How to Recruit All Characters in Fire Emblem Fates

In Fire Emblem Fates, you will find many playable characters that you can recruit. Some characters will join you alone, but some will require you to go through a specific path to recruit them. This guide will cover all the playable characters you can find in Birthright, during the conquest, revelations, or boss fights, and how to recruit them in Fire Emblem Fates.
Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright Characters
How to Recruit Avatar
The Avatar is a Nohr Prince that is available from the very start of the Birthright, and you don’t need to recruit this character.
How to Recruit Gunter
Once you reach chapter 2, Gunter the Great Knight will join you automatically.
How to Recruit Felicia
Felicia is a maid and will join in chapter 2 if the Avatar is male or at the end of Chapter 15.
How to Recruit Jakob
Jakob is a butler in Fire Emblem Fates. The condition of Jakob joining you is opposite of Felicia. He will join you in chapter 2 if the Avatar is a female; otherwise, you must wait until chapter 15.
How to Recruit Kaze
Once you reach chapter 6, Kaze, a ninja, will join you automatically.
How to Recruit Azura – Singer
Azura is a singer, and once you reach chapter 6, Azura will join you automatically.
How to Recruit Rinkah
Once you reach chapter 6, Rinkah the Oni Savage will join you automatically.
How to Recruit Sakura
Sakura is a priestess who will join you automatically once you reach chapter 6.
How to Recruit Hana
Once you reach chapter 9, Hana, the samurai, will join you automatically.
How to Recruit Subaki
Once you reach chapter 7, Subaki, the Pegasus warrior, will join you automatically.
How to Recruit Silas
Silas is a Cavalier who is automatically recruited at the end of chapter 7.
How to Recruit Saizou
Saizou is a Ninja who is automatically recruited at the end of chapter 7.
How to Recruit Orochi
Orochi is a spell caster automatically recruited at the end of chapter 7.
How to Recruit Hinoka
Hinoka is a Peagsus Warrior. You must speak with Hinoka and your Avatar to recruit her during chapter 8.
How to Recruit Asama
Asama is a priest who automatically joins you with Hinoka in Chapter 8.
How to Recruit Setsuna
Setsuna is a bowman who will automatically join you with Hinoka in Chapter 8.
How to Recruit Tsukuyomi
Tsukuyomi is again a spell caster that will be recruited automatically at the end of chapter 8.
How to Recruit Oboro
You must speak to Oboro, a lance fighter with your Avatar, in chapter 9 to recruit her.
How to Recruit Hinata
Hinata is a samurai that you will come across in chapter 8. You can recruit Hinata by speaking when you have Avatar with you.
How to Recruit Takumi – Bowman
In chapter 10, you need to speak to Takumi, a bowman, when you have Azura with you to recruit him.
How to Recruit Kagerou
Kagerou is a ninja automatically recruited at the end of chapter 10.
How to Recruit Yuugiri
You must speak to Yuugiri when you have your Avatar with you to recruit this Golden-Kite Warrior.
How to Recruit Nishiki
Nishiki is a fox spirit that is automatically recruited at the start of chapter 12.
How to Recruit Ryoma
Royama is from trueblade class and is automatically recruited at the end of chapter 13.
How to Recruit Crimson
Crimson is from the wyvern lord class and automatically recruited at the end of chapter 13.
How to Recruit Asyura
Asyura is an adventurer who is automatically recruited at the end of chapter 22.
How to Recruit Izana
Izana is an exorcist. You need to upgrade to the Hot Spring to Level 3 and find the character in MyCastle one battle during chapter 19+.
How to Recruit Yukimura
You need to upgrade the Puppet-Heaven, Puppet-Earth, or Puppet-Man to Level 3 and find the character in MyCastle during chapter 23+.
How to Recruit Mozu
You must speak to Mozu, the villager with your Avatar, to recruit her during the paralogue 1 side quest.
How to Recruit Kanna
Kanna is Nohr Prince, who is automatically recruited at the end of paralogue 2.
How to Recruit Shigure
Shigure is a Pegasus warrior automatically recruited at the end of side quest paralogue 3.
How to Recruit Deere
Deere is a character from the Rod Knight class. You must speak to Deere with Jakob during the paralogue 4 to recruit him.
How to Recruit Sophie
You must speak to Sophie with Silas on your side during the paralogue 5 to recruit her.
How to Recruit Midoriko – Herb Merchant
Midoriko is a Herb merchant who is automatically recruited at the end of the paralogue 6.
How to Recruit Shinonome
You must speak to Shinonome, the lance fighter with Ryoma, during the paralogue 7 to recruit him.
How to Recruit Kisaragi – Bowman
Kisaragi is a bowman automatically recruited at the start of paralogue 8.
How to Recruit Gurei – Ninja
In paralogue 9, you need to complete the chapter before Gurei escapes the map if you want to recruit this ninja warrior.
How to Recruit Kinu – Fox Spirit
You need to speak to Kinu, the fox spirit when you have Nishiki with you during the paralogue 10 for recruiting her.
