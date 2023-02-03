Understanding Weapon Triangle System In Fire Emblem Engage

The weapon triangle system has been a staple of the Fire Emblem franchise combat. However, with each new installment, the weapon triangle system sees some tweaks and additions. Due to those changes, some players might be struggling with the weapon triangle in Fire Emblem Engage.

Understanding which weapon counters what in Fire Emblem Engage is crucial to winning combat encounters. But with so many weapons, skills and units in the game, it can be difficult to keep track of all the minor things involving the weapon triangle. That is why we have prepared this guide to give you a refresher course on the weapon triangle system of Fire Emblem Engage.

How does the weapon triangle work in Fire Emblem Engage

One of the many returning features in FE Engage is the Weapon Triangle system, alongside introducing a couple of new weapon types into the arsenal to diversify the gameplay in Fire Emblem Engage. Each weapon in the game is strong against some other weapon and, at the same time, weak against others.

Sending a unit of yours against an enemy when your unit takes extra damage from them is sure suicide. So weapon triangle system will help you understand which weapon is strong and weak against which to make a strategy to tackle the particular weapon in FE Engage.

To help you make a strategy, we have listed down all weapon types and details about them, like against which type they are strong and weak in Fire Emblem Engage.

Weapons strengths and weaknesses

This is the list of weak and strong weapons against one another in FE Engage.

Arts

Strong against: Knives, Bows, and Tames

Axes

Strong against: Lances

Weak against: Swords

Bows

Strong against: Flying units

Weak against: Arts

Lances

Strong against: Swords

Weak against: Axes

Swords

Strong against: Axes

Weak against: Lances

Impact of weapons and emblems on weapon triangle

Besides the obvious weapon selections mentioned above, there are certain aspects of the combat system in Fire Emblem Engage that can’t be easily broken down and fit into the weapon triangle system. Those combat mechanics do benefit from certain aspects of the triangle but the benefits aren’t as straightforward.

To help you understand how certain weapons and units fit in the weapon triangle of FE Engage, we have provided further explanation below.

Combat Arts

In Fire Emblem Echoes, Combat Arts were more of a skill learned through repeatedly mastering a specific weapon. However, that’s not the case anymore in Fire Emblem Engage. Combat Arts have replaced Brawling as the new type of weapon that is only exclusive to characters with Martial Monk Class. Characters in this class are highly skilled with healing and can protect themselves using Combat Arts.

The advantage of using Combat Arts is they particularly have no weaknesses. A character wielding Combat Arts cannot break. They are strong against Bows, tomes, and knives.

Tomes

A couple of units, like Armored units, are immune to the Break status, which we will explain below. However, they have a generally low Res Stat that makes them weak against Tomes.

Knives

Knives aren’t that great in particular, but they can deal some damage to enemies by inflicting poison on them. These are great for supporting and taking down bulky units with a significant health pool. By attacking them, they gain stacks of poison damage that increase per turn depending on the stacks you have on a single target.

Emblems reversing the Weapon Triangle

A couple of characters reverse their weaknesses and strengths when engaged in Fire Emblem Engage. They are Corrin and Roy.

When Engaged, Corrin’s Dual katanas and Roy’s Lancereaver get strong against lances and weak against axes.

Understanding the break mechanic

The newly introduced Break System in Fire Emblem Engage allows you to strategize more and deal a massive blow to your foes, disabling them for the next turn if you have a more potent weapon than your opponents.

If you deal damage to an enemy with a weapon that they are weak against, you have a chance to inflict the Break status on them. That means they cannot counterattack you until their next turn. Say your unit uses a Lance, if you prioritize an enemy that uses a Sword, your unit has a chance to inflict Break status on them with its attacks.

However, there are some exceptions to this as well. You cannot Break enemies with Bows, Knives, and Magical tomes, but you can break them by using Art.