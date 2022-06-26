How to Recruit All Characters in Fire Emblem Fates

In Fire Emblem Fates, you will find many playable characters that you can recruit. Some characters will join you alone, but some will require you to go through a specific path to recruit them. This guide will cover all the playable characters you can find in Birthright, during the conquest, revelations, or boss fights, and how to recruit them in Fire Emblem Fates.

Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright Characters

How to Recruit Avatar

The Avatar is a Nohr Prince that is available from the very start of the Birthright, and you don’t need to recruit this character.

How to Recruit Gunter

Once you reach chapter 2, Gunter the Great Knight will join you automatically.

How to Recruit Felicia

Felicia is a maid and will join in chapter 2 if the Avatar is male or at the end of Chapter 15.

How to Recruit Jakob

Jakob is a butler in Fire Emblem Fates. The condition of Jakob joining you is opposite of Felicia. He will join you in chapter 2 if the Avatar is a female; otherwise, you must wait until chapter 15.

How to Recruit Kaze

Once you reach chapter 6, Kaze, a ninja, will join you automatically.

How to Recruit Azura – Singer

Azura is a singer, and once you reach chapter 6, Azura will join you automatically.

How to Recruit Rinkah

Once you reach chapter 6, Rinkah the Oni Savage will join you automatically.

How to Recruit Sakura

Sakura is a priestess who will join you automatically once you reach chapter 6.

How to Recruit Hana

Once you reach chapter 9, Hana, the samurai, will join you automatically.

How to Recruit Subaki

Once you reach chapter 7, Subaki, the Pegasus warrior, will join you automatically.

How to Recruit Silas

Silas is a Cavalier who is automatically recruited at the end of chapter 7.

How to Recruit Saizou

Saizou is a Ninja who is automatically recruited at the end of chapter 7.

How to Recruit Orochi

Orochi is a spell caster automatically recruited at the end of chapter 7.

How to Recruit Hinoka

Hinoka is a Peagsus Warrior. You must speak with Hinoka and your Avatar to recruit her during chapter 8.

How to Recruit Asama

Asama is a priest who automatically joins you with Hinoka in Chapter 8.

How to Recruit Setsuna

Setsuna is a bowman who will automatically join you with Hinoka in Chapter 8.

How to Recruit Tsukuyomi

Tsukuyomi is again a spell caster that will be recruited automatically at the end of chapter 8.

How to Recruit Oboro

You must speak to Oboro, a lance fighter with your Avatar, in chapter 9 to recruit her.

How to Recruit Hinata

Hinata is a samurai that you will come across in chapter 8. You can recruit Hinata by speaking when you have Avatar with you.

How to Recruit Takumi – Bowman

In chapter 10, you need to speak to Takumi, a bowman, when you have Azura with you to recruit him.

How to Recruit Kagerou

Kagerou is a ninja automatically recruited at the end of chapter 10.

How to Recruit Yuugiri

You must speak to Yuugiri when you have your Avatar with you to recruit this Golden-Kite Warrior.

How to Recruit Nishiki

Nishiki is a fox spirit that is automatically recruited at the start of chapter 12.

How to Recruit Ryoma

Royama is from trueblade class and is automatically recruited at the end of chapter 13.

How to Recruit Crimson

Crimson is from the wyvern lord class and automatically recruited at the end of chapter 13.

How to Recruit Asyura

Asyura is an adventurer who is automatically recruited at the end of chapter 22.

How to Recruit Izana

Izana is an exorcist. You need to upgrade to the Hot Spring to Level 3 and find the character in MyCastle one battle during chapter 19+.

How to Recruit Yukimura

You need to upgrade the Puppet-Heaven, Puppet-Earth, or Puppet-Man to Level 3 and find the character in MyCastle during chapter 23+.

How to Recruit Mozu

You must speak to Mozu, the villager with your Avatar, to recruit her during the paralogue 1 side quest.

How to Recruit Kanna

Kanna is Nohr Prince, who is automatically recruited at the end of paralogue 2.

How to Recruit Shigure

Shigure is a Pegasus warrior automatically recruited at the end of side quest paralogue 3.

How to Recruit Deere

Deere is a character from the Rod Knight class. You must speak to Deere with Jakob during the paralogue 4 to recruit him.

How to Recruit Sophie

You must speak to Sophie with Silas on your side during the paralogue 5 to recruit her.

How to Recruit Midoriko – Herb Merchant

Midoriko is a Herb merchant who is automatically recruited at the end of the paralogue 6.

How to Recruit Shinonome

You must speak to Shinonome, the lance fighter with Ryoma, during the paralogue 7 to recruit him.

How to Recruit Kisaragi – Bowman

Kisaragi is a bowman automatically recruited at the start of paralogue 8.

How to Recruit Gurei – Ninja

In paralogue 9, you need to complete the chapter before Gurei escapes the map if you want to recruit this ninja warrior.

How to Recruit Kinu – Fox Spirit

You need to speak to Kinu, the fox spirit when you have Nishiki with you during the paralogue 10 for recruiting her.

