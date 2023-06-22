In Fire Emblem Engage, tactical battles are a huge component of the game, so players must know how to maximize the potential of their weapons to help them in combat. There are several Fire Emblem Engage engravings types and you can choose between them. The following guide will tell you everything you need to know about weapon engraving in Fire Emblem Engage.

What does Engraving weapons do?

You can boost your weapon stats by Engraving your weapon. Engraving utilizes an Emblem to provide your weapon with stat boosts. Everything from the weapon’s Hit Rate, Critical Rate, Might (Physical Attack Damage), and Avoidance can receive buffs.

How to engrave weapons in Fire Emblem Engage

As with previous installments of the Fire Emblem franchise, Fire Emblem Engage emphasizes its battle system. As you progress further in the game, the opponents you face become stronger and stronger. This will make upgrading your weapons a necessity.

By Engraving a character’s weapon, you can utilize an Emblem to cast an enchantment on them to upgrade their stats. These include the Weapon’s Hit Rate, Critical Rate, Might (Physical Attack Damage), and Avoidance.

Engraving requires the use of the Smithy, which becomes available to players after the completion of Chapter 5.

Once you complete chapter 5, you must head back to Somneil, where you will meet the Smithy in a cut scene sequence. Smithy will then become a member of your party, allowing you to Engrave your weapons.

Once the Smithy is unlocked, you can meet him in Somniel, inside the central Plaza. Interact with him to open the weapon Engraving menu.

You will also require Emblem Rings and 100 Bond Fragments for Engraving your weapons. Each Emblem Ring will provide a different combination of stat boost to your weapons, like the Martin’s Ring will boost your weapons Might, Avoid Chance, Dodge, Crit, and Hit.

Other Rings may provide different engravings that reduce weapon weight while also providing higher Avoid Chance and Might. Knowing which Engraving provides the stat boosts that you need is the key.

It is also important to know that you can only use one Engraving on one of your weapons.

Fire Emblem Engage Emblem Engravings list

You can unlock Smity when you reach level 6. In total, you have 12 Engraving to choose from in FE Engage. Engraving a weapon costs you Bond Fragments as a price. You can also remove engraving from the weapon and apply it to another. Here are some stats you need to be aware of regarding Engraving.

Engraving Type Might Avoid Chance Dodge Critical Rate Hit Weight Beginnings (Marth) +1 +5 +5 +10 +10 Nil Echoes (Celica) -2 Nil +50 Nil Nil -1 Holy (Sigurd) +1 +20 Nil Nil Nil -1 Genealogy (Leif) +1 +10 Nil Nil +20 +1 Binding (Roy) +2 -30 Nil Nil Nil +5 Blazing (Lyn) -3 Nil Nil +20 +40 -2 Sacred (Eirika) Nil -20 Nil +20 +40 Nil Radiance (Ike) +3 Nil Nil Nil Nil +15 Dawn (Micaiah) -1 +40 +20 Nil Nil -1 Awakening (Lucina) -1 +30 Nil Nil +30 -1 Fates (Corrin) -2 +10 +30 +30 Nil Nil Academy (Byleth) Nil +10 +30 +10 +30 Nil Fire (Alear) -1 +20 +20 +20 +20 -1

What weapons to engrave in FE Engage

Given the massive arsenal of weapons in Fire Emblem Engage, you need to know the best ones to engrave depending on the type of weapon your units use. Engraving every weapon you loot isn’t feasible because of the cost of engraving so you need to be selective with your choices.

Below we have suggested one weapon of each type for you to consider engraving in FE Engage so you are ready for all types of fights and can dominate the weapon triangle.

Alear’s sword

The Beginning Engraving and Alear’s sword is a perfect combination. This engraving causes a massive increase in the stats of this sword. Some players prefer Dawn Engraving for Alear’s sword because of its positive boost to a player’s Avoid.

Silver Dagger

Genealogy Engraving works very fine with Silver Daggers as it will boost the damage it can deal to the enemies.

Bolganone Spell

Bolganone is a very common Fire magic tome used by game players. Pair this with the holy engraving to reap the best of the attacks. This engraving aids in inflicting more damage and allows the players to attack the opponents more than once.

Nova

Nova is a tome that allows you to damage your opponent twice during combat. The Binding Engraving works best with the Nova, offering a quick escape after your attack.

Caladbolg

Caladbolg is a mighty sword you receive as a reward when you cross Chapter 21. Pair it with the Blazing Engraving to increase the stats like Hit and Crit. While on the other hand, it balances them by reducing the sword’s weight.

Thoron

Thoron is a powerful tome, which, when paired with the Sacred Engraving, achieves overall balanced stats. This engraving increases the Crit while reducing the spell’s Dodge and Avoid attributes.

Brionac

A Brionac is a legendary lance that, when paired with the Radiance Engraving, yields the max damage to opponents as it will increase the weapon’s weight.

Silver Lance

Get your Silver Lance paired with the Dawn Engraving to see the wonders of hard blows to your opponents.

Armourslayer

The Armourslayer sword is one of the heaviest weapons in the gameplay, and because of this, players avoid it from hitting their opponents. Pair your Armourslayer with the Awakening engraving to eliminate all its flaws.

Brave Axe

The Fate Engraving is handy with all Brave weapons, including this Axe. This will significantly enhance your weapon’s critical rate.

Silver Greataxe

If this Axe is paired with the Academy Engraving, it will increase the weight and critical rate, increasing the overall damage.

Wille Glanz

The mighty sword of Alear, the “Wille Glanz,” is excellent and robust. So for this sword, the best engraving will be Alear’s own Fire Engraving. This engraving makes Alear almost invincible.