How to Recruit Hisame
Hisame is a character from the samurai class. You need to speak to Hisame when you have Hinata with you during the paralogue 11 for recruiting him.
How to Recruit Mitama
You need to have Asama visit the village a total of 3 times if you want to recruit Mitama, a priestess.
How to Recruit Matoi
Matoi is a Pegasus warrior automatically recruited during the side quest paralogue 13.
How to Recruit Syalla
Syalla is a character from the spellcaster class. You need to speak to Syalla when you have Tsukuyomi with you during the paralogue 14 for recruiting her.
Fire Emblem Fates: Conquest Characters
Avatar – Nohr Prince(ss)
Where to Recruit: Chapter 0
Gunter – Great Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 2
Felicia – Maid
Where to Recruit: Chapter 2
You will get it if the Avatar is male or at the end of Chapter 15.
Jakob – Butler
Where to Recruit: Chapter 2
You will get it if the Avatar is female or at the end of Chapter 15.
Silas – Cavalier
Where to Recruit: Chapter 7
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.
Elise – Rod Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 7
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.
Arthur – Fighter
Where to Recruit: Chapter 7
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 4.
Effie – Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 7
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 4.
Odin – Dark Mage
Where to Recruit: Chapter 8
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 2.
Niles – Outlaw
Where to Recruit: Chapter 8
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 2.
Azura – Singer
Where to Recruit: Chapter 9
Nyx – Dark Mage
Where to Recruit: Chapter 9
You are required to speak with her about your Avatar to recruit.
Camilla – Revenant Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 10
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.
Selena – Mercenary
Where to Recruit: Chapter 10
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.
Beruka – Wyvern Rider
Where to Recruit: Chapter 10
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.
Kaze – Ninja
Where to Recruit: Chapter 11
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Lazward – Mercenary
Where to Recruit: Chapter 12
Pieri – Cavalier
Where to Recruit: Chapter 12
Benoit – Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 13
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.
Charlotte – Fighter
Where to Recruit: Chapter 13
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.
Leo – Dark Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 14
Flannel – Garou
Where to Recruit: Chapter 14
You need to speak to him with your Avatar.
Xander – Paladin
Where to Recruit: Chapter 16
Asyura – Adventurer
Where to Recruit: Chapter 16
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Flora – Maid
Where to Recruit: Chapter 19+
Appears in My Castle one battle after upgrading the Magic Turret to Level 3
Izana – Exorcist
Where to Recruit: Chapter 23+
You need to upgrade to the Hot Spring to Level 3 and find the character in MyCastle.
Mozu – Villager
Where to Recruit: Chapter 1
You are required to speak with her about your Avatar to recruit.
Kanna – Nohr Prince(ss)
Where to Recruit: Chapter 2
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Shigure – Pegasus Warrior
Where to Recruit: Chapter 3
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Deere – Rod Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 4
You need to speak to him with Jakob.
Sophie – Cavalier
Where to Recruit: Chapter 5
You need to speak to her with Silas.
Midoriko – Herb Merchant
Where to Recruit: Chapter 6
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Siegbert – Cavalier
Where to Recruit: Chapter 15
Foleo – Rod Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 16
Ignis – Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 17
You need to speak to him with Benoit.
Velour – Garou
Where to Recruit: Chapter 18
Joins after nearing the center part of the map
Lutz – Wyvern Rider
Where to Recruit: Chapter 19
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Ophelia – Dark Mage
Where to Recruit: Chapter 20
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Soleil – Mercenary
Where to Recruit: Chapter 21
You need to speak to her with Lazward.
Eponine – Outlaw
Where to Recruit: Chapter 22
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Fire Emblem Fates: Revelations Characters
Avatar – Nohr Prince(ss)
Where to Recruit: Chapter 0
Gunter – Great Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 2
Felicia – Maid
Where to Recruit: Chapter 2
You will get it if the Avatar is male or at the end of Chapter 15.
Jakob – Butler
Where to Recruit: Chapter 2
You will get it if the Avatar is female or at the end of Chapter 15.
Azura – Singer
Where to Recruit: Chapter 6
Sakura – Priestess
Where to Recruit: Chapter 8
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Hana – Samurai
Where to Recruit: Chapter 8
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Subaki – Pegasus Warrior
Where to Recruit: Chapter 8
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Kaze – Ninja
Where to Recruit: Chapter 8
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Rinkah – Oni Savage
Where to Recruit: Chapter 9
Tsukuyomi – Spellcaster
Where to Recruit: Chapter 9
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Takumi – Bowman
Where to Recruit: Chapter 10
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Oboro – Lance Fighter
Where to Recruit: Chapter 10
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Hinata – Samurai
Where to Recruit: Chapter 10
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Saizou – Ninja
Where to Recruit: Chapter 11
You need to speak to him with your Avatar.
Orochi – Spellcaster
Where to Recruit: Chapter 11
This character joins with Saizou.
Yuugiri – Golden-kite Warrior
Where to Recruit: Chapter 11
This character joins with Saizou.
