45% 10% 20% 10% Zero 40% 35% 20% 40% 50% 30% 30% 40%

Child Generation Characters Base Growth Rates

In order to find a Child’s growth rate for a given stat, you need to find their base growth rates, the find the associated variable parent’s growths. This is mostly the mother’s growth rate, save for Kanna (male and Shigure, who use their father’s growths.

Once you have those two numbers, simply add them, then divide by two. Below is a table of children generation’s base growth rate:

Character HP Str Mag Skl Spd Lck Def Res Kanna 30% 35% 30% 40% 45% 45% 25% 25% Shigure 35% 45% 5% 45% 35% 25% 35% 25% Deere 45% 45% 30% 20% 30% 30% 30% 35% Midoriko 45% 35% 5% 55% 35% 50% 30% 20% Sophie 35% 35% 10% 55% 50% 35% 25% 35% Shinonome 50% 50% 0% 40% 35% 35% 45% 30% Kisaragi 45% 40% 0% 45% 50% 45% 40% 15% Gurei 40% 45% 50% 55% 45% 50% 30% 20% Hisame 50% 40% 0% 40% 40% 25% 30% 20% Kinu 35% 30% 15% 35% 55% 60% 30% 50% Matoi 55% 35% 15% 40% 40% 45% 35% 20% Mitama 45% 40% 35% 45% 50% 50% 30% 20% Syarra 40% 15% 60% 10% 50% 30% 25% 35% Siegbert 40% 45% 5% 45% 45% 45% 35% 20% Foleo 55% 15% 65% 20% 35% 25% 25% 55% Ignus 40% 50% 0% 40% 30% 55% 45% 35% Lutz 30% 30% 5% 45% 40% 75% 55% 15% Eponine 30% 45% 30% 35% 40% 50% 25% 45% Ophelia 45% 15% 45% 40% 45% 65% 20% 30% Soliel 25% 60% 0% 35% 35% 45% 35% 40% Velour 50% 50% 0% 40% 40% 35% 45% 30%

