Fire Emblem Engage Jade: Best Class, Emblem, And Gifts Guide

Jade serves the Prince Diamant of the Kindgom Brodia. She’s a brilliant warrior who supports the forces of Brodia against the Elusia Kingdom. Brodia faction lies in the northwestern part of Elyos.

Her battle capabilities are second to none in Brodia, making Jade an excellent character in your team. You can recruit her in several ways, making her a little different from other Brodia characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

This guide is crafted to provide you with the best class, skills, emblems, and gifts for Jade in FE Engage, helping you unleash her true potential.

How to recruit Jade in Fire Emblem Engage

Jade will automatically become a part of your party as you progress through Chapter 9: A Clash of Forces. Additionally, you can talk to her as Alear or Diamant during the battle to make her join your party earlier.

Moreover, as you progress to the exploration phase, approach Jade and ask her to join your party. If you miss your opportunity to talk with her, wait for the cutscene to start before your departure. Jade will ask Alear if she can join your ranks.

All these events allow you to recruit and play Jade in Fire Emblem Engage.

Best class

Jade’s starting class is Axe Armor, having B proficiency with Axe. The class provides her with the highest defensive abilities due to the heavy armour she wears, but magic is her weakness.

You can unlock this class by spending one Second Seal out of your pocket.

The best class that perfectly boosts offense and defense of Jade is General. Providing A proficiency with a sword for Jade in FE Engage. Additionally, she can benefit from the Swap ability, switching places with the ally standing next to her. This creates confusion for foes and allows Jade to inflict severe damage.

Personal skill

Jade’s skill, Meditation, comes from her being cautious during the combat. She can perfectly use Wait without landing attacks or consuming any items and gain +2 Resistance for one turn.

This skill can be crucial as her magic resistance increases, making her overcome her weaknesses a little.

Best gifts for Jade

Gifts can put a smile and improve your relationship with Jade in Fire Emblem Engage. You need to understand her personality and find a present that is perfect for her.

The good thing about gifts is that every recruitable character has a list of things they love, and you can choose any from it to bring your relationship to the next level. Jade also loves the following items in FE Engage:

Fair-Tale Book

Poetry Book

Elyos History

Animal Treats

Butterfly Net

Sun Visor

Fine Quill Pen

Spirit Gem

Bear Carving

Field Guide

You just need to start the bond conversation with Jade and present her with any item from the list. She will accept your gift with her whole heart, and you will experience a substantial boost in your relationship with Jade.

The Gifting mechanism is cool as it brings two people closer, creating trust and a bond that leads to better performance on the battlefield.

Best emblems

For Jade, the best emblems are Roy and Ike.

The Rise Above skill from Roy boosts Jade’s level by 5, providing Jade with + 5 HP and making her defense stronger. Additionally, the Blazing Lion allows her to attack the enemies standing next to her and create a ring of fire two rows behind them. The enemies will feel trapped and cannot escape your severe damage.

On the other hand, Ike’s Laguz Friend allows Jade to take a more aggressive stance in the battle. She’s going to receive 50 percent reduce damage from the foes at the expense of Avo. The front line of your team can be managed by Jade easily due to this ability.

Additionally, Jade receives a boost of +5 in Defense and Resistance because of Ike’s Great Aether, but she cannot counter the enemies for 1 turn. Jade can heal around 30 percent of the damage she deals in combat. These combinations are some of the best in Fire Emblem Engage.

Jade stats

Jade’s starting stats justify her capabilities in front line combat. Having much better defensive stats makes her an excellent addition to your team. Her initial stats below ensure that you should stick by her and give her a chance to grow.

HP – 33

Strength – 14

Magic – 4

Dexterity – 14

Speed – 5

Luck – 5

Defense – 18

Resistance – 6

Build– 8

If you stick with Jade and make her reach her potential, then she will bring havoc on the foes in every battle. Her growth stats are excellent, showing that she does not have any weak points. These stats make Jade one of the best characters in Fire Emblem Engage.