How to Recruit Hisame

Hisame is a character from the samurai class. You need to speak to Hisame when you have Hinata with you during the paralogue 11 for recruiting him.

How to Recruit Mitama

You need to have Asama visit the village a total of 3 times if you want to recruit Mitama, a priestess.

How to Recruit Matoi

Matoi is a Pegasus warrior automatically recruited during the side quest paralogue 13.

How to Recruit Syalla

Syalla is a character from the spellcaster class. You need to speak to Syalla when you have Tsukuyomi with you during the paralogue 14 for recruiting her.

Fire Emblem Fates: Conquest Characters

Avatar – Nohr Prince(ss)

Where to Recruit : Chapter 0

Gunter – Great Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 2

Felicia – Maid

Where to Recruit : Chapter 2

You will get it if the Avatar is male or at the end of Chapter 15.

Jakob – Butler

Where to Recruit : Chapter 2

You will get it if the Avatar is female or at the end of Chapter 15.

Silas – Cavalier

Where to Recruit : Chapter 7

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.

Elise – Rod Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 7

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.

Arthur – Fighter

Where to Recruit : Chapter 7

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 4.

Effie – Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 7

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 4.

Odin – Dark Mage

Where to Recruit : Chapter 8

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 2.

Niles – Outlaw

Where to Recruit : Chapter 8

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 2.

Azura – Singer

Where to Recruit : Chapter 9

Nyx – Dark Mage

Where to Recruit : Chapter 9

You are required to speak with her about your Avatar to recruit.

Camilla – Revenant Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 10

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.

Selena – Mercenary

Where to Recruit : Chapter 10

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.

Beruka – Wyvern Rider

Where to Recruit : Chapter 10

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.

Kaze – Ninja

Where to Recruit : Chapter 11

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Lazward – Mercenary

Where to Recruit : Chapter 12

Pieri – Cavalier

Where to Recruit : Chapter 12

Benoit – Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 13

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.

Charlotte – Fighter

Where to Recruit : Chapter 13

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.

Leo – Dark Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 14

Flannel – Garou

Where to Recruit : Chapter 14

You need to speak to him with your Avatar.

Xander – Paladin

Where to Recruit : Chapter 16

Asyura – Adventurer

Where to Recruit : Chapter 16

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Flora – Maid

Where to Recruit : Chapter 19+

Appears in My Castle one battle after upgrading the Magic Turret to Level 3

Izana – Exorcist

Where to Recruit : Chapter 23+

You need to upgrade to the Hot Spring to Level 3 and find the character in MyCastle.

Mozu – Villager

Where to Recruit : Chapter 1

You are required to speak with her about your Avatar to recruit.

Kanna – Nohr Prince(ss)

Where to Recruit : Chapter 2

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Shigure – Pegasus Warrior

Where to Recruit : Chapter 3

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Deere – Rod Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 4

You need to speak to him with Jakob.

Sophie – Cavalier

Where to Recruit : Chapter 5

You need to speak to her with Silas.

Midoriko – Herb Merchant

Where to Recruit : Chapter 6

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Siegbert – Cavalier

Where to Recruit : Chapter 15

Foleo – Rod Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 16

Ignis – Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 17

You need to speak to him with Benoit.

Velour – Garou

Where to Recruit : Chapter 18

Joins after nearing the center part of the map

Lutz – Wyvern Rider

Where to Recruit : Chapter 19

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Ophelia – Dark Mage

Where to Recruit : Chapter 20

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Soleil – Mercenary

Where to Recruit : Chapter 21

You need to speak to her with Lazward.

Eponine – Outlaw

Where to Recruit : Chapter 22

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Fire Emblem Fates: Revelations Characters

Avatar – Nohr Prince(ss)

Where to Recruit : Chapter 0

Gunter – Great Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 2

Felicia – Maid

Where to Recruit : Chapter 2

You will get it if the Avatar is male or at the end of Chapter 15.

Jakob – Butler

Where to Recruit : Chapter 2

You will get it if the Avatar is female or at the end of Chapter 15.

Azura – Singer

Where to Recruit : Chapter 6

Sakura – Priestess

Where to Recruit : Chapter 8

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Hana – Samurai

Where to Recruit : Chapter 8

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Subaki – Pegasus Warrior

Where to Recruit : Chapter 8

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Kaze – Ninja

Where to Recruit : Chapter 8

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Rinkah – Oni Savage

Where to Recruit : Chapter 9

Tsukuyomi – Spellcaster

Where to Recruit : Chapter 9

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Takumi – Bowman

Where to Recruit : Chapter 10

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Oboro – Lance Fighter

Where to Recruit : Chapter 10

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Hinata – Samurai

Where to Recruit : Chapter 10

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Saizou – Ninja

Where to Recruit : Chapter 11

You need to speak to him with your Avatar.

Orochi – Spellcaster

Where to Recruit : Chapter 11

This character joins with Saizou.

Yuugiri – Golden-kite Warrior

Where to Recruit : Chapter 11

This character joins with Saizou.