Kagerou – Ninja
Where to Recruit: Chapter 11
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Camilla – Revenant Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 12
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Selena – Mercenary
Where to Recruit: Chapter 12
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Beruka – Wyvern Rider
Where to Recruit: Chapter 12
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Nishiki – Fox Spirit
Where to Recruit: Chapter 13
Flannel – Garou
Where to Recruit: Chapter 13
Elise – Rod Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 14
Arthur – Fighter
Where to Recruit: Chapter 14
Effie – Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 14
Benoit – Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 14
You need to speak to him with Elise.
Charlotte – Fighter
Where to Recruit: Chapter 14
You need to speak to her with Elise.
Silas – Cavalier
Where to Recruit: Chapter 14
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Asyura – Adventurer
Where to Recruit: Chapter 15
You need to speak to him with your Avatar.
Nyx – Dark Mage
Where to Recruit: Chapter 15
You are required to speak with her about your Avatar to recruit.
Ryoma – Trueblade
Where to Recruit: Chapter 16
Hinoka – Pegasus Warrior
Where to Recruit: Chapter 16
Asama – Priest
Where to Recruit: Chapter 16
Setsuna – Bowman
Where to Recruit: Chapter 16
Crimson – Wyvern Lord
Where to Recruit: Chapter 16
Xander – Paladin
Where to Recruit: Chapter 17
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 2.
Leo – Dark Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 17
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 2.
Odin – Dark Mage
Where to Recruit: Chapter 17
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.
Lazward – Mercenary
Where to Recruit: Chapter 17
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.
Pieri – Cavalier
Where to Recruit: Chapter 17
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.
Niles – Outlaw
Where to Recruit: Chapter 17
You will be able to recruit the character Turn 3.
Fuuga – Weapon Master
Where to Recruit: Chapter 19+
You need to upgrade to the Hot Spring to Level 3 and find the character in MyCastle.
Flora – Maid
Where to Recruit: Chapter 23+
Appears in My Castle one battle after upgrading the Bow Turret, Magic Turret, or Kunai Turret to Level 3
Mozu – Villager
Where to Recruit: Chapter 1
You are required to speak with her about your Avatar to recruit.
Kanna – Nohr Prince(ss)
Where to Recruit: Chapter 2
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Shigure – Pegasus Warrior
Where to Recruit: Chapter 3
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Deere – Rod Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 4
You need to speak to him with Jakob.
Sophie – Cavalier
Where to Recruit: Chapter 5
You need to speak to her with Silas.
Midoriko – Herb Merchant
Where to Recruit: Chapter 6
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Shinonome – Lance Fighter
Where to Recruit: Chapter 7
You need to speak to him with Ryoma.
Kisaragi – Bowman
Where to Recruit: Chapter 8
Gurei – Ninja
Where to Recruit: Chapter 9
Complete the chapter before Gurei escapes the map
Kinu – Fox Spirit
Where to Recruit: Chapter 10
You need to speak to her with Nishiki.
Hisame – Samurai
Where to Recruit: Chapter 11
You need to speak to him with Hinata.
Mitama – Priestess
Where to Recruit: Chapter 12
You need to have Asama visit the village for a total of 3 times.
Matoi – Pegasus Warrior
Where to Recruit: Chapter 13
Syalla – Spellcaster
Where to Recruit: Chapter 14
You need to speak to her with Tsukuyomi.
Siegbert – Cavalier
Where to Recruit: Chapter 15
Foleo – Rod Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 16
Ignis – Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 17
You need to speak to him with Benoit.
Velour – Garou
Where to Recruit: Chapter 18
You will get Joins after nearing the center part of the map
Lutz – Wyvern Rider
Where to Recruit: Chapter 19
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Ophelia – Dark Mage
Where to Recruit: Chapter 20
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
Soleil – Mercenary
Where to Recruit: Chapter 21
You need to speak to her with Lazward.
Eponine – Outlaw
Where to Recruit: Chapter 22
This character is automatically recruited at the end of the chapter.
How to Recruit Bosses in Fire Emblem Fates
Haitaka – Lance Fighter
Where to Recruit: Chapter – 9
You need to convince the character to join you.
Daniela – Strategist
Where to Recruit: Chapter 14
You need to convince the character to join you.
Kumagera – Shura
Where to Recruit: Chapter 14
You need to convince the character to join you.
William – Berserker
Where to Recruit: Chapter 2
You need to convince the character to join you.
Hormone – Berserker
Where to Recruit: Chapter 2
You need to convince the character to join you.
Nacht – Revenant Knight
Where to Recruit: Chapter 5
You need to convince the character to join you.
Dragee – Adventurer
Where to Recruit: Chapter 6
You need to convince the character to join you.
Banba – Berserker
Where to Recruit: Chapter 7
You need to convince the character to join you.
Funk – Adventurer
Where to Recruit: Chapter 9
You need to convince the character to join you.
Dachi – Basara
Where to Recruit: Chapter 10
You need to convince the character to join you.
Gazzak – Fighter
Where to Recruit: Chapter 16
You need to convince the character to join you.
Senou – Herb Merchant
Where to Recruit: Chapter 20
You need to convince the character to join you.
Vashala – Mercenary
Where to Recruit: Chapter 21
You need to convince the character to join you.