Kagerou – Ninja

Where to Recruit : Chapter 11

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Camilla – Revenant Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 12

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Selena – Mercenary

Where to Recruit : Chapter 12

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Beruka – Wyvern Rider

Where to Recruit : Chapter 12

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Nishiki – Fox Spirit

Where to Recruit : Chapter 13

Flannel – Garou

Where to Recruit : Chapter 13

Elise – Rod Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 14

Arthur – Fighter

Where to Recruit : Chapter 14

Effie – Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 14

Benoit – Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 14

You need to speak to him with Elise.

Charlotte – Fighter

Where to Recruit : Chapter 14

You need to speak to her with Elise.

Silas – Cavalier

Where to Recruit : Chapter 14

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Asyura – Adventurer

Where to Recruit : Chapter 15

You need to speak to him with your Avatar.

Nyx – Dark Mage

Where to Recruit : Chapter 15

You are required to speak with her about your Avatar to recruit.

Ryoma – Trueblade

Where to Recruit : Chapter 16

Hinoka – Pegasus Warrior

Where to Recruit : Chapter 16

Asama – Priest

Where to Recruit : Chapter 16

Setsuna – Bowman

Where to Recruit : Chapter 16

Crimson – Wyvern Lord

Where to Recruit : Chapter 16

Xander – Paladin

Where to Recruit : Chapter 17

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 2.

Leo – Dark Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 17

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 2.

Odin – Dark Mage

Where to Recruit : Chapter 17

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.

Lazward – Mercenary

Where to Recruit : Chapter 17

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.

Pieri – Cavalier

Where to Recruit : Chapter 17

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.

Niles – Outlaw

Where to Recruit : Chapter 17

You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.

Fuuga – Weapon Master

Where to Recruit : Chapter 19+

You need to upgrade to the Hot Spring to Level 3 and find the character in MyCastle.

Flora – Maid

Where to Recruit : Chapter 23+

Appears in My Castle one battle after upgrading the Bow Turret, Magic Turret, or Kunai Turret to Level 3

Mozu – Villager

Where to Recruit : Chapter 1

You are required to speak with her about your Avatar to recruit.

Kanna – Nohr Prince(ss)

Where to Recruit : Chapter 2

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Shigure – Pegasus Warrior

Where to Recruit : Chapter 3

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Deere – Rod Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 4

You need to speak to him with Jakob.

Sophie – Cavalier

Where to Recruit : Chapter 5

You need to speak to her with Silas.

Midoriko – Herb Merchant

Where to Recruit : Chapter 6

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Shinonome – Lance Fighter

Where to Recruit : Chapter 7

You need to speak to him with Ryoma.

Kisaragi – Bowman

Where to Recruit : Chapter 8

Gurei – Ninja

Where to Recruit : Chapter 9

Complete the chapter before Gurei escapes the map

Kinu – Fox Spirit

Where to Recruit : Chapter 10

You need to speak to her with Nishiki.

Hisame – Samurai

Where to Recruit : Chapter 11

You need to speak to him with Hinata.

Mitama – Priestess

Where to Recruit : Chapter 12

You need to have Asama visit the village for a total of 3 times.

Matoi – Pegasus Warrior

Where to Recruit : Chapter 13

Syalla – Spellcaster

Where to Recruit : Chapter 14

You need to speak to her with Tsukuyomi.

Siegbert – Cavalier

Where to Recruit : Chapter 15

Foleo – Rod Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 16

Ignis – Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 17

You need to speak to him with Benoit.

Velour – Garou

Where to Recruit : Chapter 18

You will get Joins after nearing the center part of the map

Lutz – Wyvern Rider

Where to Recruit : Chapter 19

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Ophelia – Dark Mage

Where to Recruit : Chapter 20

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

Soleil – Mercenary

Where to Recruit : Chapter 21

You need to speak to her with Lazward.

Eponine – Outlaw

Where to Recruit : Chapter 22

This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.

How to Recruit Bosses in Fire Emblem Fates

Haitaka – Lance Fighter

Where to Recruit : Chapter – 9

You need to convince the character to join you.

Daniela – Strategist

Where to Recruit : Chapter 14

You need to convince the character to join you.

Kumagera – Shura

Where to Recruit : Chapter 14

You need to convince the character to join you.

William – Berserker

Where to Recruit : Chapter 2

You need to convince the character to join you.

Hormone – Berserker

Where to Recruit : Chapter 2

You need to convince the character to join you.

Nacht – Revenant Knight

Where to Recruit : Chapter 5

You need to convince the character to join you.

Dragee – Adventurer

Where to Recruit : Chapter 6

You need to convince the character to join you.

Banba – Berserker

Where to Recruit : Chapter 7

You need to convince the character to join you.

Funk – Adventurer

Where to Recruit : Chapter 9

You need to convince the character to join you.

Dachi – Basara

Where to Recruit : Chapter 10

You need to convince the character to join you.

Gazzak – Fighter

Where to Recruit : Chapter 16

You need to convince the character to join you.

Senou – Herb Merchant

Where to Recruit : Chapter 20

You need to convince the character to join you.

Vashala – Mercenary

Where to Recruit : Chapter 21

You need to convince the character to join you.